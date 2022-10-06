Read full article on original website
‘Dancing With the Stars’: Selma Blair Sets New Personal Best Score After Experiencing a ‘Wake Up Call’
“Dancing With the Stars” took on once of its most popular weeks on Monday night, with each star performing routines to hit Disney+ songs. While many of the routines were on the faster side, the emotion was still running high. Selma Blair and Sasha Farber were tasked with a...
Jamie Lee Curtis: ‘I’ve Already Written to Disney’ About Making a ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel With Lindsay Lohan
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed on “The View” that she has “already written to Disney” regarding another “Freaky Friday” movie. Curtis starred opposite Lindsey Lohan in the body-swapping comedy, which Disney released in 2003 to $160 million at the worldwide box office. The actor recently told a crowd in Mexico City while promoting “Halloween Ends” that she would “absolutely” do another “Freaky Friday.”
‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’: How VFX Team Used a Stand-In Actor to Bring the Singing Reptile to Life
The creative mandate for the VFX team on “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” was to deliver a premium film with a singing and dancing CG character that both adults and children could believe was real. Based on the children’s book by Bernard Weber, the film follows Josh (Winslow Fegley), a...
BET+ Sets 2022 Original Holiday Movie Slate Featuring Ne-Yo, Serayah, Romeo Miller and More Across 10 Titles (EXCLUSIVE)
After debuting eight new original holiday movies in 2021, BET+ is getting even more into the seasonal spirit this year with 10 more titles rolling out beginning Nov. 3, Variety has learned exclusively. The 2022 slate features films starring Ne-Yo, Sereyah, Romeo Miller, LeToya Luckett and LaLa Milan, as well...
Mark Ruffalo to Executive Produce ‘Natives’ Docuseries (TV News Roundup)
“Natives” aims to highlight the ground-breaking achievements of Indigenous activists and allies in what Ruffalo coins as “The Native Century” — an era in which younger and older generations of Natives can better get in touch with their cultural heritage. More from Variety. James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel...
‘The Rookie: Feds’ Premiere Reaches 6.3 Million Total Viewers In One Week of Multiplatform Viewing (EXCLUSIVE)
The audience tally for the series premiere of “The Rookie: Feds” jumped from 2.2 million to 6.3 million viewers after one week of multiplatform viewing, Variety has learned exclusively. Live + 7 data indicates a 400% increase in viewership with seven days of availability on Hulu, DVRs and...
Nikki Finke dies at 68; Hollywood columnist founded Deadline
Nikki Finke, the veteran journalist known for her sharp take on the entertainment industry, died Sunday at the age of 68. Finke founded the trade publication Deadline in 2006, which reported her death Sunday. She died in Boca Raton, Florida, after a prolonged illness. “At her best, Nikki Finke embodied...
Billie Eilish and Mom Maggie Baird Stress the Importance of Environmental Awareness at 2022 EMA Awards Gala: ‘This Is Urgent’
The group was acknowledged for their contributions to making the planet a healthier space for future generations and Eilish and Baird, who founded and serves as president of the national nonprofit Support+Feed, kicked off the show by accepting the Missions in Music Award. Eilish took the stage in a green ensemble alongside her mother, beginning her speech with a humble tribute to her parent.
Ireland’s Oscar Contender ‘The Quiet Girl’ Crosses Box Office Landmark
After 22 weeks in cinemas across Ireland and the U.K., writer-director Colm Bairéad’s “An Cailín Ciúin” (“The Quiet Girl”) has crossed €1 million ($971,000) at the box office. The film is Ireland’s entry in the Oscars’ international feature category.
Art Laboe, Legendary Radio DJ Who Created Oldies but Goodies Format, Dies at 97
Art Laboe, the pioneering Los Angeles DJ who championed the Oldies but Goodies format and was revered for sharing on-air dedications with listeners, died Oct. 7 in Palm Springs, Calif. Laboe was the founder of the Original Sound record label and the host of the long-running “Art Laboe Connection” syndicated...
Summit Fever review – super-real mountain-climbing drama is dizzying experience
With seemingly-authentic mountaineering sequences, this is a visually resplendent film about peak-scaling – just don’t look down at the plot
Strangers to Ourselves by Rachel Aviv review – rewriting the language of mental illness
Rachel Aviv was just six when she stopped eating and drinking. She is unable to recall why and her medical records paint an unclear picture, offering psychological assessments that might apply to almost anyone. Nevertheless, she found herself admitted to an anorexia unit, where she was denied contact with her family until she began eating again. After almost two weeks she managed breakfast, then lunch. Once her parents were allowed to visit “it was as if the spell had been broken”, she recounts.
