Baseball

SFGate

Jamie Lee Curtis: ‘I’ve Already Written to Disney’ About Making a ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel With Lindsay Lohan

Jamie Lee Curtis revealed on “The View” that she has “already written to Disney” regarding another “Freaky Friday” movie. Curtis starred opposite Lindsey Lohan in the body-swapping comedy, which Disney released in 2003 to $160 million at the worldwide box office. The actor recently told a crowd in Mexico City while promoting “Halloween Ends” that she would “absolutely” do another “Freaky Friday.”
SFGate

Mark Ruffalo to Executive Produce ‘Natives’ Docuseries (TV News Roundup)

“Natives” aims to highlight the ground-breaking achievements of Indigenous activists and allies in what Ruffalo coins as “The Native Century” — an era in which younger and older generations of Natives can better get in touch with their cultural heritage. More from Variety. James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel...
HeySoCal

Nikki Finke dies at 68; Hollywood columnist founded Deadline

Nikki Finke, the veteran journalist known for her sharp take on the entertainment industry, died Sunday at the age of 68. Finke founded the trade publication Deadline in 2006, which reported her death Sunday. She died in Boca Raton, Florida, after a prolonged illness. “At her best, Nikki Finke embodied...
SFGate

Billie Eilish and Mom Maggie Baird Stress the Importance of Environmental Awareness at 2022 EMA Awards Gala: ‘This Is Urgent’

The group was acknowledged for their contributions to making the planet a healthier space for future generations and Eilish and Baird, who founded and serves as president of the national nonprofit Support+Feed, kicked off the show by accepting the Missions in Music Award. Eilish took the stage in a green ensemble alongside her mother, beginning her speech with a humble tribute to her parent.
The Guardian

Strangers to Ourselves by Rachel Aviv review – rewriting the language of mental illness

Rachel Aviv was just six when she stopped eating and drinking. She is unable to recall why and her medical records paint an unclear picture, offering psychological assessments that might apply to almost anyone. Nevertheless, she found herself admitted to an anorexia unit, where she was denied contact with her family until she began eating again. After almost two weeks she managed breakfast, then lunch. Once her parents were allowed to visit “it was as if the spell had been broken”, she recounts.
