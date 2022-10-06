Read full article on original website
2 people killed in rollover crash on campus of Macomb Community College
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren police say two people were killed in a rollover crash that occurred early Monday afternoon on the South Campus of Macomb Community College. The crash happened shortly after 1:15 p.m. in the area of 12 Mile and Hayes. Officials say it appears the driver of an SUV had some sort of medical emergency while driving on the campus. He struck several vehicles and objects, which caused the SUV to roll over several times.
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting at Dearborn Hampton Inn
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection with the fatal shooting incident that claimed the life of a 55-year-old Riverview man and injured others. Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis, 37, of Detroit, has been charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder,...
Police say man injured in officer-involved shooting in Detroit was known gang member
(WXYZ) — Detroit police say a man is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting near Chatfield and N. Green in the city on Monday. Police say the suspect was a known gang member in the area — and that evidence has emerged linking him to a death in February.
Surveillance video captures suspects firing at off-duty officer in Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Surveillance video captured the moment suspects opened fire on an off-duty police officer. Detroit police say the incident happened on Monday around 3:57 a.m. in the 19400 block of Fielding in Detroit. Police say the off-duty officer was sitting in his vehicle with a woman when...
2 dead after overnight shooting on city's westside
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are investigating after they say two people were shot and killed overnight. Police say they found the two victims near Wadsworth and Meyers on the city's westside Sunday morning. Just before 4:00 a.m., police say they found a woman, who has not yet...
DPD: Woman, man found fatally shot on Detroit's westside
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police were dispatched early Sunday morning for reports of a deceased person. An adult female was discovered inside a GMC Envoy Sunday morning at approximately 3:40 a.m. in the area of Wadsworth and Meyers on Detroit’s westside. The woman was transported to a local...
Michigan construction worker among Hurricane Ian victims after clinging to tree
GARDEN CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 35-year-old man from Michigan who was working construction in Florida has been identified as one of the victims of Hurricane Ian. The body of Craig Markgraff Jr. was found by rescue crews on Oct. 4, five days after he was reported missing. He was last seen clinging to a tree on Sept. 29 as he tried escaping floodwaters. His death has been ruled a drowning.
Detroit police searching for missing, vulnerable teen
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing, vulnerable teen. Carle Penny, 15, of Detroit, was last seen on October 2 at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 9900 block of Bishop in Detroit when she left her residence without permission and failed to return home.
"I'm inside,": Police report lays out case of elderly man locked in Birmingham basement
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — "I'm inside." According to a Birmingham Police Department case report obtained by 7 Action News, that's what an 83-year-old man said to neighbors through a shared wall in a Birmingham duplex off Woodward Avenue. The report states that the older man lived in the duplex...
Huron Township, Romulus secure partial funding to fix downriver train crossing
(WXYZ) — For years, Huron Township and Romulus first responders have been stopped in their tracks by the ongoing train delays in Huron township. "These trains blocking these tracks for unknown amounts of time become an operational challenge for us," a local firefighter said. According to Huron Township data,...
Battle continues over Monroe statue of George Armstrong Custer
MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Monday marks Indigenous People’s Day. Started as an alternative to Columbus Day, it brings recognition to native peoples’ histories. Indigenous groups and their allies around the country are doing important work to educate and eliminate what they say are remnants of racism. That...
Rochester Hills Fire Department reports gas main break; Part of South Boulevard shut down
(WXYZ) — The Rochester Hills Fire Department confirms to 7 Action News that there is a gas main break. Consumers Energy says they are shutting down roads for emergency repairs. South Boulevard from west of Dequindre Road to John R. is currently closed. Currently, there is no timeline for...
'Woodward Moves,' the Woodward Avenue construction project, to kick off October 17
(WXYZ) — A construction and city enhancement project is about to kick off on Woodward Avenue in Ferndale and Pleasant Ridge. The City of Ferndale says the Woodward Moves project is led by the Michigan Department of Transportation in partnership with the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, the City of Ferndale, and the City of Pleasant Ridge, and consists of repaving Woodward to dedicate six lanes to vehicle traffic and one lane on each side to bikes, walkers and other people without vehicles.
License of Novi Carvana dealer suspended by state of Michigan
NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of State is putting the brakes on a Carvana dealership in Novi. Its license is suspended over alleged violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code. The state says the list includes failing to meet filing deadlines for titles and failing to maintain odometer...
Michigan's Mike Hart doing OK after medical scare; What happens during a seizure
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — University of Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart is doing well after experiencing a medical scare. He collapsed during the first quarter of the Michigan-Indiana game this weekend and reportedly suffered a seizure. First, I’m happy to hear that Hart is feeling better....
Detroit Weather: Great weather Tuesday before the rain returns
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 49°. Light south wind. Tuesday: The "Pick of the Week" with a high of 75° under mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase in the evening ahead of some rain after 8pm. Winds: SW 10-20 mph. Wednesday: Morning showers. Widespread...
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart in stable condition after being carted off field
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Michigan running game coordinator Mike Hart is in stable condition but will spend the night at a hospital in Bloomington, Indiana, after being carted off the field during the first quarter of Saturday’s game against the Hoosiers. Coach Jim Harbaugh said Michigan’s running backs...
