ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Comments / 0

Related
UPMATTERS

Seven arrested following Wisconsin drug bust, ‘large’ quantities of drugs found

HANSEN, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested in central Wisconsin after authorities executed five search warrants and reportedly found drugs, guns and currency. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent drug bust that happened on October 6. Five search warrants were executed in the Town of Hansen and the Village of Vesper.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Gwinn Area Community Schools discusses Flag and Display policy

GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – Gwinn Area Community Schools held a policy update meeting Monday. The meeting was open for public comment as they went over a policy about flags and displays in the school. This policy will only allow certain flags and materials to be displayed on school properties. The committee agreed that the policy was too restrictive.
GWINN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Marquette, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Marquette, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
UPMATTERS

Marquette Women’s March for rights

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) The National Women’s March was held in Washington DC on Saturday, as well as in hundreds of communities across the nation. It’s been 108 days since the overturning of Roe V Wade by The US Supreme Court. And with Midterm elections less than a month away, Women mobilized across the country to make their voices be heard, their candidates supported and the issues facing women recognized. Locally, some 30 people gathered in downtown Marquette, to bring awareness to their cause.
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Marquette celebrates Plaidurday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The US has some pretty obscure holidays. And right between National noodle day and National Fluffernutter Day lies Plaidurday. The brainchild of Marquette entrepreneur Justin “Bugsy” Sailor came to be, because his co-workers thought his plaid plenty wardrobe was a bit much. “I...
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Train jumpers: Amtrak riders bail on 19-hour trip across Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Lauren Buchman was still on the Amtrak Wolverine passenger train 11 hours after boarding in Ann Arbor on Friday when it stopped yet again, this time about 40 minutes outside Chicago. She and others eyed the nearby casino. The Amtrak train from the Detroit area...
ANN ARBOR, MI
UPMATTERS

Family shares culture during Indigenous Peoples’ Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Dozens of people gathered in front of the Land Acknowledgement Sign on the academic mall of Northern Michigan University on Monday. The purpose was to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Northern Michigan University’s Center for Native American Studies (CNAS) and the Native American Student Association...
MARQUETTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy