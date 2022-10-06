Read full article on original website
Waupaca man who ‘distributed roughly 40 lbs of meth’ throughout Wisconsin sentenced
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 37-year-old formerly from Waupaca was sentenced on Friday for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Justin Baumgardt pleaded guilty in June and at one point while being interviewed by officers he admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and estimated distributing roughly 40 pounds of methamphetamine in Wisconsin.
Seven arrested following Wisconsin drug bust, ‘large’ quantities of drugs found
HANSEN, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested in central Wisconsin after authorities executed five search warrants and reportedly found drugs, guns and currency. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent drug bust that happened on October 6. Five search warrants were executed in the Town of Hansen and the Village of Vesper.
Rockin’ Robin: House bill aims to give Michigan a new state bird
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The American robin has been Michigan’s state bird for nearly a century, but a bipartisan group of legislators is looking to shake things up in honor of a uniquely Michigan species and the hard work that was done to save it. Last month,...
Gwinn Area Community Schools discusses Flag and Display policy
GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – Gwinn Area Community Schools held a policy update meeting Monday. The meeting was open for public comment as they went over a policy about flags and displays in the school. This policy will only allow certain flags and materials to be displayed on school properties. The committee agreed that the policy was too restrictive.
Marquette Women’s March for rights
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) The National Women’s March was held in Washington DC on Saturday, as well as in hundreds of communities across the nation. It’s been 108 days since the overturning of Roe V Wade by The US Supreme Court. And with Midterm elections less than a month away, Women mobilized across the country to make their voices be heard, their candidates supported and the issues facing women recognized. Locally, some 30 people gathered in downtown Marquette, to bring awareness to their cause.
Marquette celebrates Plaidurday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The US has some pretty obscure holidays. And right between National noodle day and National Fluffernutter Day lies Plaidurday. The brainchild of Marquette entrepreneur Justin “Bugsy” Sailor came to be, because his co-workers thought his plaid plenty wardrobe was a bit much. “I...
Train jumpers: Amtrak riders bail on 19-hour trip across Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Lauren Buchman was still on the Amtrak Wolverine passenger train 11 hours after boarding in Ann Arbor on Friday when it stopped yet again, this time about 40 minutes outside Chicago. She and others eyed the nearby casino. The Amtrak train from the Detroit area...
Family shares culture during Indigenous Peoples’ Day
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Dozens of people gathered in front of the Land Acknowledgement Sign on the academic mall of Northern Michigan University on Monday. The purpose was to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Northern Michigan University’s Center for Native American Studies (CNAS) and the Native American Student Association...
