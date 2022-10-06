MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) The National Women’s March was held in Washington DC on Saturday, as well as in hundreds of communities across the nation. It’s been 108 days since the overturning of Roe V Wade by The US Supreme Court. And with Midterm elections less than a month away, Women mobilized across the country to make their voices be heard, their candidates supported and the issues facing women recognized. Locally, some 30 people gathered in downtown Marquette, to bring awareness to their cause.

