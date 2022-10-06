Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Popular restaurant chain soon to open another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Homes for Our Troops begins work on home for veteran in Wind Gap
WIND GAP, Pa. -- Wounded military veterans are getting a chance to rebuild their lives, thanks to help from a nonprofit. On Saturday, Homes For Our Troops kicked off the building of a home for Marine Corporal Dan Lasko in Wind Gap. Corporal Lasko was injured while serving in Afghanistan.
WFMZ-TV Online
Are there treasures in your attic? The Antique Treasure Show in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Could a fortune be found in your attic, basement, or living room?. You can find out today as Historic Bethlehem is hosting an Antique Treasure Show Saturday at the Moravian Museum on 66 W. Church Street, Bethlehem. "We don't know quite what to expect, but we are...
WFMZ-TV Online
Warren County community rallies around family of boy battling rare cancer
Like most 5-year-old little boys, Auggie Vinti loves Spider-Man. His family says he enjoys playing video games and is a huge fan of firefighting. But unlike most little boys, Auggie has much more on his plate than fun and games. "He said, 'grandma, I just want to live old enough...
WFMZ-TV Online
Mirror worth $400 was brought to the Lehigh Valley Antique Treasure Show
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Lehigh Valley had its own version of "Antiques Road Show" on Saturday. Five professional appraisers came to the Lehigh Valley Antique Treasure Show outside the Moravian Museum of Bethlehem. They were appraising a number of items that folks brought with them from their homes, like vases,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Explosion in Schuylkill County heard across area
A dynamite truck explosion in Schuylkill County could be heard from miles away. Jack Reinhard will have the story. Reading police are offering more information about a shooting that took place over the weekend. Details at 5:30.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire tears through business in Schuylkill
A fire wrecked a business in Schuylkill County Monday afternoon. Flames tore through the building along Trenton Road a little northeast of Mahanoy City. We're told the business was an auto repair shop. We've heard no reports of injuries. No word yet on what sparked the fire.
WFMZ-TV Online
70-year-old man groped students at Palisades football game, officials say
NOCKAMIXON TWP., Pa. - Officials in Bucks County are investigating what they say was "reprehensible" behavior at a high school football game. In an email to the community, the superintendent of the Palisades School District says a 70-year-old man from Pen Argyl groped and behaved inappropriately toward several female students during Friday night's homecoming game.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County festival will have live entertainment, food, and crafts
EASTON, Pa. -- The Northampton County community is coming together for a free festival in Easton. The annual Northampton County Festival will have live local entertainment, food and crafts for the whole family. This year there will even be a new "Fruits of the Vine & Field Beverage Garden." It's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Two prominent Easton properties, retail center near river and former Catholic school, are sold
Growth in Easton keeps attracting investment, as two landmark properties have recently changed hands. The Easton Mall South on Larry Holmes Drive, a shopping center anchored by Wawa and Domino's, has been sold for $3.2 million. On the southside, the former Easton Catholic school and adjacent property on West Saint...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 injured in explosion at quarry in Schuylkill
PORTER TWP., Pa. — Two people were injured after an explosion at a quarry in Schuylkill County, authorities said. The explosion at Summit Quarry in Porter Township was reported at 11:45 a.m., dispatchers said. Porter Township is about 16 miles north of Bethel, Berks County. We're told the two...
WFMZ-TV Online
Dynamite truck explodes at PA quarry
-- Joliett, Pa. — A dynamite truck has exploded at a quarry in Schuylkill County that has left at least five injured, according to various reports. The explosion took place at the Summit Quarry in Joilett this morning, leading to the injury of at least five people as confirmed by Schuykill County emergency dispatch. One person was reportedly flown by helicopter for medical care.
WFMZ-TV Online
Apartment, shop next to Springfield Elementary goes up in flames
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a Bucks County home and business on Sunday. "It was just flames shooting out all over, all over the place. It was pretty rough, you know I feel bad for them," said neighbor Charles Barberry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading man dies after 2017 crash in Lower Alsace
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A Reading man has died more than five years after being critically injured in a crash atop Mount Penn. David Nieves Jr. was one of four people inside a car on the night of Feb. 1, 2017, when the car struck an embankment and stone wall on Skyline Drive in Lower Alsace Township. The car rolled onto its roof.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire in Mahanoy City affected multiple row homes
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. -- The Red Cross sent a disaster team to Schuylkill County following a fire in Mahanoy City that impacted multiple row homes. Flames broke out around 7:45 p.m. Friday night in the 100 block of East Mahanoy Street. The Red Cross is assisting over a dozen people...
WFMZ-TV Online
RPD: Bar bouncer shot, crashes car on way to hospital
READING, Pa. — A man working as a bouncer at a bar in downtown Reading is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning. The 37-year-old victim showed up at Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound around 2:30 a.m., according to the city police. The man told investigators he was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. The new thrift store held its grand opening Wednesday. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday; closed Monday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies after being shot in Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. - A 22-year-old man died after being shot in Hazleton, Luzerne County. Felix Dini, of Freeland, was pronounced dead early Monday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Dini was shot Friday shortly before 6 p.m. at...
WFMZ-TV Online
RPD: Bar bouncer shot, crashes car on way to hospital
READING, Pa. — A man working as a bouncer at a bar in downtown Reading is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning. The 37-year-old victim showed up at Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound around 2:30 a.m., according to the city police. The man told investigators he was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former nightclub gets demolished after wall collapses
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- A building that partially collapsed in South Bethlehem the other night was demolished on Saturday. Crews were at State and Evans streets Saturday morning, knocking down the rest of the former nightclub, Casa Blanca. Thursday night, a section of a wall came crashing down onto a parked...
WFMZ-TV Online
Jahme Barnes arrested in North Philly
POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- Jahme Barnes, wanted for second-degree murder and related offenses, was arrested October 4th in North Philadelphia. Barnes, 17, was allegedly involved in the murder of 25-year-old Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy on August 28, 2022. Both victims were from Pottstown.
Comments / 0