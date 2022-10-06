ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehighton, PA

Homes for Our Troops begins work on home for veteran in Wind Gap

WIND GAP, Pa. -- Wounded military veterans are getting a chance to rebuild their lives, thanks to help from a nonprofit. On Saturday, Homes For Our Troops kicked off the building of a home for Marine Corporal Dan Lasko in Wind Gap. Corporal Lasko was injured while serving in Afghanistan.
WIND GAP, PA
Mirror worth $400 was brought to the Lehigh Valley Antique Treasure Show

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Lehigh Valley had its own version of "Antiques Road Show" on Saturday. Five professional appraisers came to the Lehigh Valley Antique Treasure Show outside the Moravian Museum of Bethlehem. They were appraising a number of items that folks brought with them from their homes, like vases,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Fire tears through business in Schuylkill

A fire wrecked a business in Schuylkill County Monday afternoon. Flames tore through the building along Trenton Road a little northeast of Mahanoy City. We're told the business was an auto repair shop. We've heard no reports of injuries. No word yet on what sparked the fire.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
70-year-old man groped students at Palisades football game, officials say

NOCKAMIXON TWP., Pa. - Officials in Bucks County are investigating what they say was "reprehensible" behavior at a high school football game. In an email to the community, the superintendent of the Palisades School District says a 70-year-old man from Pen Argyl groped and behaved inappropriately toward several female students during Friday night's homecoming game.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
2 injured in explosion at quarry in Schuylkill

PORTER TWP., Pa. — Two people were injured after an explosion at a quarry in Schuylkill County, authorities said. The explosion at Summit Quarry in Porter Township was reported at 11:45 a.m., dispatchers said. Porter Township is about 16 miles north of Bethel, Berks County. We're told the two...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Dynamite truck explodes at PA quarry

-- Joliett, Pa. — A dynamite truck has exploded at a quarry in Schuylkill County that has left at least five injured, according to various reports. The explosion took place at the Summit Quarry in Joilett this morning, leading to the injury of at least five people as confirmed by Schuykill County emergency dispatch. One person was reportedly flown by helicopter for medical care.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Reading man dies after 2017 crash in Lower Alsace

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A Reading man has died more than five years after being critically injured in a crash atop Mount Penn. David Nieves Jr. was one of four people inside a car on the night of Feb. 1, 2017, when the car struck an embankment and stone wall on Skyline Drive in Lower Alsace Township. The car rolled onto its roof.
READING, PA
Fire in Mahanoy City affected multiple row homes

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. -- The Red Cross sent a disaster team to Schuylkill County following a fire in Mahanoy City that impacted multiple row homes. Flames broke out around 7:45 p.m. Friday night in the 100 block of East Mahanoy Street. The Red Cross is assisting over a dozen people...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
RPD: Bar bouncer shot, crashes car on way to hospital

READING, Pa. — A man working as a bouncer at a bar in downtown Reading is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning. The 37-year-old victim showed up at Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound around 2:30 a.m., according to the city police. The man told investigators he was...
READING, PA
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. The new thrift store held its grand opening Wednesday. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday; closed Monday.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Man dies after being shot in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. - A 22-year-old man died after being shot in Hazleton, Luzerne County. Felix Dini, of Freeland, was pronounced dead early Monday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Dini was shot Friday shortly before 6 p.m. at...
HAZLETON, PA
Former nightclub gets demolished after wall collapses

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- A building that partially collapsed in South Bethlehem the other night was demolished on Saturday. Crews were at State and Evans streets Saturday morning, knocking down the rest of the former nightclub, Casa Blanca. Thursday night, a section of a wall came crashing down onto a parked...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Jahme Barnes arrested in North Philly

POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- Jahme Barnes, wanted for second-degree murder and related offenses, was arrested October 4th in North Philadelphia. Barnes, 17, was allegedly involved in the murder of 25-year-old Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy on August 28, 2022. Both victims were from Pottstown.
POTTSTOWN, PA

