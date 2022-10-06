PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. We saw cooler temperatures move into the region over the weekend. Looking at some of the high temperatures we saw, Friday we were still seeing temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Saturday was a different story with most spots across the county struggling to make it into the upper 40s and lower 50s. We had an even harder time breaking the 50 degree mark Sunday thanks to cloudy skies and scattered rain showers making their way through the region. Stepping outside today, we saw a similar day in terms of temperatures, with most spots across the county making it into the upper 40s and lower 50s. This was thanks to some sunshine that way saw earlier on this morning, however some cloud cover worked in during the afternoon, leaving us with partly cloudy skies for the second half of the day.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 7 HOURS AGO