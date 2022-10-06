Read full article on original website
First Responders Put to Test in Madawaska Training Exercise
MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - Emergency Personnel were put to the test this weekend in Madawaska as part of a Training exercise with the Aroostook Emergency Management Agency. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard observed the exercise and has the story. Crews were given the scenario to respond to a hazardous material incident...
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine
According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, the Maine portion of which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
Remodel Complete; Presque Isle Back To Two Dunkin Locations
After a few weeks of confusion, congestion, and craziness your morning run for coffee in Presque Isle has become a bit easier. The Dunkin’ location on Main Street has been closed since September 19 for a remodel of the store. You can get back to your normal routine now.
County Ag Report - McElwain’s Apple Orchard
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - “McElwain’s Strawberry Farm actually started as a farm that my grandfather purchased in 1910.”. When Frank McElwain’s grandfather purchased land on Sweden Street in Caribou to grow potatoes, he started a farming operation that would later be expanded by his son and grandson and is still operating one hundred and twelve years later.
Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine?
MAINE - Whether you prefer drive-through ice cream or a walk-up window experience, Maine has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth. Some local favorites include Red's Dairy Freeze and Mt. Desert Island Ice Cream, both a short drive from Portland. Both serve excellent strawberry soft-serve ice cream and are perfect for socializing.
Plenty of Sunshine Expected, With Temperatures Warming Throughout the Week
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. We saw cooler temperatures move into the region over the weekend. Looking at some of the high temperatures we saw, Friday we were still seeing temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Saturday was a different story with most spots across the county struggling to make it into the upper 40s and lower 50s. We had an even harder time breaking the 50 degree mark Sunday thanks to cloudy skies and scattered rain showers making their way through the region. Stepping outside today, we saw a similar day in terms of temperatures, with most spots across the county making it into the upper 40s and lower 50s. This was thanks to some sunshine that way saw earlier on this morning, however some cloud cover worked in during the afternoon, leaving us with partly cloudy skies for the second half of the day.
UMFK Men’s Soccer Team will play NCAA Division I opponent
FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - The University of Maine Fort Kent Men’s soccer team could play the toughest regular season scheduLe in their history. The Bengals have already played aN NCAA Division 1 School, St Francis University and now they hvae added a team from the power laden Big East Conference to their schedule. The Bengals will take on the University of Connecticut Huskies in Storrs Connecticut next week. This game is a late addition to UMFK’s schedule and coach Oniequeky Samuels says it shows the respect the UMFK soccer program is receiving.
