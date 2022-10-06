ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourne, MA

Site Formerly Slated for Cannabis Operation Eyed for Bourne (MA) Fire Station

capecod.com

Pickup vs pole crash closes section of Route 28 in Mashpee

MASHPEE – A pickup truck struck a utility pole in Mashpee shortly before 11 AM Monday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road at Old Barnstable Road. No serious injuries were reported. Route 28 was closed between the rotary and Old Barnstable Road. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash. About 75 Eversource customers lost power due to the crash.
MASHPEE, MA
NECN

‘Beloved Driver' Dies in Accident at Brockton Waste Management Company

A man died when he was hit by a truck at a waste management company in Brockton, Massachusetts, Sunday morning, authorities said. The Plymouth County District Attorney's office identified the man as Natalio Daveiga, 57, and said foul play wasn't suspected. The company, Graham Waste Services called what happened "a tragic accident."
BROCKTON, MA
capecod.com

Repair Work Announced Along Cape Cod Canal

SANDWICH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced upcoming repair work and closures along the Cape Cod Canal’s South Service Road. Portions of the South Service Road next to the Sandwich Recreation Area will be closed Wednesday October 12 and Thursday October 13 as well as Tuesday, October 18 and Wednesday, October 19.
SANDWICH, MA
WCVB

House engulfed by flames on South Shore of Massachusetts

DUXBURY, Mass. — Massachusetts investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed a home in Duxbury. The Duxbury Fire Department received numerous 911 calls at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday regarding the house fire on Gurnet Road. Officials said a second alarm was quickly struck because...
DUXBURY, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Charming East Falmouth Ranch

Old Cape Cod charm meets contemporary coastal style in this updated single-family home on the Vineyard Sound. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $3,300,000. Size: 1,784 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full. Owning an older home can...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Video report: Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Harwich

HARWICH – Around 2 PM Monday a man working at a home building site on Orleans Road (Route 39) between the rotary and Holmes Road was reportedly crossing the road when he was hit by a Toyota Sienna van. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries believed to be serious but not life-threatening by Harwich Fire and Rescue. Route 39 was closed while Harwich Police conducted crash reconstruction.
HARWICH, MA
Boston

Here’s where the funding stands on new Cape Cod bridges

Lawmakers hope that funding will come in the next few weeks, but it's not guaranteed. In 1935, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges opened, getting cars across The Cape Cod Canal. In 2019, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, 50 years after they were supposed to last, were deemed “functionally obsolete” by the Army Corps of Engineers, according to reporting by The Boston Globe.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Fire responds to two crashes Sunday afternoon

BARNSTABLE – Just after 5:30 Sunday afternoon a vehicle overturned on Communications Way off of Independence Drive in Barnstable. The driver had apparently fled the scene and police were attempting to locate him. A short time later a vehicle went off the road at Independence. Drive and Mary Dunn...
BARNSTABLE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly

Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI 12 News

4 arrested after ‘large party’ in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were arrested after what police are calling “a large party with excessive noise” at a home Saturday evening in South Kingstown. Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to Kingstown Road to find what they say were between 350-400 people at the home. An initial investigation by police showed that […]
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
CBS Boston

Fire on Commuter Rail train in Hanson causes delays

HANSON - A fire on a Commuter Rail train in Hanson caused delays on the Kingston Line during the Friday evening commute.Firefighters say it was contained to the engine compartment. Everyone was able to get off the train and no injuries were reported.Commuter Rail operator Keolis said the incident was caused by an electrical short in the relay cabinet. "Fire crews quickly found and isolated a piece of electrical equipment that had caught fire," the Hanson Fire Department said.  The piece of equipment that caught fire was removed and no water or extinguishing agents were needed. The train was evacuated and passengers were never in any danger, according to the fire department. It caused delays for Commuter Rail riders and drivers in Hanson. Video from Skyeye showed the train blocking the crossing at Main Street. The road was reopened by 7 p.m.   Andrew Narciso was on another train that was forced to stop between Abington and South Weymouth. "We were there for 55 minutes or something like that," Narciso said. "Not the best commute home on a Friday." The incident remains under investigation. 
HANSON, MA
FUN 107

Couple Identified in Kingston Murder-Suicide; Husband Was a Wareham Native

KINGSTON (1420 WBSM) — The couple that was found dead as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday morning in Kingston has been identified, and the husband was a Wareham native. According to Kingston Police, officers responded on Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. to an Elm Street residence for a death investigation. The address was later confirmed to be 257 Elm Street. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said a family member had found two bodies in the home.
KINGSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester

At about 7:50 PM, Friday, October 07, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with Massachusetts State Police, conducted a traffic stop that resulted in an on-site firearm arrest at the intersection of Fernboro Street and Intervale Street in Dorchester. While on patrol, officers observed a motor...
BOSTON, MA

