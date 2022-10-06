Site Formerly Slated for Cannabis Operation Eyed for Bourne (MA) Fire Station

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited to Cocktails For Critters! (Marshfield, MA)Camilo DíazMarshfield, MA
Kingston Dog Park Invites You to a Pup Parent Night Out!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Free Family Fun at Middleborough's 9th Annual Crantoberfest!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
4 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events Happening on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyPlymouth County, MA
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
Related
capecod.com
Pickup vs pole crash closes section of Route 28 in Mashpee
MASHPEE – A pickup truck struck a utility pole in Mashpee shortly before 11 AM Monday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road at Old Barnstable Road. No serious injuries were reported. Route 28 was closed between the rotary and Old Barnstable Road. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash. About 75 Eversource customers lost power due to the crash.
NECN
‘Beloved Driver' Dies in Accident at Brockton Waste Management Company
A man died when he was hit by a truck at a waste management company in Brockton, Massachusetts, Sunday morning, authorities said. The Plymouth County District Attorney's office identified the man as Natalio Daveiga, 57, and said foul play wasn't suspected. The company, Graham Waste Services called what happened "a tragic accident."
All Cape Cod real estate transactions from Oct. 2-8
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Barnstable County reported from Oct 2 to Oct 8. There were 116 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,368-square-foot home on Tubman Road in Brewster that sold for $605,000.
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod from Oct. 2-8
A house in Chatham that sold for $4.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Barnstable County between Oct. 2 and Oct. 8. In total, 115 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $732,964. The average price per square foot ended up at $457.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capecod.com
Repair Work Announced Along Cape Cod Canal
SANDWICH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced upcoming repair work and closures along the Cape Cod Canal’s South Service Road. Portions of the South Service Road next to the Sandwich Recreation Area will be closed Wednesday October 12 and Thursday October 13 as well as Tuesday, October 18 and Wednesday, October 19.
WCVB
House engulfed by flames on South Shore of Massachusetts
DUXBURY, Mass. — Massachusetts investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed a home in Duxbury. The Duxbury Fire Department received numerous 911 calls at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday regarding the house fire on Gurnet Road. Officials said a second alarm was quickly struck because...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Charming East Falmouth Ranch
Old Cape Cod charm meets contemporary coastal style in this updated single-family home on the Vineyard Sound. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $3,300,000. Size: 1,784 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full. Owning an older home can...
capecod.com
Video report: Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Harwich
HARWICH – Around 2 PM Monday a man working at a home building site on Orleans Road (Route 39) between the rotary and Holmes Road was reportedly crossing the road when he was hit by a Toyota Sienna van. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries believed to be serious but not life-threatening by Harwich Fire and Rescue. Route 39 was closed while Harwich Police conducted crash reconstruction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Most New Bedford City Councilors Oppose Methadone Clinic Location
Opposition to a proposed methadone clinic at 268-270 Union Street in Downtown New Bedford appears to be mounting. Six of the 11 New Bedford City Councilors are on the record in opposition to the location, as is a member of the New Bedford Zoning Board of Appeals. The ZBA has...
Here’s where the funding stands on new Cape Cod bridges
Lawmakers hope that funding will come in the next few weeks, but it's not guaranteed. In 1935, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges opened, getting cars across The Cape Cod Canal. In 2019, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, 50 years after they were supposed to last, were deemed “functionally obsolete” by the Army Corps of Engineers, according to reporting by The Boston Globe.
WCVB
Police find body of hunter reported missing near pond in Cohasset, Massachusetts
COHASSET, Mass. — The body of a Massachusetts man was found more than 12 hours after he was reported missing from a hunting trip in Cohasset. Cohasset police Chief William Quigley said law enforcement located the body of 56-year-old Joseph Whooley, of Quincy, shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday near Lily Pond.
capecod.com
Barnstable Fire responds to two crashes Sunday afternoon
BARNSTABLE – Just after 5:30 Sunday afternoon a vehicle overturned on Communications Way off of Independence Drive in Barnstable. The driver had apparently fled the scene and police were attempting to locate him. A short time later a vehicle went off the road at Independence. Drive and Mary Dunn...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fallriverreporter.com
7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly
Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
4 arrested after ‘large party’ in South Kingstown
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were arrested after what police are calling “a large party with excessive noise” at a home Saturday evening in South Kingstown. Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to Kingstown Road to find what they say were between 350-400 people at the home. An initial investigation by police showed that […]
How long will you go without turning on the heat?
Weymouth - The pressure is mounting to turn on the heat. Most New Englanders have a general rule of thumb on when it is the right time. No matter when you do, it is going to be more expensive to heat according to the state. Hearty New Englanders take a...
Fire on Commuter Rail train in Hanson causes delays
HANSON - A fire on a Commuter Rail train in Hanson caused delays on the Kingston Line during the Friday evening commute.Firefighters say it was contained to the engine compartment. Everyone was able to get off the train and no injuries were reported.Commuter Rail operator Keolis said the incident was caused by an electrical short in the relay cabinet. "Fire crews quickly found and isolated a piece of electrical equipment that had caught fire," the Hanson Fire Department said. The piece of equipment that caught fire was removed and no water or extinguishing agents were needed. The train was evacuated and passengers were never in any danger, according to the fire department. It caused delays for Commuter Rail riders and drivers in Hanson. Video from Skyeye showed the train blocking the crossing at Main Street. The road was reopened by 7 p.m. Andrew Narciso was on another train that was forced to stop between Abington and South Weymouth. "We were there for 55 minutes or something like that," Narciso said. "Not the best commute home on a Friday." The incident remains under investigation.
Couple Identified in Kingston Murder-Suicide; Husband Was a Wareham Native
KINGSTON (1420 WBSM) — The couple that was found dead as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday morning in Kingston has been identified, and the husband was a Wareham native. According to Kingston Police, officers responded on Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. to an Elm Street residence for a death investigation. The address was later confirmed to be 257 Elm Street. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said a family member had found two bodies in the home.
Peabody’s new rat control methods sound effective, and horrifying
55 SMART boxes, that use electricity to kill rodents, have been placed in high rodent areas of Peabody. The city of Peabody is getting rid of its rat problem in a scary but effective way — with electricity. The city is placing 55 SMART boxes in areas of high...
newbedfordguide.com
Fairhaven Fire Department, EMS, Animal Control, respond to rollover accident on Rt. 195
“On Saturday Fairhaven Fire responded to a motor vehicle accident rollover on 195 in the median. Two adult occupants and one dog were extricated from the vehicle. Both occupants were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center. Fairhaven Animal Control responded and assisted by taking the dog who was...
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 7:50 PM, Friday, October 07, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with Massachusetts State Police, conducted a traffic stop that resulted in an on-site firearm arrest at the intersection of Fernboro Street and Intervale Street in Dorchester. While on patrol, officers observed a motor...
Comments / 0