Site Formerly Slated for Cannabis Operation Eyed for Bourne (MA) Fire Station

HANSON - A fire on a Commuter Rail train in Hanson caused delays on the Kingston Line during the Friday evening commute.Firefighters say it was contained to the engine compartment. Everyone was able to get off the train and no injuries were reported.Commuter Rail operator Keolis said the incident was caused by an electrical short in the relay cabinet. "Fire crews quickly found and isolated a piece of electrical equipment that had caught fire," the Hanson Fire Department said. The piece of equipment that caught fire was removed and no water or extinguishing agents were needed. The train was evacuated and passengers were never in any danger, according to the fire department. It caused delays for Commuter Rail riders and drivers in Hanson. Video from Skyeye showed the train blocking the crossing at Main Street. The road was reopened by 7 p.m. Andrew Narciso was on another train that was forced to stop between Abington and South Weymouth. "We were there for 55 minutes or something like that," Narciso said. "Not the best commute home on a Friday." The incident remains under investigation.

HANSON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO