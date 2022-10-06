ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

New federal funds could cut energy bills for eligible low-income customers in half

By Alex Love
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oOaIl_0iPAO27h00

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — Lawmakers and housing officials are anticipating that energy customers will see the worst impact of inflation on their bills this winter, but more funding is on the way for assistance programs you can qualify to help cover portions of your bill, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced Thursday afternoon.

This expansion in funds is for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program — which New York State will be getting an extra $60 million to fund. The application process, however, can take months to complete.

When announcing this expansion in aid, Sen. Gillibrand claimed customers could see their heating and other energy bills jump as much as 40% this winter. Some residents say this would cost them everything.

“It would put me out of the house and be homeless,” 75-Year-Old Addie Sturgis of Rochester said. “I’m serious, we have to remember as seniors we’re on a budget whether we want to be or not, and if we don’t get some help from the outside, we’ll have none at all.”

This boost in funds expands the eligibility for customers to join LIHEAP. This can be done by contacting the Monroe County Department of Human Services or the non-profit LifeSpan .

“Any older adult can call us at 244-8400,” LifeSpan CEO Ann Marie Cook stated. “We will go through eligibility with them, and I was just telling Shawn already we’re exceeding expectations compared to the previous year.”

Getting approved can take months, so applicants are urged to apply now.

“It takes several months to get from application to approval,” Cook continued. “But we walk people through it. We’ll go to their homes if we have to. They simply need their RG&E Bill, their identification to show they actually live there, and we help them fill out the application.”

“I hope that they’re really going to give us what they say they will,” Sturgis responded. “Because they don’t usually give it to us.”

While the $60 million is allocated to the entire state, Sen. Gillibrand expects places like Monroe County to get their fair share to meet demand.

“Monroe County has 70,000 homes that utilize the LIHEAP Program,” Sen. Gillibrand said. “So, each of those homeowners can apply for money and they might be able to get several hundred dollars every year to defray the costs of heating.”

If you are already receiving other public benefits to cover food or medical bills, you still qualify to be in the LIHEAP Program and it doesn’t hurt your eligibility.

The non-profit LifeSpan is meant to help guide applicants 60 years or older. Anyone younger than that should call Catholic Families Center for help on their application.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

USPS price hike takes effect this month

(NEXSTAR) – The holidays may be months away, but holiday peak pricing is already going into effect at the United States Postal Service. “Peak-season pricing” starts Sunday, October 2 and lasts through January 22, 2023, USPS said. Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select and Retail Ground prices are all affected, though international products […]
BUSINESS
Newsweek

Money Saving Tips to Cut Winter Energy Bills

American households could see their energy bills increase in the coming months, as the federal government warned that the price of electricity is expected to continue rising over the winter. The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecast the average price of electricity for residential consumers could reach 15.86 cents per kilowatthour...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, NY
Monroe County, NY
Business
Monroe County, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
NOLA.com

Feds to send money to help pay utility bills

WASHINGTON – Tens of thousands of low-income, disabled and senior households across Louisiana can’t pay their electric bills and the program that keeps them from having their power turned off ran out of money last month. But the U.S. Congress is sending Louisiana about $12.87 million. The Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
BBC

How to cut your energy bills

Energy bills went up at the start of October, with households in England, Wales and Scotland using a typical amount of gas and electricity now set pay £2,500 a year - a rise of £500. Energy-saving measures won't make up for the sharp rise in prices. But taken...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

IRS Finalizes Rules for Low-Income Housing Credit Test (2)

The IRS released final rules outlining which rental units are eligible for the low income housing tax credit on Friday. The final regulations (TD 9967, RIN: 1545-BO92) specify rent restriction requirements to qualify as a low-income housing project under Section 42. IRS also proposed rules (REG-113068-22, RIN 1545-BQ47) concerning recordkeeping and reporting requirements for the average income test for purposes of the low-income housing credit.
U.S. POLITICS
CNET

High Energy Bills? Find Out if Energy Assistance Programs Can Help

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. No matter how much energy you try to save, you might still have trouble affording your heating bill this winter. Electricity prices have gone up over 15% this year and natural gas prices are rising too. Among low-income households, 40% pay more than 10% of their income for energy. While there are plenty of ways to cut back on energy use, you still may find you need a little help.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Liheap
CNET

Social Security Payments for October: When Your Money Will Arrive

Checks for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already been sent out this month. Another Social Security payment will go out next week. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye on your mailbox...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: 12 States Still in the Process of Sending Relief Checks

Is your state among those sending additional stimulus funds?. Some states will continue relief efforts through the end of 2022. For residents who have not yet filed 2020 or 2021 tax returns, states may offer an extension. There's no denying that the last few years have been tough. Between the...
INCOME TAX
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy