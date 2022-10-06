ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donaldsonville, LA

NOLA.com

Looking to help? Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans

Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Camp Bon Coeur is dedicated to giving children with heart defects a place to grow...
BATON ROUGE, LA
bossierpress.com

THE STATE FAIR OF LOUISIANA ANNOUNCES THE 116TH ANNUAL STATE FAIR

The State Fair of Louisiana is making plans for the 116th State Fair which will take place Oct. 27 through November 13 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport. The primary goal of the State Fair of Louisiana is to create an event for families to come out and have a great time in a safe and friendly environment. The Fair is typically a 14-day run being closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. However, this year, the State Fair will open for election day, Tuesday November 8th from 12pm – 10pm with regular weekday discounts and savings. This year, fairgoers can expect over 50 state of the art carnival rides, over a dozen free shows and attractions, plenty of great fair food, and live music every night. The LRCA Finals Rodeo will also return this year along with the largest livestock show in Louisiana.
WAFB

Candidates running for EBR School Board to speak during forum

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several candidates vying to become a part of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board are scheduled to speak during a forum on Monday, Oct. 10. The event, put on by the Moms for Liberty chapter of EBRP, along with the East Baton Rouge Parish Chamber of Commerce, will take place at the Jones Creek Library from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Louisiana State
City
Donaldsonville, LA
Donaldsonville, LA
Education
Donaldsonville, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
WAFB

$2 million grant advancing equitable care in North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Research shows that 40% of Americans will be diagnosed with cancer in their life. Many people of different racial and ethnic minority groups in the Capital Area are disproportionately affected by cancer. “North Baton Rouge actually has the highest incidence of cancer in our state,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Southern University mourns long-time administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A long-time administrator for Southern University died on Friday. Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. served as the first director of the Freshman Complex at Southern University and A&M College, organized and directed the university’s first Office of High School Relations, and was the director of admissions for 15 years, according to the university.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

La. superintendents representing rural districts to hold virtual press conference

The following information is from the St. Helena Parish School District. ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A cross section of Louisiana education leaders, including superintendents representing small and rural parish school districts and leaders from the state’s superintendent and school board associations, will hold a virtual press conference on Friday, Oct. 7 starting at 1 p.m. to warn against the unintended consequences of the Louisiana Department of Education’s proposed reforms to the School Accountability Systems. The press conference is being facilitated by St. Helena Parish School District Superintendent Dr. Kelli Joseph.
LOUISIANA STATE
Person
John Bel Edwards
WAFB

Jag Nation mourns loss of longtime Southern administrator, BR pastor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University System mourns the loss of the Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., who died on Friday, Oct. 7. Bilberry served as the first director of the Freshman Complex at Southern University and A&M College. He later organized and directed the University’s first Office of High School Relations before becoming director of admissions. His tenure as an administrator at Southern spanned 15 years. Bilberry retired from the University to assume the pastorate of Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church in Scotlandville.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Longtime pastor and Southern University leader Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. dies

The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and leader of Southern University, has died at the age of 93, the university said in a news release Saturday. Bilberry, who died Friday, retired in 2019 after 35 years as pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Before that, he worked at Southern for 15 years as the first director of its Freshman Complex, organizer and director of its first Office of High School Relations and director of admissions. Governors Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster appointed him to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma Chef KJ Townsend Brings a Taste of Louisiana to Charlotte, NC

Chef KJ Townsend, owner and chef at Quizine Quarters in Houma is one of 14 top Louisiana chefs heading to Charlotte to feature the state’s unique flavors in several of the area’s top restaurants. Explore Houma, the Louisiana Travel Association, the Louisiana Office of Tourism, and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board have partnered to present the “Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night” on Thursday, November 3, 2022, as part of the Louisiana Culinary Trails tourism marketing campaign.
HOUMA, LA
WAFB

Voter registration deadline approaching in La. for Nov. 8 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several important deadlines are approaching for Louisiana voters. The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office says the in-person or by mail registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 11. The deadline to register through the GeauxVote online registration system is Tuesday, Oct. 18. Officials say the deadlines...
LOUISIANA STATE
Education
Politics
WAFB

Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident, officials say

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was killed in a boating incident on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Officials said they recovered the body of Jose Granados, 49, near Empire. They added his body was turned over to the Plaquemines Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

St. James arrest reports 10/3 to 10/9

CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. ALLEN, TYRIEAL 25 2311 N CENTRAL AV, LUTCHER, LA 70071. BALLARD, THERINISHA 28 400 WESTSIDE BLVD, HOUMA, LA 70364. 14:56 – SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (MISD) 14:62.3 – UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING (FELONY) ESCHETE, SHAE 30 118 CANAL LN,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

