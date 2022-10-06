Chael Sonnen believes Kevin Holland will be “thrown out” of the UFC if he loses to Stephen Thompson: “It’s the single worst fight Kevin Holland could’ve taken”

Frank Mir has revealed his plan to fight one more time – and he wants to do so on the same card as his daughter. For so many years now, Frank Mir. has been viewed as one of the most iconic heavyweights of his generation. In addition to being a former UFC champion, he’s also been in there with some of the very best fighters in the history of the division – and that’s not an understatement.

UFC ・ 17 HOURS AGO