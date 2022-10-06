Chael Sonnen believes Kevin Holland will be “thrown out” of the UFC if he loses to Stephen Thompson: “It’s the single worst fight Kevin Holland could’ve taken”

Read full article on original website
Related
Justin Gaethje unsure if Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev will be “amazing” or “extremely boring”
Justin Gaethje thinks the UFC Lightweight Championship fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev could be a barn burner, but he thinks it also has a chance of being a dud. Oliveira vs. Makhachev will headline UFC 280 on October 22. The title fight will be held inside Etihad Arena...
Frank Mir reveals plans to have his final fight occur next year on the same card as his daughter: “She can headline the card, I can open it”
Frank Mir has revealed his plan to fight one more time – and he wants to do so on the same card as his daughter. For so many years now, Frank Mir. has been viewed as one of the most iconic heavyweights of his generation. In addition to being a former UFC champion, he’s also been in there with some of the very best fighters in the history of the division – and that’s not an understatement.
Paddy Pimblett plans to fight at UFC 282 but claims he’s having a hard time getting an opponent: “When the contract is in front of them, they’re not as confident”
Paddy Pimblett claims he’s having a hard time getting an opponent. Pimblett hasn’t fought since UFC London in July when he scored a submission victory over Jordan Leavitt. After the win, the plan was for Pimblett to return later this year and his goal was to be on UFC 282 in Las Vegas. However, according to ‘The Baddy’ he’s having a difficult time getting an opponent to sign the contract.
Paddy Pimblett shares prediction for upcoming Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match
Paddy Pimblett has shared his thoughts on how Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva will play out. Paul and Silva will be going one-on-one in a pro boxing match on October 29. This will be Paul’s sixth pro boxing match, while Silva will enter his fifth pro boxing match. Silva has been more involved in boxing since he was released from the UFC.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daniel Cormier gets physical as special guest referee in WWE Extreme Rules match (Video)
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier was involved in the main event of WWE Extreme Rules this past Saturday night. Cormier was the special guest referee for the Fight Pit match between former UFC fighter Matt Riddle and Seth “Freakin” Rollins. During the match, Riddle and Rollins quickly learned that “DC” isn’t to be played with. At one point, both men shoved Cormier out of the way and the former two-division UFC champion pushed back at both men and got in their faces to let them know he was the law.
WWE・
Nate Diaz teases crossover with WWE after meeting with Triple H: “We’ll see what’s bout to happen next”
Former UFC welterweight star Nate Diaz could be trading out the octagon for the squared circle. The Stockton native is fresh off his headlining role at UFC 279 last month. Diaz was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev in the main event. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed weight, Tony Ferguson was elevated to the five-round affair.
WWE・
Hasbulla set to corner Islam Makhachev for his lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
Hasbulla will be in the corner of Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. Makhachev is set to headline the pay-per-view card on October 22 in Abu Dhabi for the vacant lightweight title against Charles Oliveira. It’s a massive fight for Makhachev and he will have an interesting addition to his corner. Although Javier Mendez and Khabib Nurmagomedov will be in his corner, as usual, he will also have Hasbulla, according to his manager Ali Abdelaziz.
Former Strikeforce champion Josh Thomson shares his one regret in life: “I don’t think I’ve ever told anyone this”
Former UFC and Strikeforce star Josh Thomson has spoken about one of the only regrets he has from his life. Throughout the course of his mixed martial arts career, Josh Thomson did a pretty great job of entertaining the masses by putting on fun fights – which included being one of the only men to ever finish Nate Diaz.
RELATED PEOPLE
Leon Edwards confirms intention to have trilogy Kamaru Usman, but on his terms: “He has to come here”
UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards wants his trilogy fight with Kamaru Usman to take place in his home country. At UFC 278 in August, the two welterweights met in the main event. While not highly discussed, it was actually the second time they had faced one another. Usman first faced Edwards at The Ultimate Fighter Finale in December 2015.
Charles Oliveira responds after Islam Makhachev expresses concern over UFC 280 title fight: “Calm down, dad is coming”
Charles Oliveira has responded after Islam Makhachev expressed concern that their UFC 280 title fight may not come to fruition. Oliveira (33-8 MMA) and Makhachev (22-1 MMA) are set to collide for the promotions vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi on October 22nd.
Coach: Sean O’Malley is ready “to die” in the Octagon against Petr Yan, but confident ‘Suga’ gets a KO win at UFC 280
Sean O’Malley is ready to go the entire 15 minutes with Petr Yan, but ‘Suga’ is confident he will get a KO win, according to his coach Tim Welch. O’Malley is set for the toughest test of his career as he’s set to face the former champ in Yan – who’s also ranked one at bantamweight, on October 22 at UFC 280. If O’Malley can get the win, he could get a title shot his next time out. The fight announcement also caught many by surprise but Welch revealed it was the UFC’s idea to make the bout.
Alexander Volkanovski confirms backup status for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev at UFC 280: “We’re locked in”
Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is now the backup fighter for UFC 280’s headliner. ‘The Great’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with Max Holloway at UFC 276 in July. In that outing, Volkanovski moved to 3-0 in his trilogy with the Hawaiian, as he won by unanimous decision.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greg Hardy earns second-round KO in boxing debut (Video)
Greg Hardy isn’t done swinging leather following his UFC release. Hardy was back in action this past Saturday night, but this time he was in a boxing match. Hardy went one-on-one with Mike Cook, who competed under the BYB bare-knuckle fighting promotion last year. Black Sheep Boxing promoted the Hardy vs. Cook bout. Hardy scored the second-round knockout.
NFL・
Gilbert Burns details what he believes was a “big factor” in the Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman rematch: “I see a lot of factors a lot of people didn’t see”
Gilbert Burns has given his thoughts on what he believed to be a big factor in the Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman rematch. Earlier this year at UFC 278, Leon Edwards shocked the world by knocking Kamaru Usman out to become the new UFC welterweight champion. While it was a victory that came as a surprise to many, the man himself always knew that he could win the big one – even when he was seemingly 3-1 down on the scorecards heading into the fifth and final round.
Sean Strickland reveals his first fight was against an actual “terrorist”
Sean Strickland had an interesting opponent for his first fight. Before Strickland was a pro-MMA fighter, he and a lot of fighters had “smokers” which are unsanctioned fights in gyms. Fighters just show up and don’t know who they are fighting until an opponent shows up. “I...
Glory Collision 4 Results: Alistair Overeem defeats Badr Hari (Video)
Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari will have their highly anticipated trilogy fight in the headliner of today’s ‘Glory: Collision 4’ event. The fight card takes place live at the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands. Overeem and Hari first met back in 2008, where ‘The Reem‘ was able to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jake Paul reacts after Eddie Hearn files $100 million lawsuit for fight fixing allegations: “I’m 5-0 in lawsuits”
Jake Paul is reacting after Eddie Hearn Files $100 million lawsuit for fight fixing allegations. It was back in August of this year when Glenn Feldman, who was the lone official overseeing the Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight title rematch in Saudi Arabia, scored in favor of Usyk. Prior...
Rizin keen to book Nate Diaz vs Floyd Mayweather
Rizin are interested in booking a boxing super fight between Nate Diaz and Floyd Mayweather. The Stockton legend is now a free agent having fought out his UFC contract with a submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. In his post fight interview, the 37-year-old said,. “I want to...
Julian Lane suffers brutal knockout loss at Pravda FC boxing event (Video)
BKFC veteran Julian Lane suffered a brutal knockout loss at the hands of Vlad Tuinov at this weekend’s Pravda FC boxing event. Lane (12-10-1 MMA, 4-7 BKFC), who is well known for his antics as a cast member on Season 16 of The Ultimate Fighter, squared off with kickboxing veteran Tuinov in Friday’s Pravda FC co-headliner in Russia.
Video | Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling meet in Abu Dhabi with an ‘unexpected outcome’
Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan engaged in a fiery feud over ownership of the UFC bantamweight title between 2020 and 2022. Their first fight ended with Yan being DQ’d over an illegal knee. Despite how blatant the foul was, Sterling was widely accused of faking the an injury to ‘steal’ Yan’s belt.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0