Keanu Reeves' Dream MCU Role is One That Fans Want Him to Play Too
Keanu Reeves has revealed his dream Marvel role – and it's none other than Ghost Rider. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live (via Collider), the John Wick star revealed why he wants to suit up as Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I might have lost my...
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons - Exclusive Clip
Legacies must rise to unearthly challenges as the children of Batman and Superman are charged with saving their famous fathers – and the world – in Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons. Warner Bros. Animation’s first-ever all-CG animated, feature-length film will be available from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and Digital on October 18, 2022.
Christopher Lloyd and Michael J Fox Reunite for Emotional Moment at NYCC
Doc and Marty are back... in the future. Seven years after Back to the Future 2's original vision of the future, the Back to the Future actors reunited at NYCC. Back to the Future fans witnessed the film’s original stars Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox get together for an emotional reunion at New York Comic Con – appearing together on stage to huge applause.
Keanu Reeves No Longer Starring in Serial Killer Drama - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Keanu Reeves has reportedly stepped away from Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese's The Devil in the White City series for Hulu. As reported by Variety, Reeves will no longer be playing Burnham in the adaptation of the 2003 book by Erik Larson, which was due to be the first major television role of the actor's career.
Doom Patrol Season 4 to Premiere on HBO Max in December 2022
The first part of the fourth season of DC's Doom Patrol will return to HBO Max on Thursday, December 8, and a new trailer features a surprisingly deadly and... musical bunch of creatures. December 8 will see the first two episodes of Doom Patrol premiere on HBO Max, and a...
Keanu Reeves Has Quit Leonardo DiCaprio's The Devil In the White City
Wendell & Wild - Official Trailer
Check out the fun trailer for Wendell & Wild, an upcoming animated movie starring Keegan-Michael Key as Wild, Jordan Peele as Wendell, Lyric Ross, Angela Bassett, James Hong, Tamara Smart, Natalie Martinez, Tantoo Cardinal, Gabrielle Dennis, Igal Naor, David Harewood, Maxine Peake, Ramona Young, Sam Zelaya, Seema Virdi, Gary Gatewood, and Ving Rhames.
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunion delights 'Back to the Future' fans
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd delighted "Back to the Future" fans when they were reunited over the weekend, 37 years after the release of the sci-fi comedy.
DC Comics Reveals New Direction for Superman Line in 2023 | NYCC 2022
2023 marks the 85th anniversary of Superman's debut, and DC is celebrating that milestone with a major revamp of the Superman comic book line. That includes the launch of a new monthly Superman series from Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths writer Joshua Williamson and Far Sector artist Jamal Campbell in February.
Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match Will Arrive in 2023 With Joel McHale Returning As Johnny Cage
Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match has officially been announced for 2023 and it will see Joel McHale returning as the voice of Johnny Cage. The news was announced during the New York Comic Con panel for Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, and arrived the same day that Mortal Kombat is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Series producer Rick Morales was on hand to confirm that Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match will be the fourth entry in the animated film series.
Game Scoop! 694: Which Witcher Is Which?
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Justin Davis, Nick Limon, and Colin Stevens -- are discussing the new Super Mario Movie trailer, CD Projekt Red's long roadmap, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
Kanye West Restricted by Twitter and Instagram Over Alleged Antisemitic Comments
Celebrated hip-hop star Kanye West has gotten himself into trouble with social media platforms Twitter and Instagram, as he has now been restricted from both websites over his recent alleged antisemitic comments. The rapper behind songs like Stronger and Runaway was first restricted by the Meta-owned Instagram, where he posted...
Epic Superhero Collectibles Revealed at Sideshow 'New York' Con | NYCC 2022
Sideshow Collectibles may not have attended New York Comic-Con, but they did launch their own virtual event called Sideshow "New York" Con. Even from thousands of miles away, their booth was easily one of the highlights of the past weekend. Check out the slideshow gallery below to see everything featured...
NYCC 2022 Gallery: Super7's Disney, Transformers and Power Rangers Figures
Click through to see the impressive and diverse lineup of collectibles from Super7's NYCC booth. (Photos by Tyler Robertson)
Hellraiser: Exclusive "Becoming Pinhead" Clip
Watch our exclusive behind-the-scenes clip showcasing Jamie Clayton's 4-hour transformation into Pinhead for Hulu's Hellraiser movie. A reinvention of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic from director David Bruckner in which a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.
Summit Fever review – super-real mountain-climbing drama is dizzying experience
With seemingly-authentic mountaineering sequences, this is a visually resplendent film about peak-scaling – just don’t look down at the plot
The Walking Dead: Dead City, the Spin-Off Starring Maggie and Negan, Gets First-Look Images at NYCC 2022
The Walking Dead: Dead City, the upcoming spin-off series starring Lauren Cohan's Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan, recieved its first-look images at The Walking Dead panel at New York Comic Con 2022. While we didn't learn much more about the series that's set in New York City, the images...
Netflix's Ironic Comedy About the Last Blockbuster Gets an Official Trailer
Blockbuster, the upcoming Netflix comedy series about the beloved but doomed chain's last store in the U.S., has received its first trailer. Blockbuster is set to arrive on Netflix on November 3, 2022, and this first trailer gives us a glimpse of many of the characters who will hopefully keep this store alive for many days to come, including Randall Park's Timmy, Melissa Fumero's Eliza, and JB Smoove's Percy.
Chainsaw Man: Series Premiere Review
Chainsaw Man debuts on Crunchyroll on Oct. 11. Review by Rafael Motamayor. Chainsaw Man delivers on all fronts with a premiere full of gnarly fight scenes, an incredibly bleak story, fantastic gallows humor, and one of the most fascinating anime protagonists in recent years. Faithfully adapting the first chapter of the manga, this is one metal anime episode that fully lives up to the hype.
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile - Review
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is in theaters 28th October 2022. A crocodile can’t live in a house… can it? Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile asks that very question when the Primm family moves into their new New York apartment to find a crocodile living in the attic. Oh, and it can sing, too. Based on the classic children’s picture book by Bernard Waber, it’s a cute, quirky tale about finding your place in the world. A whimsical family musical that hits all the right notes, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile has bags of charm and some ludicrously catchy songs. Seriously, your kids will be singing along for days.
