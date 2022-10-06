Keanu Reeves has reportedly stepped away from Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese's The Devil in the White City series for Hulu. As reported by Variety, Reeves will no longer be playing Burnham in the adaptation of the 2003 book by Erik Larson, which was due to be the first major television role of the actor's career. Shortly after the announcement, Variety reported that director Todd Field had also departed the project.

MOVIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO