2 Queens men plead guilty to sex trafficking teenage girls at motel near JFK airport

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Two Queens men pleaded guilty Wednesday to sex trafficking two teen girls, forcing them to have sex for money while being held against their will at a motel near JFK airport, officials said.

Tyrone “Angel” Miles, 32, and Bryant “Dollaz” Lowery, 24, forced the girls, ages 16 and 17, to stay at the JFK Inn Hotel on South Conduit Avenue in Jamaica for a week in June 2020, court documents show.

The men kept the girls in separate rooms and threatened them with physical harm unless they participated in sexual acts for money. Miles also threatened to kill the 16-year-old if she did not comply and wanted her to tell customers she was an adult, according to authorities.

Both Miles and Lowery monitored the girls to make sure they didn’t leave the hotel and collected all the money. The men were caught after the 16-year old escaped when Miles briefly left her alone. She went to a commercial establishment and contacted her family.

Lowery and a third man, Khalil Fryer, also allegedly held another teen girl, aged 19, against her will at the same hotel beginning a week after the other victim escaped. The 19-year-old victim asked a customer for help and managed to escape from the room. Fryer tracked her down, forced her into a car then punched and kicked her in retaliation for leaving. The next day, one of the victims was able to flag down a police officer for assistance.

“Holding accountable those who choose to torment and degrade their victims for profit is why our Human Trafficking Bureau is so important,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “In pleading guilty, these two defendants have accepted responsibility for forcing underage victims to perform sexual acts to line their own pockets. I commend the young complainants for their bravery, and both defendants will now face prison time as punishment for their criminal actions.”

Miles pleaded guilty to two counts of sex trafficking of a child and Lowery pleaded guilty to one count of sex trafficking of a child and one count of sex trafficking.

Miles is expected to be sentenced to 7 years in jail followed by 10 years post-release supervision and Lowery is scheduled to be sentenced to 6 years in jail followed by 10 years post-release supervision as a result of the plea deal. Their sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 16. Both will also have to register as sex offenders.

Fryer pleaded guilty to kidnapping and sex trafficking in April 2021 and is currently serving a sentence of five years in prison. He is also required to register as a sex offender.