Suspect arraigned for hate crime subway attack on Muslim woman in Queens

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Queens grand jury indicted a 41-year-old Brooklyn man on hate-crime assault charges on Wednesday for a February attack on a Muslim woman, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors accused Joval Cedeno of attacking a woman who was dressed in religious garb after spewing hate speech at her on an N train that had just left the Queensboro Plaza station on Feb. 18.

He allegedly started berating her for wearing a hijab and other religious clothing, asking “Why aren’t you wearing a sundress?” before hurling expletives at her.

He then started beating the victim, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Emergency responders brought the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Cedeno allegedly slapped a second victim in the face later that day on the 5 train near the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station in Brooklyn and said “Go back to Germany, cracker.”

“The defendant was motivated by his own hatred when he attacked the victim, who was wearing a Hijab at the time, based on her physical appearance and perceived ethnicity,” said Katz. “This shameful behavior will not be tolerated in Queens County and I remain committed to holding accountable those who try to undermine the feeling of safety for our vibrant and diverse communities.”

Cedeno faces charges for assault as a hate crime, assault and aggravated harassment.

He could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

