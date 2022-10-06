NJ fugitive busted after applying for job in county sheriff's office

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Jersey City woman was arrested after she applied for a job with the Hudson County Sheriff's Office while wanted for outstanding warrants in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Zyeama Y. Johnson, 27, was charged with being a fugitive from justice on Tuesday, county Sheriff Frank Schillari told NJ.com .

In addition to 10 bench warrants for failing to appear in court on traffic charges in Jersey City, Johnson was wanted in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, for failing to appear in court on fraud charges.

Schillari said she applied for a security guard position with the sheriff's office, which specializes in selecting those with outstanding warrants for arrest. After confirming the warrants, a detective from the Sheriff's Office arrested Johnson.

After she was taken into custody, Schillari said sheriff’s officers discovered that she was in possession of two credit cards believed to be stolen during a routine inventory of her property, and she was then charged with credit card theft.

Johnson is also under investigation by the U.S. Postal Service Investigative Service, Schillari added, because she previously worked for the postal service.