ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

NJ fugitive busted after applying for job in county sheriff's office

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40agYy_0iPAMrXj00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Jersey City woman was arrested after she applied for a job with the Hudson County Sheriff's Office while wanted for outstanding warrants in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Zyeama Y. Johnson, 27, was charged with being a fugitive from justice on Tuesday, county Sheriff Frank Schillari told NJ.com .

In addition to 10 bench warrants for failing to appear in court on traffic charges in Jersey City, Johnson was wanted in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, for failing to appear in court on fraud charges.

Schillari said she applied for a security guard position with the sheriff's office, which specializes in selecting those with outstanding warrants for arrest. After confirming the warrants, a detective from the Sheriff's Office arrested Johnson.

After she was taken into custody, Schillari said sheriff’s officers discovered that she was in possession of two credit cards believed to be stolen during a routine inventory of her property, and she was then charged with credit card theft.

Johnson is also under investigation by the U.S. Postal Service Investigative Service, Schillari added, because she previously worked for the postal service.

Comments / 26

Guest
4d ago

She HAS to get " The stupidest " person of the year award. I have a few political favorites too but, this is about her. SHMF

Reply(1)
20
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wglc.net

Wanted fugitive applies for job at New Jersey police station

A 27-year-old wanted fugitive named Zyeama Johnson applied for a job at the Jersey City police department in New Jersey as a security guard. When her name was run through the system as part of a pre-employment check they found that she had a warrant for her arrest in Pennsylvania for failing to appear in court. She also had 10 bench warrants for failure to appear in court for fraud charges. When she was arrested police claimed they also found a couple of stolen credit cards on her as well, so charges for credit card theft have also been added to her list.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Accused Cocaine Dealer Busted With Handgun, 129 Ammo Rounds In Hudson County: Prosecutor

A traffic stop in Hudson County led to drug and weapons charges for a man accused of selling cocaine, authorities said. Ramon Lopez-Arias, 31, of West New York, was charged with drug possession with intent to distribute cocaine, unlawful weapon possession, and possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said on Monday, Oct. 10.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Hudson County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Monroe County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, PA
State
New York State
Jersey City, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Hudson County, NJ
WBRE

Car going 100 mph on I-81 leads to drug arrest, police say

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say two people have been arrested after speeding on I-81 while possessing drugs. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 3 around 12:40 a.m. troopers pulled over a car speeding at 100 mph in a 55 mph zone north on Interstate 81. PSP stated they found Shandler […]
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Us Postal Service#Fraud#The Sheriff S Office
NBC New York

Paterson Police Shoot, Kill Suspected Carjacker: Sources

Police investigating multiple carjackings in New Jersey opened fire, killing a suspected thief behind the wheel of a stolen car, law enforcement sources said. Sources involved in the case said police were checking out reported carjackings in Paterson near Van Houten Street on Monday afternoon. Officers tracked down the suspect, who they ended up shooting.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Woman Was Wanted By Police — So She Applied To Work For Them

A fugitive who applied for a job with the Hudson County Sheriff's Office thought she was going in for an interview. Instead, she was placed under arrest, authorities said. Zyeama Y. Johnson, 27, had a bench warrant out of Monroe County, PA, along with 10 more bench warrants for failure to appear in court on traffic violations in Jersey City, Hudson County Sheriff Francis X. “Frank” Schillari said.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Teen Boy Dead, Another Wounded In Double Passaic Stabbing

A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old boy hurt in a stabbing overnight in Passaic, authorities said. The city residents were apparently arguing when the incident occurred around 1:20 a.m. on Krueger Place and Poplar Streets, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said.
PASSAIC, NJ
Daily Voice

PA Woman, 19, Shot In Paterson

A 19-year-old woman from Allentown, PA was hospitalized after being shot in Paterson on Saturday, Oct. 8, authorities said. The victim was already on her way to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center when police arrived at the shooting scene — North 9th Street and Belmont Avenue — around 9:40 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.
PATERSON, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Man Gunned Down In Alley In Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police, along with Mercer County Homicide task force, are investigating a shooting on Cross Street and Kersey Alley just after 3:00 pm Sunday. A male was shot multiple times. Residents reported hearing multiple gunshots; Trenton Emergency Medical Services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the man to the Hospital in extreme critical condition. The male later died from his injuries at the Hospital. The victim has been identified as Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406.
TRENTON, NJ
WBRE

Man charged with hacking a Lackawanna County business computer

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a man with intentionally damaging a business’ private computer system. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Molinaro, 28, of Plains Township, allegedly transmitted information via the internet to intentionally interrupt the network operations of a Lackawanna County business, resulting in a loss of more than $5,000. […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy