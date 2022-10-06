Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Illinois finally did it. The Fighting Illini have cracked the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, coming in as the 24th best football team in the nation. The last time the Illini were ranked was back in 2011. "We haven't been in the Top 25 since I've...

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO