Read full article on original website
Related
informnny.com
GOP makes push to weaken Democrats’ grip on Texas border
HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — Just weeks before Election Day in Texas, once again there is big money, new signs of shifting voters and bold predictions of an upset that will turn heads across the U.S. But this time, it’s coming from Republicans. “We are going to turn the...
informnny.com
Noem’s balancing act: Big ambitions, South Dakota reelection
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — They had waited in the desert heat in a line that wrapped around the block and now the excitement was palpable when South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took the stage in a suburban Phoenix convention hall. “She’s our governor!” someone yelled. Kari...
informnny.com
‘Nothing’s left’: Hurricane Ian leaves emotional toll behind
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With her home gone and all her belongings trashed by Hurricane Ian, Alice Pujols wept as she picked through soggy clothes, toys and overturned furniture piled head-high outside a stranger’s house, looking to salvage something — anything — for her four children and herself.
informnny.com
Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Older people with limited mobility and those with chronic health conditions requiring the use of electrically powered medical devices were especially vulnerable when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida, and experts warn such risks to society’s oldest are growing as disasters increase with the impact of climate change.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
informnny.com
Former New York couple describes horror and hope of Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WETM) – For Floridians, the last week of September 2022 saw unprecedented destruction at the hands of Hurricane Ian, but the effects touched close to home for people around the country. One couple that used to live in Elmira and now lives in North Port, Fla. described to 18 News the horrors of waiting out the hurricane for hours in their home.
informnny.com
Flu cases on the rise, NYDOH saying get the flu shot sooner than later
The New York Department of Health launched its annual campaign Saturday to remind New Yorkers to get their flu and COVID shots. News 10 spoke to Assembly member and pharmacist John McDonald to get the latest. This year, the DOH said flu cases are on the rise earlier than previously...
Comments / 0