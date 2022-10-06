Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes
Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
New Netflix releases: 6 movies and shows everyone will be talking about next week
One of the most anticipated Netflix releases of the year — Blonde, in which Ana de Armas gives a career-best performance as Marilyn Monroe — hits the streamer next week, following an initial and limited theatrical run. This one is noteworthy for so many reasons, not the least of which are that it has Oscar bait all over it; it will also be Netflix’s first movie rated NC-17; and Ana has once again shape-shifted, chameleon-like, into a role that will no doubt leave many viewers’ mouth agape and in awe.
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
22 movies and shows leave Netflix this week – watch these while you can
The end of the month is upon us, which means a few different things for Netflix fans eager to stream the newest hits on the service like the just-released movie Blonde and hit TV series like Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer. Content like those titles, of course, is constantly being added to the incomprehensibly large library of shows and movies that already exists for the streamer’s subscribers to binge. But plenty of titles are also leaving Netflix, too — and in short order.
CNET
You Don't Need Every Streaming Service in October. Cancel These
Summer is officially behind us, and many of you may have Halloween on the brain. Though Netflix dropped its annual Netflix and Chills list in September, arrivals like The Watcher and two disturbing Jeffrey Dahmer series may not entice you to stick with the streamer this month. You don't have to binge on horror movies to be entertained in October -- but keep in mind Michael Myers shows up on Peacock.
NFL・
17 more Netflix releases are coming this week – here’s the full list (Sep 21-24)
Back in 2013, a movie from one of my favorite directors (Sofia Coppola) hit theaters — The Bling Ring, starring Emma Watson, dramatizing the exploits of a group of celebrity-obsessed teenagers who broke into the luxe Hollywood pads of stars like Paris Hilton and Orlando Bloom. Netflix, meanwhile, has just debuted its own 3-episode limited series that brings a documentary perspective to the same events, with The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist joining more than a dozen other new Netflix releases this week.
Polygon
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 7
Netflix hasn't blacklisted The Blacklist. The James Spader NBC drama, which just added its ninth season to Netflix, is back on the streamer's Top 10 TV Shows list on Friday, Oct. 7, coming in at No. 5. But can Red Reddington take down Dahmer? Not yet. Over on the movies side, the Stephen King adaptation Mr. Harrigan's Phone rises to No. 1, and Sing 2 rejoins the ranking at No. 10. You can't keep those singing animals down.
Business Insider
'Smile' is now playing only in theaters, but the creepy horror movie is expected to hit Paramount Plus in November
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "Smile," the new horror film from Paramount Pictures, is now playing exclusively in theaters. The movie is about a doctor who experiences terrifying horrors related to a series of mysterious deaths. Following its exclusive theatrical window, "Smile" is...
Box Office Hit And Oscar Contender ‘Fire Of Love’ To Get Limited Imax Release
EXCLUSIVE: One of the most honored documentaries of the year is heading to the very big screen. National Geographic Documentary Films and Neon announced today they are bringing Fire of Love to select Imax locations on October 16 and 17, including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, and Washington D.C. The film, directed by Sara Dosa, explores the story of research scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft, a French couple who devoted their lives to studying active volcanoes. They captured awe-inspiring footage of volcanic eruptions in the 1970s and ‘80s, spectacular imagery that seems ideally suited for Imax exhibition. “Katia and...
Velma is officially revealed to be a lesbian in new 'Scooby-Doo' film
"Scooby-Doo" character Velma is officially a lesbian in the beloved children's series' new upcoming film, after new clips depicted her romantically involved with another female character.
AOL Corp
'Glass Onion' gets a weeklong theatrical release ahead of its premiere on Netflix
It's official. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," Rian Johnson's follow-up to "Knives Out," will come to theaters. Netflix announced on Thursday that the star-studded murder mystery, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, will get a one-week-only "sneak preview" theatrical release a month ahead of its premiere on the streaming platform in December. "Glass Onion" will screen in approximately 600 theaters — including AMC, Regal and Cinemark locations — across the United States from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
Why are Netflix's top movies so bad?
The Netflix top 10 is littered with bad movies, and the only question we have is "why?"
Glass Onion: Knives Out fans are overjoyed as Netflix announces plans for sequel’s cinema release
The Knives Out sequel will be released in cinemas ahead of being made available on Netflix. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery follows the 2019 Oscar-nominated film, which stars actors such as Daniel Craig, Ana De Armas, Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis. The sequel will be released on Netflix,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Anime News: The ‘Black Clover’ movie now has a release date that’s quickly approaching and ‘One Piece Film: Red’ tickets go on sale in the West
Today is a big day for anime movie fans. In case you’ve missed it due to overflowing news of Super Mario Bros. Movie, Netflix has dropped a brand new trailer for the upcoming Black Clover film. At the same time, tickets for the highly anticipated One Piece Film: Red have gone on sale in the west.
When Does ‘Hellraiser’ Premiere on Hulu? How To Watch The 2022 Reboot
Greater delights await those who have been anxiously awaiting the newest iteration of Hellraiser on Hulu. The horror series, which last left off in 2018’s Hellraiser: Judgment, isn’t exactly a reboot, isn’t exactly a sequel. And if you’re tortured by what to call this? Why, that’s just what Pinhead would want.
msn.com
Netflix’s new No. 1 movie is Mr. Harrigan’s Phone — and it’s based on a Stephen King novel
October is the perfect time for watching scary movies with all the lights switched off, and Netflix is hoping to ensnare horror fans with its latest film based on a short story from legendary author Stephen King. And it appears to have worked. Named Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, the spooky flick...
‘Glass Onion’ To Receive UK Theatrical Release As Netflix Strikes Deal With Vue & Cineworld
Rian Johnson’s murder-mystery sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will receive a theatrical UK release after Netflix struck deals with Vue International and Cineworld. The film will screen at select Vue and Cineworld cinemas across the UK between November 23-29 before hitting the streamer on December 23. Discussions are ongoing for the film to play at Vue cinemas in Italy and Germany and The Space and CinemaxX, respectively. RELATED: ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ To Hit Theaters At Thanksgiving Via AMC, Regal & Cinemark In Rare Deal With Netflix “This is an exciting moment in our relationship with streaming platforms and...
Comments / 0