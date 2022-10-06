ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Comments / 6

Related
fox5dc.com

2 men shot in Takoma Park: police

TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Authorities say two men were shot early Monday in Montgomery County. Officers say the men were shot around 5:40 a.m. in the 700 block of Fairview Avenue in the Takoma Park area.. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police say one of the men was taken to the...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
Beltsville, MD
Crime & Safety
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Beltsville, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curfew#County#Powder Mill Road#Alsobrooks Office
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. man charged in deadly attempted carjacking

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, charged a man Friday in a shooting that left another man dead during an attempted carjacking in May. Prince George’s County police said that Marx Carlton Jackson, 25, of District Heights, has been charged with first and second degree murder for killing 32-year-old Donnie McMillan of Forestville.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
WTOP

1 seriously injured, 21 displaced in Prince George’s Co. apartment complex fire

Multiple people are displaced and one person is in the hospital following a fire at a Prince George’s County, Maryland, apartment complex early Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt. A tweet from the Prince George’s County Fire Department said the flames were put out by 7:15 a.m.
GREENBELT, MD
fox5dc.com

Protesters block lanes of I-495 in Montgomery County

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities rounded up a group of protesters who were blocking the lanes of Interstate 495 Monday causing traffic delays. A group of approximately twelve protesters lined up across all lanes of the inner loop of the Capital Beltway near Route 29 in Montgomery County around 10:30 a.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
WUSA9

21 displaced, 1 critically injured after fire at Prince George's County home

SEABROOK, Md. — One person has been injured and 21 residents are displaced following a Sunday morning house fire in Seabrook, Maryland, officials said. Around 4:30 a.m., Sunday, firefighters were sent to the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Seabrook, Maryland, for a report of a fire at the three-story multifamily home, according to Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department.
SEABROOK, MD
WJLA

Investigation underway after teen shot in SE DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — An investigation is underway after a teen was shot Sunday in southeast Washington, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The incident happened in the 1500 block of Massachusetts Avenue SE. A lookout was issued for a silver Nissan Maxima with tinted windows. The teen...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

1 hospitalized, 21 displaced after apartment fire in Prince George's County

GREENBELT, Md. - One person is hospitalized, and 21 people are displaced, after an early morning fire on Sunday at an apartment building in Prince George's County. According to the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department, crews responded to the fire in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.
GREENBELT, MD
mocoshow.com

Police and Family Concerned for Missing Woman

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 23-year-old from Silver Spring. Allyson Peek was last seen at approximately 4p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in the 2700 Block of Cassedy St. Peek...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Three shootings, three teenage boys hit in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said three teenage boys were hit by gunfire in separate shootings that took place in a span of a few hours Sunday afternoon. One boy was hit in each shooting. All of the shootings happened in Southeast: 2600 block of Birney Pl. SE (shortly before 1 p.m.) 15th Street […]
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy