fox5dc.com
Officers fire at man who tried to run them over with vehicle in Bladensburg: police
BLADENSBURG, Md. - Authorities have taken two men into custody after they say one of them tried to run over officers with a vehicle late Sunday night in Prince George's County. Officers say they responded to the 5100 block of 57th Avenue in Bladensburg just after 11:50 p.m. Sunday for...
fox5dc.com
Child seriously injured after being accidentally shot with pellet gun in McLean
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A child is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by another juvenile over the weekend in McLean, Virginia. Fairfax County police said they responded to the report of an accidental shooting in the 6300 block of Georgetown Pike just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.
fox5dc.com
2 men shot in Takoma Park: police
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Authorities say two men were shot early Monday in Montgomery County. Officers say the men were shot around 5:40 a.m. in the 700 block of Fairview Avenue in the Takoma Park area.. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police say one of the men was taken to the...
Person in custody after man hit by car In Prince George’s County dies; police investigate as homicide
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they are investigate the killing of a man who was hit by a car late Sunday night. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it received a report of a man being hit by a car in the in the 5300 block of Sheriff Rd. […]
WTOP
Charges pending for 2 DC men after Bladensburg police open fire on stolen car, striking suspect
Charges are pending for two men after one tried to hit police officers with a stolen vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, late Sunday night. One of the men was shot, as three police officers opened fire on the stolen vehicle — which police said was being used to “run them over and flee the scene” at a high speed.
fox5dc.com
Homicide investigation in Capitol Heights after man found dead; person of interest in custody
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - A man is dead in Prince George's County in what police are investigating as a homicide. Officers were called to the 5300 block of Sheriff Road in Capitol Heights around 11:15 p.m. Sunday for a call for a pedestrian struck and found a man unresponsive on the ground.
fox5dc.com
Loudoun County man wrongfully released from jail traveled with parents, 2-year-old in Georgia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - The Loudoun County man who was mistakenly released from jail last week was arrested during a traffic stop in Georgia with his mom, dad, and a 2-year-old in the car. According to a Pooler Police Department incident report, Stone Colburn and his parents Charles and Heather...
fox5dc.com
1 rescued after crash involving cement truck, landscaping vehicle in Montgomery County
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Officials say one person was rescued after a crash Monday morning in Montgomery County. The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. near Shady Grove Road and Pleasant Road in the Gaithersburg area. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer says several vehicles, including a cement...
Suspect accused of stabbing man 17 times outside of Hyattsville restaurant turns himself over to police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A suspect wanted for stabbing his victim 17 times outside a restaurant in Hyattsville, Maryland, turned himself in on Wednesday, authorities said. The incident occurred in the 3100 block of Hamilton Street at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to the news release from...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. man charged in deadly attempted carjacking
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, charged a man Friday in a shooting that left another man dead during an attempted carjacking in May. Prince George’s County police said that Marx Carlton Jackson, 25, of District Heights, has been charged with first and second degree murder for killing 32-year-old Donnie McMillan of Forestville.
WTOP
1 seriously injured, 21 displaced in Prince George’s Co. apartment complex fire
Multiple people are displaced and one person is in the hospital following a fire at a Prince George’s County, Maryland, apartment complex early Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt. A tweet from the Prince George’s County Fire Department said the flames were put out by 7:15 a.m.
fox5dc.com
Protesters block lanes of I-495 in Montgomery County
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities rounded up a group of protesters who were blocking the lanes of Interstate 495 Monday causing traffic delays. A group of approximately twelve protesters lined up across all lanes of the inner loop of the Capital Beltway near Route 29 in Montgomery County around 10:30 a.m.
21 displaced, 1 critically injured after fire at Prince George's County home
SEABROOK, Md. — One person has been injured and 21 residents are displaced following a Sunday morning house fire in Seabrook, Maryland, officials said. Around 4:30 a.m., Sunday, firefighters were sent to the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Seabrook, Maryland, for a report of a fire at the three-story multifamily home, according to Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department.
WJLA
Investigation underway after teen shot in SE DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — An investigation is underway after a teen was shot Sunday in southeast Washington, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The incident happened in the 1500 block of Massachusetts Avenue SE. A lookout was issued for a silver Nissan Maxima with tinted windows. The teen...
fox5dc.com
1 hospitalized, 21 displaced after apartment fire in Prince George's County
GREENBELT, Md. - One person is hospitalized, and 21 people are displaced, after an early morning fire on Sunday at an apartment building in Prince George's County. According to the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department, crews responded to the fire in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.
mocoshow.com
Police and Family Concerned for Missing Woman
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 23-year-old from Silver Spring. Allyson Peek was last seen at approximately 4p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in the 2700 Block of Cassedy St. Peek...
Three shootings, three teenage boys hit in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said three teenage boys were hit by gunfire in separate shootings that took place in a span of a few hours Sunday afternoon. One boy was hit in each shooting. All of the shootings happened in Southeast: 2600 block of Birney Pl. SE (shortly before 1 p.m.) 15th Street […]
Man, woman, teen charged after shooting man, stealing his car, Rocky Mount police say
Rocky Mount police say three people have been arrested after a man who helped a stranger out with a ride became the victim of a shooting and car theft early Friday morning.
Missing Fairfax man found
According to Virginia State Police, 75-year-old Anthony Ascone was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. He is believed to be driving a silver 2013 Kia Sportage with Virginia tags 2ZBOTS.
WJLA
10-year-old King-Isaiah Camacho, missing from Capitol Heights, found safe: PGPD
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — A 10-year-old boy missing from Capitol Heights, Maryland, was located safe Saturday afternoon, Prince George's County Police said. The Prince George's County Police Department says King-Isaiah Camacho went missing after he was last seen Friday night near the 6700 block of Drylog Street. Police...
