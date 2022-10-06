Read full article on original website
WLUC
Hiawatha Music Co-Op to hold new season of Live at the Fold
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawatha Music Co-Op is bringing back a new season of Live at the Fold with a new twist. Attendees are now encouraged to bring their own food to enjoy while listening to music. The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 13 and doors will open at 6:15 p.m. with the performance starting at 7 p.m. at 1015 N Third Street in Marquette.
WLUC
Nominations open for annual Folklife Award
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center needs your help with nominations for its Folklife award. The center is looking for nominations of individuals or organizations who promote or participate in U.P. folk traditions in their community. Whether it’s those who quilt, do traditional dance or make documentaries, all are accepted as long as it is promoting folklore in the U.P.
WLUC
City of Marquette, Houghton Fire Departments say number of fires are normal this time of year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. fire departments want to ensure you’re safe when starting a furnace for the colder weather. This reminder comes after multiple fires in the past four days across the Upper Peninsula. Pete Windsor from the Marquette City Fire Department said before you turn on your furnace, make sure it is safe and clean to use.
WLUC
Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2022
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s spooky season in the Upper Peninsula and the trick-or-treaters are gearing up for a candy-fueled Halloween evening. The following municipalities have set their trick-or-treating times:. Houghton. Treat Street - Along Shelden Ave. 10/22 4-6PM Residential - 10/31 5-8PM Marquette. Downtown - 10/29 4-7PM.
WLUC
National Disability Employment Awareness Month
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. TRICO Opportunities, Inc. (TRICO) uses this annual recognition to celebrate the contribution workers with disabilities make and showcases supportive and inclusive employment practices and policies. You can also visit TRICO at their Facebook and Instagram pages.
WLUC
Crystal Falls VFW post hosts 1st annual Austin “Popple” Carlson scholarship bird hunt
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The 1st annual Austin “Popple” Carlson Scholarship Bird Hunt was held on October 8 in Crystal Falls. The scholarship is in honor of Austin Carlson, who died in March from a medical condition. Austin’s sister, Miah Thompson, said that they wanted to give...
WLUC
Gwinn School Board Policy Committee discusses flags
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - During a meeting Monday night, the Gwinn Area Community School Board’s district policy committee recommended against adopting a policy prohibiting banners, flags, or similar items. The policy would have only allowed the display of the state, school and U.S. flag. The district faced public pushback...
WLUC
Northern Michigan University recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University held its second recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration Monday morning. The event had opening and closing drum songs from Morning Thunder, statements from speakers and a walk to the NMU Fire Site. The ceremony began at the Land Recognition Sign on campus. It is the second year the day has been officially recognized by NMU.
WLUC
Dryland Dash kicks off dog race season at Negaunee Township Park
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Mushers gathered at the Negaunee Township Park for the final day of the sixth annual Dryland Dash Dog Race on Sunday. Fifty-three racers competed on rig, scooter, bike and canicross with one, two, four and six dog teams through one and two-mile courses. The total times are calculated from both days of the weekend with the total purse given to winners $2,500.
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today hits Camp Cannabis
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Camp Cannabis preparations are well underway at Tourist Park. The Almond Hut is just one of many food vendors set up on festival grounds and will be offering a special Camp Cannabis coffee drink. Is it really a festival without body glitter...
WLUC
UPDATE: Employees escape overnight fire in Marquette Township, cause under investigation
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A fire at a Marquette Township business was quickly put out early Monday morning. It started just before 1:00 a.m. at the back door of Range Telecommunications. The answering service and alarm monitoring business is on US-41, across from My Place Hotel. The Marquette Township...
WLUC
Shannon’s Home Cooking shares tips for easy caramel apples
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Shannon’s Home Cooking is helping you get into the autumn spirit with a seasonal favorite. Caramel apples are an autumn staple and can be as easy to make as they are to buy. Miriam Dwelley says the key to making a good caramel apple at...
WLUC
Hulkkonen Farm offers fun for all ages
NISULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and even the walking dead are a part of the attractions at the Hulkkonen Farm in Nisula. Owner Judy Hulkkonen says the farm has been in the family for years and one day she decided to open it up for all to enjoy.
WLUC
Ishpeming man injured in National Mine crash
TILDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming man is expected to be OK after crashing his pickup truck into a telephone pole Friday evening in National Mine. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says 55-year-old Paul Trudell was going north on County Road 476 when he lost control and hit the pole. The crash was reported at 7:48 p.m. Friday. No other vehicles were involved.
WLUC
City of Norway hosts Leif Erikson Fall Festival
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday is Leif Erikson Day. To celebrate, the City of Norway is hosting the Leif Erikson Fall Festival. The festival celebrates Norway’s Viking history and Nordic roots. There was a parade, competitive races, the crowning of Miss Norway, and even a “Funeral Pyre” boat-burning.
WLUC
Breitung Township Fire Department sets house on fire…for a training exercise
QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. fire department set a house on fire this weekend. The Breitung Township Fire Department held a live burn training exercise in Quinnesec on Saturday. The department only had one house fire in the past year, so many firefighters needed more practice. BTFD hired Fire...
wnmufm.org
Ishpeming woman arrested by deputy following Marquette crash
MARQUETTE, MI— An Ishpeming woman was arrested for drunk driving after she was involved in an accident in Marquette Friday. Around 3:30 p.m., the 55-year-old was westbound near 5th Street in a Taurus when the vehicle crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound Tesla head-on. A fully marked Sheriff’s patrol vehicle was directly behind the Tesla at the time of the crash.
WLUC
Lake Superior Performance Rally to return to Marquette for championship race
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Performance Rally is back this year and it’s coming to Marquette. The race is now headquartered in Marquette and is round nine of the American Rally Association National Championship Series. The last stage is at Marquette Mountain this weekend where spectators can...
WLUC
‘It’s not us, it’s we:’ Jim Provost awarded 2022 Veteran of the Year Award
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Veterans Alliance named Jim Provost the 2022 veteran of the year. The Marquette County Veterans Alliance presented Provost with the award Friday night during a ceremony at Marquette’s American Legion Post 44. According to the alliance, Provost received the award for demonstrating selfless service and volunteerism for veterans and their families.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Just Had Its First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It’s only early October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course, there’s no fooling Mother Nature, and winter is inevitably on the way. Enjoy the final 60s and 70s temperatures in Michigan while they last.
