WLKY.com
Suspect arrested in series of suspicious fires in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Who's behind a series of suspicious fires in Bullitt County could soon be solved. Hillview police have arrested a suspect in connection to the Sept. 12 incident. Detectives worked with the Zoneton Fire Protection District to sort through hours of evidence and track down the suspected...
wdrb.com
LMPD: 1 killed in hit-and-run crash on Cane Run Road, police looking for driver
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person died after a hit-and-run crash near Shively on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a crash in the 3900 block of Cane Run Road, near Interstate 264, around 8 p.m. Police say a passenger vehicle was going northbound on Cane Run and crossed into the southbound lanes for an unknown reason.
Wave 3
Fatal hit and run accident on Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead after a hit and run accident on Cane Run Road Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8 p.m. officers responded to a vehicle collision in the 3900 block of Cane Run Road. Preliminary investigation shows that a car...
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating deadly hit-and-run on Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on Cane Run Road. Police say the early investigation indicates a vehicle headed north on Cane Run Road crossed into the southbound lanes of traffic and stuck another vehicle carrying three people. The passenger in...
wvih.com
Police Searching For Escapee From Breckinridge County
Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 4 are currently searching for a Breckinridge County Detention Center inmate who fled while at the Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. On October 5 at approximately 1:20 a.m. (CDT), 30 year-old Kody Claycomb, of Louisville, reportedly had been taken to Breckinridge Memorial Hospital for examination after a fall in the detention center.
wdrb.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Outer Loop near Fairdale, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist died in a crash near Fairdale on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to crash involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle at the intersection of New Cut Road and Outer Loop around 7:30 p.m. Mitchell said a passenger vehicle was attempting to turn left on New Cut Road onto Outer Loop when it crashed in a motorcyclist driven by a male.
2 teen boys hurt in drive-by shooting in Lawrence
Two teenagers were seriously injured in a drive-by shooting early Monday in a residential area on the southwest side of Lawrence, police say.
LMPD: Man dies after vehicle, motorcyle collide on New Cut Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that left one person dead in southern Jefferson County. According to Metro Police, the incident happened at the intersection of New Cut Road and Outer Loop around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Their preliminary investigation reveals a passenger vehicle...
'I don’t want a plea deal': Family wants suspects in 4-year-old Kentucky girl's death to face trial
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — The suspects charged in the disappearance and death of a young Shelby County girl were back in front of a judge Monday with the family watching in the courtroom. Four-year-old Serenity McKinney’s mother, Catherine “Abby” McKinney and her boyfriend Dakota Hill, have been charged with...
witzamfm.com
Man Arrested after hit and run accident
Jasper- A Jeffersonville man is in the Dubois County Security center after an accident Sunday. Jasper Police officials say officers responded to a hit and run accident at 42nd street and Baden Strasse. When they arrived, they were notified the suspect, Levi Jones, was stopped at the intersection of 42nd street and Wilhelm Strasse.
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Inmate back in custody after early morning escape in Breckinridge County
HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- An escaped inmate was taken back into custody Monday in Breckinridge County hours after he escaped from an area hospital. Breckinridge County Jailer Tara Shrewsberry said Kody Claycomb, 30, escaped while at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. Kentucky State Police said Claycomb was there with a deputy jailer after falling at the Breckinridge County Detention Center.
WLKY.com
Free Narcan machine in Kentucky city restocked after being depleted in just 2 days
VINE GROVE, Ky. — Vine Grove's new naloxone vending machine has now been refilled, according to the city's police chief. Last week, it was reported that the contents of that vending machine were gone in just two days. It is the first ever of its kind in Kentucky. The...
Wave 3
Man dead after motorcycle vs vehicle crash on New Cut Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a motorcycle vs. vehicle accident on New Cut Road at Outer Loop Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on New Cut Road. Officer’s preliminary...
Wave 3
Trial delayed for DJ accused of killing bartender at Louisville nightclub on Derby Eve
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The trial for a man accused of shooting and killing a bartender at a Louisville nightclub on Derby Eve 2021 has been delayed. A trial date for Ronnie O’Bannon was scheduled for Oct. 11 but has since been pushed back to Feb. 14, 2023, according to the Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.
Case of Louisville day care worker accused of abuse heads to grand jury
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The case of a Louisville day care worker charged with abusing children is headed to a grand jury. Rachel Flannery, 24, appeared in court Monday on three counts of criminal abuse of a child 12-years-old or younger. She was arrested after surveillance video caught her abusing...
Wave 3
Trial date set for couple accused of murdering four-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County Circuit Court judge has set a January 31 trial date for the two people charged with killing and abusing the body of four-year-old Serenity McKinney. She had been missing for over a year before her remains were found. During a brief court hearing...
WHAS 11
Flock Safety cameras help with Indiana drug bust
Flock Safety Spokesperson Holly Beilin said a Flock camera flagged a stolen vehicle on Oct. 1 in New Albany. The camera then notified the Sheriff's Department.
Documents: Kentucky man arrested after five different drugs found in stolen vehicle
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — A Kentucky man is facing six felony charges after police supposedly found him driving a stolen car with meth, fentanyl pills and several other drugs. According to the affidavit, Floyd County Sherriff's deputies were alerted of the stolen vehicle, a red 2017 Lexus, by a Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reading (ALPR) camera.
Wave 3
Man arrested after disturbance on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after causing a disturbance on Dixie Highway Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the incident involved the LMPD 3rd Division and SWAT team around 6:00 p.m. Officers were originally dispatched to a trouble on a man in the middle...
Police investigating after four people shot in Newburg
Louisville police are investigating after four men were shot Thursday in or near Petersburg Park in the Newburg neighborhood.
