ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Suspect arrested in series of suspicious fires in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Who's behind a series of suspicious fires in Bullitt County could soon be solved. Hillview police have arrested a suspect in connection to the Sept. 12 incident. Detectives worked with the Zoneton Fire Protection District to sort through hours of evidence and track down the suspected...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: 1 killed in hit-and-run crash on Cane Run Road, police looking for driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person died after a hit-and-run crash near Shively on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a crash in the 3900 block of Cane Run Road, near Interstate 264, around 8 p.m. Police say a passenger vehicle was going northbound on Cane Run and crossed into the southbound lanes for an unknown reason.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Fatal hit and run accident on Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead after a hit and run accident on Cane Run Road Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8 p.m. officers responded to a vehicle collision in the 3900 block of Cane Run Road. Preliminary investigation shows that a car...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD investigating deadly hit-and-run on Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on Cane Run Road. Police say the early investigation indicates a vehicle headed north on Cane Run Road crossed into the southbound lanes of traffic and stuck another vehicle carrying three people. The passenger in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
wvih.com

Police Searching For Escapee From Breckinridge County

Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 4 are currently searching for a Breckinridge County Detention Center inmate who fled while at the Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. On October 5 at approximately 1:20 a.m. (CDT), 30 year-old Kody Claycomb, of Louisville, reportedly had been taken to Breckinridge Memorial Hospital for examination after a fall in the detention center.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Outer Loop near Fairdale, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist died in a crash near Fairdale on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to crash involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle at the intersection of New Cut Road and Outer Loop around 7:30 p.m. Mitchell said a passenger vehicle was attempting to turn left on New Cut Road onto Outer Loop when it crashed in a motorcyclist driven by a male.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Germantown Mill Lofts#Ford Focus#Bank#Wlky#Lmpd
witzamfm.com

Man Arrested after hit and run accident

Jasper- A Jeffersonville man is in the Dubois County Security center after an accident Sunday. Jasper Police officials say officers responded to a hit and run accident at 42nd street and Baden Strasse. When they arrived, they were notified the suspect, Levi Jones, was stopped at the intersection of 42nd street and Wilhelm Strasse.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

UPDATE | Inmate back in custody after early morning escape in Breckinridge County

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- An escaped inmate was taken back into custody Monday in Breckinridge County hours after he escaped from an area hospital. Breckinridge County Jailer Tara Shrewsberry said Kody Claycomb, 30, escaped while at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. Kentucky State Police said Claycomb was there with a deputy jailer after falling at the Breckinridge County Detention Center.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wave 3

Man dead after motorcycle vs vehicle crash on New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a motorcycle vs. vehicle accident on New Cut Road at Outer Loop Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on New Cut Road. Officer’s preliminary...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Trial date set for couple accused of murdering four-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County Circuit Court judge has set a January 31 trial date for the two people charged with killing and abusing the body of four-year-old Serenity McKinney. She had been missing for over a year before her remains were found. During a brief court hearing...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested after disturbance on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after causing a disturbance on Dixie Highway Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the incident involved the LMPD 3rd Division and SWAT team around 6:00 p.m. Officers were originally dispatched to a trouble on a man in the middle...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy