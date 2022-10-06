Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Grayson County leaders meet at Austin College for the 12th Annual Texas leadership Forum
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Dozens of Grayson County’s leaders met at Austin College for the 12th Annual. Eddie Brown, CEO of Sherman’s Chamber of Commerce said it’s an event he’s proud to be apart of. Brown said, “It’s so positive so that folks in our community...
KTEN.com
Denison's Main Street to add unique steakhouse and lounge
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Denison's Main Street is opening a new fine dining restaurant along with a social lounge; adding another major attraction to the growing city. The restaurant is called 34 Chophouse, and it gets its name from the 34th president, Dwight Eisenhower, who was born less than a mile away in Denison.
luxury-houses.net
Well Conceived Architectural Designed Estate in Rockwall with An Ultra Functional Layout for Casual Living and Entertaining Asks $3.3 Million
The Estate in Rockwall, an architectural designed home delivers meticulous construction, dramatic crown moldings, and an ultra functional layout for casual living or entertaining on a high scale is now available for sale. This home located at 1268 Somerset Ln, Rockwall, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Dee Evans (Phone: 972-567-0046) at Ebby Halliday for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Rockwall.
KXII.com
Area destroyed in Denison Main Street fire will soon see new life
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Sunday, October 9, marked the third anniversary of the devastating fire that left a gaping hole in Downtown Denison’s historical Main Street. Now city leaders are talking about what could fill this plot of land. Laura Rios, manager of Snow White Laundry & Dry Cleaners said,...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that are known for serving delicious burgers and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't before. Are your curious to see what made it on the list?
KXII.com
Main Street construction is moving along
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The 100 block of Main Street and the intersection of Austin is now open in downtown Denison. According to Main Street Director Donna Dow, main Street has been under construction since February of 2021. The intersection of Austin and Main street has four-way stop lights which are...
KTEN.com
Happy Circus visits Sherman park
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The traveling Happy Circus stopped at Sherman's Fairview Park this weekend. "I go to Mexico, I go to all over the world," said Miroslaba, one of the performers. "I go and come back and the circus life." Many Happy Circus regulars have been in the...
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
KXII.com
New upscale restaurant is coming to Downtown Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison has experienced a lot of growth recently and now they’re adding one more hot spot to their list of places to visit downtown. Operating creative partner of 34 Chophouse, Tony Smith said, “When you have history, you have something that’s natural that comes to you, it was a lay-up.“
checkoutdfw.com
These are the 5 most recommended hairstylists in Frisco
Finding a hairstylist is a very big deal, I’ve been with mine for years and refuse to go anywhere else. Even when she moved two hours away, it’s fine, I'm fine, everything is fine. Since finding a new stylist can be an overwhelming feat, here’s a list of...
Driver Arrested After A Single-Vehicle Crash In Denison (Denison, TX)
Denison Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a DWI arrest. The crash happened on Spur 503 near Willow Grove Road. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KTEN.com
Sherman Animal Shelter closed over health concerns
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Animal Shelter will be closed to the public until at least Tuesday. Police spokesperson Sgt. Brett Mullen said the shutdown at the facility at 1800 East Ida Road is a precaution after several dogs at the shelter were diagnosed with upper respiratory symptoms.
Terry Bradshaw's Iconic Ranch Near Texas Border Hits The Market For $22.5M
The iconic 744-acre ranch is back on the market after a deal fell through with a prospective buyer.
Report: North Texas restaurants among the best places to get chicken-fried steak in Texas
Some chicken fried steaks are better than others and we want to know where you can get the best chicken fried steak in Texas.
dallasexpress.com
Clay Jenkins Lied to Voters Former Mayor Alleges
Former Carrollton Mayor Matthew Marchant recently tweeted claims that sitting Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins misled the public regarding his past in a candidate questionnaire for the Dallas Morning News. “Here’s local media darling Clay Jenkins claiming he’s ‘the first in his family to go to college’ on his 2022...
KXII.com
Kingston mom accused of starving baby to have non-jury trial in November
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Marshall County woman accused of starving her own infant has decided to let a judge decide if she’s guilty, rather than a jury, according to court records. Mckayla Ramsey and her boyfriend Kevin Henry were arrested in June of last year for child...
KXII.com
Paris man assaulted with stick that had drywall screws screwed into it, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was taken to the hospital after a fight in Paris Thursday. Paris Police said they arrived at Paris Regional Medical Center at 3:29 a.m. where a 26-year-old man reported that he had a verbal altercation with a 68-year-old man in the 500 block of E Houston St.
Missing Dallas woman now connected to skeletal remains found in Collin County
A Dallas woman missing for two years has now been connected to skeletal remains found in Collin County. Mercedes Clement was last seen with a man police say is a person of interest.
Human remains identified as missing mother with Flower Mound ties
Human remains found early this year in Collin County have been identified as a Dallas woman with Flower Mound ties who had been missing nearly two years. Mercedes Clement, a 25-year-old mother, was last seen alive on surveillance video after parking her car at an apartment complex in Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020 with a male acquaintance, according to CBS News. A prayer vigil was held at Rockpointe Church in Flower Mound around the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.
