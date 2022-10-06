ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denison, TX

KTEN.com

Denison's Main Street to add unique steakhouse and lounge

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Denison's Main Street is opening a new fine dining restaurant along with a social lounge; adding another major attraction to the growing city. The restaurant is called 34 Chophouse, and it gets its name from the 34th president, Dwight Eisenhower, who was born less than a mile away in Denison.
DENISON, TX
luxury-houses.net

Well Conceived Architectural Designed Estate in Rockwall with An Ultra Functional Layout for Casual Living and Entertaining Asks $3.3 Million

The Estate in Rockwall, an architectural designed home delivers meticulous construction, dramatic crown moldings, and an ultra functional layout for casual living or entertaining on a high scale is now available for sale. This home located at 1268 Somerset Ln, Rockwall, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Dee Evans (Phone: 972-567-0046) at Ebby Halliday for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Rockwall.
ROCKWALL, TX
KXII.com

Area destroyed in Denison Main Street fire will soon see new life

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Sunday, October 9, marked the third anniversary of the devastating fire that left a gaping hole in Downtown Denison’s historical Main Street. Now city leaders are talking about what could fill this plot of land. Laura Rios, manager of Snow White Laundry & Dry Cleaners said,...
DENISON, TX
Business
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that are known for serving delicious burgers and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't before. Are your curious to see what made it on the list?
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

Main Street construction is moving along

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The 100 block of Main Street and the intersection of Austin is now open in downtown Denison. According to Main Street Director Donna Dow, main Street has been under construction since February of 2021. The intersection of Austin and Main street has four-way stop lights which are...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Happy Circus visits Sherman park

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The traveling Happy Circus stopped at Sherman's Fairview Park this weekend. "I go to Mexico, I go to all over the world," said Miroslaba, one of the performers. "I go and come back and the circus life." Many Happy Circus regulars have been in the...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

New upscale restaurant is coming to Downtown Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison has experienced a lot of growth recently and now they’re adding one more hot spot to their list of places to visit downtown. Operating creative partner of 34 Chophouse, Tony Smith said, “When you have history, you have something that’s natural that comes to you, it was a lay-up.“
DENISON, TX
checkoutdfw.com

These are the 5 most recommended hairstylists in Frisco

Finding a hairstylist is a very big deal, I’ve been with mine for years and refuse to go anywhere else. Even when she moved two hours away, it’s fine, I'm fine, everything is fine. Since finding a new stylist can be an overwhelming feat, here’s a list of...
FRISCO, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman Animal Shelter closed over health concerns

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Animal Shelter will be closed to the public until at least Tuesday. Police spokesperson Sgt. Brett Mullen said the shutdown at the facility at 1800 East Ida Road is a precaution after several dogs at the shelter were diagnosed with upper respiratory symptoms.
SHERMAN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Clay Jenkins Lied to Voters Former Mayor Alleges

Former Carrollton Mayor Matthew Marchant recently tweeted claims that sitting Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins misled the public regarding his past in a candidate questionnaire for the Dallas Morning News. “Here’s local media darling Clay Jenkins claiming he’s ‘the first in his family to go to college’ on his 2022...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Human remains identified as missing mother with Flower Mound ties

Human remains found early this year in Collin County have been identified as a Dallas woman with Flower Mound ties who had been missing nearly two years. Mercedes Clement, a 25-year-old mother, was last seen alive on surveillance video after parking her car at an apartment complex in Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020 with a male acquaintance, according to CBS News. A prayer vigil was held at Rockpointe Church in Flower Mound around the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

