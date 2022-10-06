ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Canopy Club features Emo Night

By Christy Jankowski
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you knew how to light your black eyeliner to make it darker, had a MySpace page and need to heal your soul, look no further than the Canopy Club.

Calling all late ’90s kids, The Canopy Club in Champaign is debuting a night for you.

Starting at 8 p.m. Thursday night, there will be an Emo night with the DJ Trash Angel. All of the greatest Emo hits, from My Chemical Romance to Fall Out Boy, Taking Back Sunday and more will be echoing through the club, possibly bringing the audience back to their youth. Before everyone had a smartphone, selfies were taken with a one-time-use camera, a simpler time.

The cost for the show is $15 at the door or you can buy a ticket online on their website.
The club has three to four shows a week.

“Emo night tonight, tomorrow night is Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo with the DJ playing their music and is doing well so far, a ton of people excited for that,” said Ian Strasser, Director of Marketing for the Canopy Club. “I encourage everyone to come out and have a good time, whether dressed up or whatever. Come out and have a good time dancing and enjoying music.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sBO0V_0iPALHF800
    Photo courtesy of Ian Strausser
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j6wb2_0iPALHF800
    Photo courtesy of Ian Strausser
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D6qTG_0iPALHF800
    Photo courtesy of Ian Strausser
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QyEt6_0iPALHF800
    Photo courtesy of Ian Strausser
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ei7h5_0iPALHF800
    Photo courtesy of Ian Strausser

Strausser said most shows are for those 18 and older, but anyone under 18 is allowed into the canopy club with a legal guardian.

“It will be a pretty full house tomorrow,” Strausser said. “The Canopy Club has, on average, four to five events each week, and it’s always worth checking our website to see if there is anything you are interested in,” said Strausser.

Every Monday, they have a free open mic standup comedy night and EDM nights on Tuesdays. The EDM nights are in their main room, which has a 1000-person capacity with an LED wall, lights, lasers and a total production.

Strausser said that when college breaks happen, the shows slow down since many of their shows are geared towards students. However, Hardwired, a cover band, will be playing music from Metallica on Nov. 23. The tickets for that show are $7 in advance and $10 the day of the show.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

