I-270 reopens after closing in both directions for repairs
UPDATE: At 9:18 p.m. , the Ohio Department of Transportation announced the road was reopened.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — I-270 is closing in both directions between 1-670 and I-70 for two hours on Thursday for repairs.
Emergency utility repairs are beginning at 8 p.m. and lasting two hours, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The closure includes all ramps between both interstates.
Northbound traffic will be directed to I-70 and southbound traffic to I-670. ODOT said drivers should avoid the area and expect delays.
