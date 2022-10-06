ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

I-270 reopens after closing in both directions for repairs

By David Rees
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

UPDATE: At 9:18 p.m. , the Ohio Department of Transportation announced the road was reopened.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — I-270 is closing in both directions between 1-670 and I-70 for two hours on Thursday for repairs.

Emergency utility repairs are beginning at 8 p.m. and lasting two hours, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The closure includes all ramps between both interstates.

Northbound traffic will be directed to I-70 and southbound traffic to I-670. ODOT said drivers should avoid the area and expect delays.

