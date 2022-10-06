ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Restaurants We Miss The Most In Las Vegas

So what are those restaurants we used to frequent over the years here in Las Vegas that are gone now, but we still miss? The Mike & Carla Morning Show talked about a restaurant in Salt Lake City that was only be closed for a few months that got a “memorial” service from customers. We’re talking speeches, poems, music and more. It also included a woman singing “Rancheritos” to the tune of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”, and another woman making a speech about the restaurant.
Las Vegas; ‘Tipping’ Tips To Remember

Do we all know what happens to a majority of the tip we leave behind after enjoying a nice dinner and great service? The Mike & Carla Morning Show was encouraged to talk about “tipping” ettique tips this morning, especially living in a city like Las Vegas. A...
$5 bet turns into almost $3 million jackpot at The Venetian Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One lucky visitor turned their single-digit bet into a seven-digit jackpot while playing a slot machine on the Las Vegas Strip. According to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the jackpot happened sometime last week to a guest who chose to remain anonymous. The lucky slot...
National Handbag Day with Max Pawn

Las Vegas (KSNV) — There is a day for everything, and today is national handbag day!. To celebrate, Max Pawn owner and luxury expert Michael Mack is here to talk all things handbags.
Suspect in Las Vegas stabbings solicited work 2 days before

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The suspect in a stabbing rampage on the Las Vegas Strip that left two people dead and six injured was in Los Angeles soliciting employment from strangers two days before the attack, according to a California TV station. In a video taken Tuesday by photographer Jorge Lopez for NBCLA sister station Telemundo 52, a man who identified himself as Yoni Barrios approached Lopez outside Los Angeles City Hall and asked for help, saying he had lost his home and everything he had. “He kept telling me, ‘I just want an opportunity, I just want to start from scratch,’” said Lopez, who was in downtown Los Angeles on assignment at the time. The TV station said Lopez didn’t realize the significance of the video until Barrios’ arrest Thursday in Las Vegas.
22 Romantic Things to do in Las Vegas for Couples

Las Vegas is a grown-up playground oasis in the Nevada Desert. You are reading: Las vegas attractions for couples | 22 Romantic Things to do in Las Vegas for Couples. As the entertainment capital of the world, it’s famous for huge casinos, fancy hotels, nightlife, and entertainment that continues all night and day.
Indigenous Peoples' Day recognized at 'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — County leaders and dignitaries helped celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day at the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign. The sign's yellow, orange and turquoise lightbulbs were ceremonially recognized with a proclamation during Monday's ceremony. Taking part in the event were representatives from the Nevada Indian Commission,...
Las Vegas 'Pizza Tour' happening this November

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pizza tour?. Finger Licking Foodie Tours is pleased to launch a new series of focused food tours designed especially for locals who crave a deep dive into their favorite foods or cuisine. Offered every four to six weeks, these special guided tours will highlight...
An Exceptional Home at The End of A Cul-de-sac with Unobstructed Mountain Views in Las Vegas Seeks $6.499 Million

The Home in Las Vegas, an entertainer’s dream at the end of a cul-de-sac with unobstructed mountain views boasting large, bright rooms, pocketing doors and windows as well as an abundance of natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 15 Bright Hollow Ct, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Gavin Ernstone (Phone: 702-523-3677) at Simply Vegas for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
Lake Las Vegas offers adults-only Halloween-themed cruises

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those looking for a unique way to get in the Halloween spirit can do so aboard a spooky-themed cruise at Lake Las Vegas. Lake Las Vegas announced it is again hosting its “Haunted Halloween Cruises” aboard the 80-foot La Contessa Yacht. According to...
Culinary residency unites Black restaurants at the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Mandalay Bay will soon be home to the country's top Black restaurateurs and chefs as it launches its first ever residency program. Pepsi Dig In is introducing the Restaurant Royalty Residency to celebrate Black-owned restaurants and cuisine across the country. The four-week-long residency will showcase...
Discovery Children’s Museum to unveil new healthcare exhibit

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Discovery Children’s Museum’s newest exhibit, sponsored by Intermountain Healthcare, is designed to spark the interest of the healthcare workforce and introduce children to a career in the healthcare field. The new exhibit will be unveiled on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. Children...
New info on Strip stabbing suspect reveals criminal history in California

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In newly obtained court documents, News 3 has learned the suspect in last week's mass stabbing on the Strip has a prior criminal history in California. According to a criminal case summary from Los Angeles County, 32-year-old Yoni Christian Barrios was charged with domestic violence in 2019, stemming from a 2018 incident.
