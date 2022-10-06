Read full article on original website
Auburndale Finishes 3-1 at Edgar Volleyball Invite
Auburndale went 3-1 at the Edgar Volleyball Invite. Josie Ertl had 24 kills, bri Weiler had 20 dogs, kimmie Lundgren had 19 digs and Ashlyn Grimm had 31 assists.
OnFocus Athlete of the Week, October 2 to October 8
Check out the excellent batch of nominees for the OnFocus Athlete of the Week, October 2 to October 8!. Also vote: OnFocus Team of the Week, October 2 to October 8. OnFocus Athlete of the Week, October 2 – October 8. Caroline Blakeman/Berit Borgnes, Stevens Point Girls Tennis –...
SPASH Battles at WVC Volleyball Tournament
SPASH Battles at WVC Volleyball Tournament
SPASH Volleyball Downs Wausau West in Straight Sets
SPASH Volleyball Downs Wausau West in Straight Sets
Pacelli Soccer Shuts out Columbus
Lucas Kreklau had 2 saves for Columbus. Columbus is now 12-3 overall and 7-2 in conference. The Dons' last regular season game is Monday at home against Newman Catholic at 4:30.
Owen-Withee Football Moves to 7-0 with Dismantling of Alma Center Lincoln
The Owen-Withee Blackhawks remained unbeaten with a 51-6 dismantling of Alma Center Lincoln. The win sets up a Week 9 showdown with fellow unbeaten Thorp for the 8-Player CWC-East title. Colin Dallman rushed 16 times for 147 yards, and had touchdown runs of 26, 6, 27, 1 and 1 yards...
Medford Girls Take Title at Dells CC Meet, Meredith Richter Earns Medalist Honors
The Medford girls team sweeps the Christmas mountain WI Dells meet on Saturday with a score of 19. Meredith Richter took first overall in the girls’ race. Medford girls raced across the finish in 1st then 2nd -6th back to back only to miss a perfect score by being displaced by one Baraboo girl . Girls JV had number one and number 2 .
D.C. Everest Soccer Gets 15th Straight Win
DCE Lucas Rickert (12′) A: Raul Rosales. DCE Colin Abbeihl (54′) SPASH Ben Omernik (79′) (PK)
Mosinee Volleyball Goes 2-1 at GNC Tournament
Mosinee defeated Medford 25-12, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17 Tomahawk defeated Mosinee 25-19, 25-12, 25-18 Mosinee defeated Rhinelander 25-9, 25-21, 25-19 Mosinee leaders:. Alexis Jonas 13 kills, 80 assists, 12 aces, 13 digs. Addison Vaughn 9 aces, 37 digs. Amber Gonzalez 24 digs. Mosinee 21-10 overall, 9-2 GNC.
Mosinee and Rhinelander Soccer Tie in GNC Thriller
Rhinelander edged Mosinee earlier in the season by a goal. Tonight’s game at Edgewood Field in Mosinee was even closer. In a game with limited chances for both teams, the defenses shined. Mosinee’s Trevor Tazelaar played sweeper with skill, clearing ball after ball that came through. Josh Ivey was in front of him, keeping things clean. Colton Blank, Tucker Kowalski and Grant Gabrielski did their part to shut down anything on the wings. Backing everyone up was Keaton Wieloch in goal. However there was a significant change right before half. Rhinelander got a breakaway and it looked like the Hodags had a goal in the bag. Keaton stepped out at exactly the right moment and shut the play down, and actually won a goal kick off the deflection. Unfortunately he was injured on the play. At that moment Ben Harris stepped in for the first time since early in the season. With no time to warm up, he got his gloves out of the locker room, took off his field jersey and stepped into the box. With the game on the line, he kept the game scoreless for the rest of the half.
Edgar Football Takes Down Unbeaten Auburndale
A battle of Marawood Conference teams pursuing at least a share of the conference title saw the Edgar Wildcats hold off Auburndale down the stretch for a 21-14 victory. Karter Butt had 165 yards rushing on 36 carries and scored all three touchdowns for Edgar. Auburndale quarterback Trayton Weber rushed...
Amherst Football Bolts Past Manawa; Will Face Stratford in Week 9 for CWC Large Title
Amherst bolted out to a 42-0 lead at the half and cruised to a 49-0 win over Manawa. The Falcons limited Manawa to 24 rushing yards and 62 yards passing.
Mosinee Outlasts Medford to Move into Sole Possession of GNC Lead
Mosinee and Medford battled for first place in the Great Northern Conference and in a back and forth affair of each team’s best shots, it was Mosinee that prevailed with a 42-28 win to take sole possession of first place. Davin Stoffel gave Mosinee the early lead with a...
Athens Football Holds off Greenwood
Athens defeated Greenwood 38-20. Kyler Ellenbecker had three touchdown passes and rushed for another for Athens. River Glynn had 75 yards rushing for Greenwood, and Christian Thomas collected four reeptions for 92 yards and a pair of scores. Athens at Greenwood 10-6 (1) Athens outgained Greenwood 354 to 211.
Athens’ Cross Country’s Connor Sheahan Voted OnFocus Athlete of the Week, September 25 – October 1
With 1,242 votes cast, voting was spirited for the area’s top athlete last week. Taking the title as OnFocus Athlete of the Week, with 337 votes, was Athens’ Cross Country’s Connor Sheahan. Voters came out in great numbers to support:. James Bruhn, Phillips 290 votes. Lucay Dolan,...
Marshfield Remains in First Place Tie in VFA with Win over SPASH
Marshfield maintained its hold on a share of first place in the VFA with a 49-21 victory over SPASH. Trevor Foemmel rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns and threw for three more touchdowns to Luke LeMoine to lead the Tigers. Braylon Smola had 102 yards rushing for SPASH. Amon...
Athens(boys) and Stratford(girls) take team titles at Auburndale CC Meet; Sheahan(Athens) and Casperson(Stratford) Earn Medalist Honors
The Athens’ Boys, led by first place finisher Connor Sheahan, took first place at the Auburndale Cross Country Invite. Isaac Scheer of Columbus Catholic finished second and Cree DeFoe of Stratford finished second and third, respectively. Kayla Casperson of Stratford led the Tigers to a first place finish in...
Missing Wood County Man Found Dead
TOWN OF CRANMOOR, WI (OnFocus) – According to a release, on October 9, the Wood County Sheriff’s Department was notified of an unattended death in the Town of Cranmoor. A 41 year-old male who lived at the property was found deceased in an outbuilding on the property. Investigators were called out and responded to the scene. The male had not been seen for nearly two weeks and had previously been reported missing to the sheriff’s department.
