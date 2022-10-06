ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Guardians pitcher Sandlin done for postseason with injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians will be missing one of the reliable arms in their bullpen against the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series. Right-hander Nick Sandlin's postseason is over after he suffered a shoulder strain while pitching in Cleveland's Game 2 win over Tampa Bay to sweep the wild-card series.
CLEVELAND, OH
Porterville Recorder

This Date in Baseball-Bob Welch fans Reggie Jackson.

1906 — Ed Walsh of the Chicago White Sox pitched a two-hitter over the Chicago Cubs for a 3-0 win and a 2-1 lead in the World Series. 1913 — Eddie Plank tossed a two-hitter against the New York Giants to give the Philadelphia Athletics a 3-1 victory and the World Series in five games.
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Dodgers and Padres square off to begin NLDS

San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (0-0); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.21 ERA, .96 WHIP, 166 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -227, Padres +186;...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Juan Soto
Porterville Recorder

Weekend Sports In Brief

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets.
NFL
Porterville Recorder

Monday's Transactions

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Spencer Strider on a six-year contract. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with manager Rob Thompson on a two-year contract. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed TE Maxx Williams to the practice squad. Released WR C.J. Board from the practice squad.
NFL
Porterville Recorder

MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison

SEA Gilbert(R)323213-63.205-53.258-13.1621-11 HOU Verlander(R)3:37p282818-41.7510-11.648-31.8620-8 LAD Urías(L)9:37p313117-72.166-32.4311-41.9421-10 TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
MLB
Porterville Recorder

San Diego 6, N.Y. Mets 0

LOB_San Diego 8, New York 2. 2B_Machado (1). RBIs_Nola 2 (2), Grisham (3), Machado (3), Soto 2 (2). SB_Kim (1). CS_Soto (1). S_Soto, Nola. Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Profar 2, Myers 2); New York 1 (McNeil). RISP_San Diego 4 for 11; New York 0 for 2. Runners...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Baseball#Cardinals#Phillies#The Ncaa Super Regional#The American League#National League
Porterville Recorder

Monday's Sports In Brief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on a seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract. The Panthers fell to 1-4 on Sunday with a home loss to San Francisco.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy