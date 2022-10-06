Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Drier and breezier this morning, more PM storms
Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re seeing drier conditions at Balloon Fiesta for the last day which is great news. We also have a drainage wind from the north which will drive the box effect. Our only concern is some relatively breezier conditions aloft for the mass ascension. Forecast Continues...
Balloons take to the sky during last day of Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday is the final day of an international event in Albuquerque. Visitors will have their last chance to see balloons this weekend. At 6 a.m., a pilot briefing took place to discuss the plan for the day and assess the weather for flight conditions. During the meeting, officials raised a yellow flag, but […]
rrobserver.com
Balloon Fiesta: And that’s all, folks
After a tumultuous nine days that included two shelters-in-place due to weather, a community-wide effort to air out soaked balloons, two minor balloon crashes and a mad dash to locate a stolen giant bee, balloons took to the skies Sunday morning to put an exclamation point on the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.
KRQE News 13
Weather prompts shelter advisory for Day 8 of Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday is the eighth day of the Albuquerque International Balloon. The weather forced Saturday’s morning launch to be canceled. At 6:29 p.m. Saturday, officials said severe weather is anticipated for the night, and they are asking visitors to seek shelter. The evening glow has been canceled for Saturday.
KRQE News 13
Widespread rain Saturday throughout New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The beat goes on for us with our continued cool, damp, and cloudy pattern. In addition, we’ll see widespread rain showers throughout the day. The steadier rain is south in Socorro County currently but is moving northwards towards the ABQ metro this morning. This could impact Balloon Fiesta in the next couple of hours. Otherwise, wind speeds are fairly light. Heavier rain will develop over central New Mexico through the afternoon as well. It’ll be the soggier of the two weekend days. High temps will rise only into the middle 60s again for Albuquerque, upper 50s for Santa Fe, and upper 60s for Roswell.
Balloon Fiesta vendors feel impact of weather amid 50th anniversary
The weather has been less than favorable when it comes to the 50th Balloon Fiesta.
thetrek.co
CDT Day 89-94: Life in the Rainy Desert
We sleep in until 7 am. Skybird and I are starving and we try to raid the kitchen when we wake up, but find it’s locked until 8. And noone else gets up until 8. So different from a hiker hostel. We finally get into the kitchen and I drink all the real coffee and devour lots of fruit and pastries and even make scrambled eggs! Everyone in the hostel has a quick chore to do every day which helps keep the price of the hostel cheap. After that we all set off on our own to wander around town. Santa Fe is full of history and art and I walk for miles seeing lots of both. I hit up REI for some new socks and grab a water filter for Skybird and then find a rooftop pub to have a beer at overlooking the plaza for all the best people watching.
Sights and Sounds: Special views of Balloon Fiesta’s mass ascension
A video in this article shows balloons soaring through the sky.
Balloon Fiesta: Family of 9 crews balloon together
Huddles of umbrellas and pilots packing up their trucks. Gloomy weather canceled another mass ascension, and pilots were forced to go home.
KRQE News 13
Montgomery Exit reopens after afternoon closure
Saturday afternoon, a part of I-25 shut down due to police activity. Saturday afternoon, a part of I-25 shut down due to police activity. News Conference: Six deputies shoot, kill suspect …. Six deputies fired their weapons, killing a suspect in a stolen car after he drove away from deputies...
KRQE News 13
Heavy rain possible through the end of the week
Rain and thunderstorms will continue overnight and into Wednesday morning as an upper level storm system moves into the state. Heavy rain will be possible for parts of New Mexico through the end of the week. An upper level low pressure system is spinning over eastern Arizona today, drawing in...
Indigenous People’s Day closures around Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday is Indigenous People’s Day. In accordance with the day, Albuquerque city offices will be closed. Some of Monday’s closures included, community centers, libraries, animal shelters and museums. A full list of closures can be found on the city website.
KOAT 7
Vendors hit hard by Balloon Fiesta cancellations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Cancellations at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has caused an impact for vendors. According to Balloon Fiesta officials, five out of 10 sessions have been cancelled due to weather. Melody Krob, manager of Reflections in Metal in Colorado, said her family-owned business of 20 years...
Balloon Fiesta pilot briefing, day 6
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday is day six of the 2022 Balloon Fiesta. The pilots briefing takes place at 6 a.m. Thursday morning. Pilots and officials will meet to discuss the weather and determine if balloons are safe to go up. Officials will raise the green flag, yellow flag or red flag depending on conditions. Balloon […]
Albuquerque teen sets up Halloween display for neighborhood
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When the sun goes down, those who dare to enter, come by the house near Piedra Negra Street and Gutierrez Road. 18-year-old Elias Aragon is the mastermind behind the masterpiece. “I got inspired by my uncle because he actually used to do the same thing at his house, but it was […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico Chile farmers impacted by Monsoon aftermath
SOCORRO, N.M. — The aftermath of Monsoon season has impacted New Mexico Chile farmers. Glen Duggins of Cinco Estrella Chile Farms said the rush of flood waters and heavy rain from this year's monsoon has destroyed his crops over the past few months. "The rain just kept coming and...
Customers see hiccup in Park and Ride service during Balloon Fiesta’s first weekend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After getting complaints that people waited two hours for buses at the Coronado Center Park and Ride last weekend and arrived late for Balloon Fiesta, KRQE decided to check out the system Friday morning. “I think it’s moving really fast. I’m very happy with it,” said Melissa, a visitor waiting in line. […]
rrobserver.com
ABQ-area homebuilders: Demand is strong, but so are market threats
Mackenzie Bishop, co-owner of Abrazo Homes, says this has been the best year for his business when it comes to building homes. The local homebuilder, which has been around since 2010, is on track to build about 150 houses in the Albuquerque metro area. Bishop said the business is also on track to finish about 30 to 40 homes in Santa Fe.
KOAT 7
Balloon Fiesta officials explain recent cancellations, no refunds given
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thousands of people make their way to Albuquerque's International Balloon Fiesta to catch breathtaking views of balloons, but officials said four out of the eight sessions were canceled due to weather for this year's 50th anniversary. "I'm sorry for their experience if they're not able to...
Deming, Lemitar farms win big in statewide chile taste-off
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Chile growers from Deming and Lemitar, New Mexico are taking home the title of “Best Green and Red Chile in New Mexico.” Over the weekend at the Socorro Rodeo and Sports Complex, chile growers competed in New Mexico’s chile taste-off. As part of this event, a panel of judges determined this year’s […]
