This is Ridiculous to spend all this money renaming military bases to try to get rid of history … You may change the name but you can not erase history !!! Spending tax payers money for this is ridiculous !!!!
Do people realize the millions of dollars to change the names...of which I guarantee 99% of soldiers have no clue who the bases were originally named after. Seems the money could have been better spent on welfare of the soldiers.
I say the money they r spending to change these names should be used to treat the veterans they “forget” to take better care of when they come home from wars could benefit a lot better. Too many wounded (physically, mentally, and emotionally) do not get the help they need to just live basic lives bc “the funding just isn’t there” so they’re told. Thank you to all soldiers (past and present) and their families for ur sacrifices!!! #freebecauseofthebrave
