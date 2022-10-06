ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Rucker, AL

Peggy Sawyer
3d ago

This is Ridiculous to spend all this money renaming military bases to try to get rid of history … You may change the name but you can not erase history !!! Spending tax payers money for this is ridiculous !!!!

Linda Drew McCowen
4d ago

Do people realize the millions of dollars to change the names...of which I guarantee 99% of soldiers have no clue who the bases were originally named after. Seems the money could have been better spent on welfare of the soldiers.

Gibson
2d ago

I say the money they r spending to change these names should be used to treat the veterans they “forget” to take better care of when they come home from wars could benefit a lot better. Too many wounded (physically, mentally, and emotionally) do not get the help they need to just live basic lives bc “the funding just isn’t there” so they’re told. Thank you to all soldiers (past and present) and their families for ur sacrifices!!! #freebecauseofthebrave

Wiregrass rescue units honor the life of Don Parrish

COWARTS, Ala. (WDHN) — Sunday afternoon EMS, fire crews, and law enforcement from throughout the wiregrass did something very special to honor the life of a longtime community servant Don Parrish. Parrish suffered a medical emergency before the ambulance he was driving crashed and burned. Don Parrish passed away...
The Hartford Council buys city armory building

HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN)—Recently, the Hartford City Council voted to purchase a piece of the town’s “historic past”. WDHN found the 70-year-old armory building may be “leveled”, or it could possibly be. Renovated future office space. In September, the Hartford council agreed to pay Alabama’s...
Laser light pointed toward Alabama helicopters

GENEVA COUNTY, A.L. (WDHN) — Geneva County officials say they have received calls from a person(s) shining lasers at military helicopters flying over rural areas. Following a joint operation with the Geneva and Dale county sheriff’s offices alongwith state officials, Kevin Neslund, of Slocomb, was arrested outside his home on County Road 9 south of […]
Hartford makes way for a new hope in an old building

HARTFORD, Ala (WDHN)—After years of being decommissioned, the 70-year-old Hartford Armory may be getting a new life. In September, the Hartford City Council agreed to pay $60,000 for the old National Guard Armory and the property it’s located on. The armory is located at the intersection of State...
Little Miss National Peanut Festival 2022 crowned

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Young pageant queens from all over the Wiregrass took to the stage Saturday night. Trying to be crowned Little Miss National Peanut Festival and at the end of the competition, it was Harper Kate Wilks who took home the crown. She was Little Miss Geneva...
Busy Bee announces new Panhandle location

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring. The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 […]
Alabama couple charged with chemical endangerment of children

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan couple has been arrested for chemical endangerment of five children, according to the Dothan Police Department. On October 6, the Dothan Police Department was made aware of possible illegal drug activity at a residence on the 1200 block of Southland Drive. DPD officers and investigators went to the residence […]
Alabama: Houston County Assistant District Attorney indicted, arrested on ethics charges

ALABAMA (WRBL) – An assistant district attorney in Alabama has been indicted on multiple ethics charges. According to a news release from the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark David Johnson, 53, of Dothan, was arrested following the indictment brought against him. Johnson has been charged with three […]
One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama

A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
Sheriff’s office: Missing man found in Crenshaw County

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 74-year-old man has been found “ in good shape” though he had minor injuries from walking in wooded areas. The sheriff’s office had been asking the public for help finding Jimmy Duke, who had...
5th annual Out of the Darkness Walk takes the stage

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Hundreds of people poured into the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds on Sunday for the 5th annual Out of the Darkness Walk. This walk raises awareness for suicide prevention and also creates a supportive environment for survivors. It was hosted by the Alabama Chapter of the...
Groundbreaking held for new pedestrian park

The Andalusia City Council and Bill Spurlin of Spurlin and Spurlin were joined by neighbors for a groundbreaking at the corner of East Three Notch and Third Avenue Tuesday afternoon. The City’s Development District and Spurlin and Spurlin (Bill and Heenan) have formed a public/private partnership. The City will...
Latest on multiple road construction projects in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — For the next few years, Dothan drivers will continue to see orange barrels as roadwork is taking place in the north, east, and west parts of Dothan. On the west side, the Highway 84 widening project has been in progress for over two years now.
Walmart shooting victim’s family in Alabama speaks out

ENTERPRISE, A.L. (WDHN) — The family of Richard Matthew Smith is searching for more answers after their loved one was killed inside an Enterprise Walmart on Wednesday night. It has been a miserable two days for Natalie Stanfield and her family, as this scene keeps popping up in their heads when speaking about her brother-in-law […]
Alabama policeman can’t be sued for shooting and killing neighbor, judge rules

A federal judge ruled that the assistant police chief of a small Alabama town cannot be sued for shooting and killing his unarmed neighbor two years ago. U.S. District Judge Emily C. Marks last week ruled that Mason Adcock, the assistant chief in Luverne, is entitled to qualified immunity. She made the ruling in an opinion and order dismissing a federal lawsuit filed by the family of Channing Spivey.
Lawyer and mother speak on a suspect’s mental illness

Correction and clarification: While speaking of the alleged crimes at the suspect’s mother’s salon, an earlier version of this story that aired on television showed several businesses on Main Street in Samson. However, the mother’s salon was not located there. Those shops that were shown, including Sandy’s salon, were not near her salon and they had nothing to do with the business where the crimes allegedly occurred. WDHN apologizes and regrets the error.
