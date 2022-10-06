ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Food & Drinks
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
City
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

Bardstown Road project nearing completion; overnight closures underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Aconstruction project aimed at slowing traffic and improving safety along Bardstown Road in the Highlands is peaking this week with overnight closures. The roadway will be completely shut down to traffic from Grinstead Drive to Eastern Parkway between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. throughout the week for resurfacing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

'The Taste of Louisville' returns after a 2-year hiatus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two year hiatus, "The Taste of Louisville" is returning. The event is Louisville's original "taste of" event. Having begun in 1974, it is now celebrating its 48th anniversary. It's happening at the Mellwood Arts Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 9...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Bardstown Road closures affect Louisville commuter routes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bardstown Road will experience nightly closures Oct. 9 through Oct. 14. The closures will be from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. The affected stretch of roadway will be between Eastern Parkway and Grindstead Drive. It's all part of an asphalt resurfacing project included in the Highway...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#The Village Market#Food Hall#Doughnut#Food Drink#Sarap Filipino Eatery
WLKY.com

New 'Peace Path' walking bridge opens on Bellarmine Univerisity campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new place to get out and enjoy the great outdoors in Louisville. The "Peace Path" is now open on Bellarmine's campus and University of Louisville Peace Hospital. The new walking bridge that spans across Beargrass Creek officially opened on Thursday. Metro Councilmember Pat Mulvihill...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Warehouse engulfed in flames overnight in Clifton neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A warehouse was destroyed early Sunday morning after a fire in the Clifton neighborhood. The Louisville Fire Department said the fire started just before 4 a.m. The fire started in a 3,000 square foot commercial warehouse on the 2100 block of Frankfort Avenue. That is near...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

There's now an app to help you help Louisville's homeless population

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Want to help the homeless population in Louisville? There's an app for that. "Samaritan" is part of the second annual "KNOW Homelessness Imitative" in the city. The app allows users to learn about those in need within their communities. It also offers many options for giving,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Golf tourney honors longtime Louisville Water employee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Golfers hit the links at Long Run Golf Course Saturday for the fourth annual Jimmy Stone Memorial Golf Scramble. The tournament was created to honor the life of long-time Louisville Water employee Jimmy Stone, who was hit by a car while fixing a fire hydrant in the summer of 2019.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WLKY.com

Auto show raises funds for Down Syndrome Louisville

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Dozens of classic cars, hot rods, and newer beauties were all on display Saturday at the Eagles Club on College Drive. The annual car show offered awards including Best in Show, Best Chevy, and Best Ford. But those in attendance say it wasn't about the awards,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville woman celebrates a century of life

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is celebrating 100 years. Friends and family turned out Sunday afternoon to celebrate centurion Mary Stultz. Stultz is a mother of two daughters, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother. When asked the secret to making it to 100, she said she didn't know –...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Catching a flight? FlyLouisville.com experiencing service disruptions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have a flight in or out of Louisville, be aware, you could have issues with the website. FlyLouisville.com has been experiencing intermittent service disruptions on Monday. Airport officials said there have been reports of cyber attacks at other airports, and while that could be the cause, there has been no confirmation.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

'Walk to End Alzheimer's' event to be held at Slugger Field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Alzheimer's Association in Louisville is hosting its annual "Walk to End Alzheimer's" fundraising event. It is happening at Slugger Field on Saturday, Oct. 15. The even opens at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and the walk beginning 15 minutes later at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Nearly 700 employees volunteer during Indiana company's 'Day of Giving'

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Teachers Credit Union is bringing back an annual tradition. After being canceled the past two years due to the pandemic, the Indiana-based company held it's third "Day of Giving" on Monday. The company's 700 employees spent the day volunteering in communities across the state of...
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy