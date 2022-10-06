Read full article on original website
Massive inferno at Frankfort Avenue business destroys belongings, beloved mural
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Firefighters were still monitoring for hot spots at a Clifton neighborhood warehouse Monday after it caught fire over the weekend. "This was really a shock to us," Cindy Cunningham, co-owner of Cunningham Door and Window said. The warehouse that caught fire at the company's Frankfort Avenue...
New pickleball 'eatertainment' concept to open along Louisville riverfront
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you haven't heard of pickleball by now in the city of Louisville, it's fast-growing in popularity with demand in the Metro for more options to play. A new, unique venue is in the works that will add to the city's pickleball scene. An acre of...
Louisville nature preserve, historic homestead holding bourbon-themed fundraiser
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's hidden gem is holding an event not only to raise funds but also bring people in that may not know about it. Blackacre State Nature Preserve and Historic Homestead is hold its "Bourbon at Blackacre" event on Thursday, Oct. 13. It will be...
Frankfort Avenue vendors hope to start a new tradition with Autumn on the Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new tradition this fall on historic Frankfort Avenue helping to promote local businesses. Autumn on the Avenue featured activities, entertainment, and special discounts at various shops along Frankfort Saturday. And business owners say the inaugural event brought in lots of first-time customers. "We have...
Bardstown Road project nearing completion; overnight closures underway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Aconstruction project aimed at slowing traffic and improving safety along Bardstown Road in the Highlands is peaking this week with overnight closures. The roadway will be completely shut down to traffic from Grinstead Drive to Eastern Parkway between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. throughout the week for resurfacing.
'The Taste of Louisville' returns after a 2-year hiatus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two year hiatus, "The Taste of Louisville" is returning. The event is Louisville's original "taste of" event. Having begun in 1974, it is now celebrating its 48th anniversary. It's happening at the Mellwood Arts Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 9...
Meghan's Mountain provides distraction for cancer patients on Belle of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of people battling cancer got a welcome distraction Sunday. The nonprofit Meghan's Mountain rented out the Belle of Louisville to take out about 400 cancer patients and their families for a cruise on the Ohio River. It's named for Meghan Steinberg, a Louisville woman, who...
Bardstown Road closures affect Louisville commuter routes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bardstown Road will experience nightly closures Oct. 9 through Oct. 14. The closures will be from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. The affected stretch of roadway will be between Eastern Parkway and Grindstead Drive. It's all part of an asphalt resurfacing project included in the Highway...
New 'Peace Path' walking bridge opens on Bellarmine Univerisity campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new place to get out and enjoy the great outdoors in Louisville. The "Peace Path" is now open on Bellarmine's campus and University of Louisville Peace Hospital. The new walking bridge that spans across Beargrass Creek officially opened on Thursday. Metro Councilmember Pat Mulvihill...
Warehouse engulfed in flames overnight in Clifton neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A warehouse was destroyed early Sunday morning after a fire in the Clifton neighborhood. The Louisville Fire Department said the fire started just before 4 a.m. The fire started in a 3,000 square foot commercial warehouse on the 2100 block of Frankfort Avenue. That is near...
There's now an app to help you help Louisville's homeless population
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Want to help the homeless population in Louisville? There's an app for that. "Samaritan" is part of the second annual "KNOW Homelessness Imitative" in the city. The app allows users to learn about those in need within their communities. It also offers many options for giving,...
Golf tourney honors longtime Louisville Water employee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Golfers hit the links at Long Run Golf Course Saturday for the fourth annual Jimmy Stone Memorial Golf Scramble. The tournament was created to honor the life of long-time Louisville Water employee Jimmy Stone, who was hit by a car while fixing a fire hydrant in the summer of 2019.
Auto show raises funds for Down Syndrome Louisville
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Dozens of classic cars, hot rods, and newer beauties were all on display Saturday at the Eagles Club on College Drive. The annual car show offered awards including Best in Show, Best Chevy, and Best Ford. But those in attendance say it wasn't about the awards,...
Louisville woman celebrates a century of life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is celebrating 100 years. Friends and family turned out Sunday afternoon to celebrate centurion Mary Stultz. Stultz is a mother of two daughters, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother. When asked the secret to making it to 100, she said she didn't know –...
Catching a flight? FlyLouisville.com experiencing service disruptions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have a flight in or out of Louisville, be aware, you could have issues with the website. FlyLouisville.com has been experiencing intermittent service disruptions on Monday. Airport officials said there have been reports of cyber attacks at other airports, and while that could be the cause, there has been no confirmation.
'Walk to End Alzheimer's' event to be held at Slugger Field
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Alzheimer's Association in Louisville is hosting its annual "Walk to End Alzheimer's" fundraising event. It is happening at Slugger Field on Saturday, Oct. 15. The even opens at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and the walk beginning 15 minutes later at...
Veteran's Club helps Jeffersonville veterans learn a skill and build relationships
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A group of local veterans spent the day learning some new skills on Sunday. Operation Jeep Build was started by the Veteran's Club and trains veterans how to use power tools, perform small engine repair, paint and weld from certified mechanics free of charge. But organizers...
Nearly 700 employees volunteer during Indiana company's 'Day of Giving'
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Teachers Credit Union is bringing back an annual tradition. After being canceled the past two years due to the pandemic, the Indiana-based company held it's third "Day of Giving" on Monday. The company's 700 employees spent the day volunteering in communities across the state of...
Free Narcan machine in Kentucky city restocked after being depleted in just 2 days
VINE GROVE, Ky. — Vine Grove's new naloxone vending machine has now been refilled, according to the city's police chief. Last week, it was reported that the contents of that vending machine were gone in just two days. It is the first ever of its kind in Kentucky. The...
Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
