Man !!!!!! this is so so sad & a great big reason law enforcement & the mental administration should be more visual & come fairly to handle these mentally disabled situations. Instead of calling the captain of law enforcement, they should have a person on mental crisis thats available whenever needed 24-365. One thing "THANK GOD" he seemed able to control himself enough that he didn't allow the confusion to physically harm & destroy others because of his pain. My prayers goes to the many that know & enjoyed his great mannerism, respect & interaction with him. This is the sad part of life, but this doesn't come close to diminish the many good & enjoyable moments on the b-ball court at kroger him cutting meats bumping into him anywhere was truly a gift from the Lord.
Comments / 2