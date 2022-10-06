Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Fever review – super-real mountain-climbing drama is dizzying experience
With seemingly-authentic mountaineering sequences, this is a visually resplendent film about peak-scaling – just don’t look down at the plot
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunion delights 'Back to the Future' fans
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd delighted "Back to the Future" fans when they were reunited over the weekend, 37 years after the release of the sci-fi comedy.
Nikki Finke dies at 68; Hollywood columnist founded Deadline
Nikki Finke, the veteran journalist known for her sharp take on the entertainment industry, died Sunday at the age of 68. Finke founded the trade publication Deadline in 2006, which reported her death Sunday. She died in Boca Raton, Florida, after a prolonged illness. “At her best, Nikki Finke embodied...
TV tonight: what really happens when a vulnerable person is reported missing?
Follow police and the families of two young men who have disappeared. Plus: Bake Off contestants end up with egg on their faces. Here’s what to watch this evening
Comments / 0