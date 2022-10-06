ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

WYFF4.com

Greenwood County rolls out new initiative to put signs on all docks on Lake Greenwood

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Greenwood County is rolling out an initiative to put signs on all the docks on Lake Greenwood. "The reason that we need to label all the docks for Lake Greenwood is for any kind of emergencies we may have on the lake from boating accidents, drownings, any other kind of lake emergencies we have," said Jamie Parrish, emergency management coordinator for Greenwood County.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
thejournalonline.com

Williamston annexes one property, purchases two properties

During their October 3 meeting, Williamston Town Council annexed one property, bought two properties and approved a letter of intent for possible development of the old Water Treatment Plant and Historic Depot. Council also turned down an offer to purchase the Depot. Envision Williamston Executive Director Roberta Hamby announced several...
WILLIAMSTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Efforts to preserve historic church in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A piece of Upstate history is listed on the national register and one organization is making efforts to preserve and protect the historic structure,. The Mulberry Methodist Episcopal Church in Cherokee County sits where Union and Cherokee Counties meet. It’s listed on The National...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
Greenville County, SC
Greenville County, SC
Greenville County, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding to scene in Spartanburg County

INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a scene on Bobo Drive. Dispatch said the call came in at around 7:46 p.m. Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police are also investigating this scene. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner called to deadly crash on Midway Road in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The coroner has been called to a crash Monday afternoon in Anderson County. The crash was reported just before 2:30 p.m. at Midway Road and Stevens Court, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website. No other information was immediately available. A WYFF News 4...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

5 dead after shooting at Spartanburg Co. home

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger provides an update after 5 people died from gunshot wounds at a home in Inman. FOX Carolina's Ashley Garrett has the details. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details. Mindful Monday: Paralympian on mental health. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Paralympian is overcoming the...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

New Dollar General building under review by Landrum Council

Recently annexed land still awaiting second reading from Council. LANDRUM––Last March, Landrum City Council held a first reading to annex a portion of unincorporated acreage of Spartanburg County into the City of Landrum. Property owner Bill Robinson requested the annexation for the 9.88 acres, and 6.41 acres was...
LANDRUM, SC
FOX Carolina

Investigation underway after 5 dead in Spartanburg County

INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway in Spartanburg County after multiple people were found dead in a house on Sunday night. The Spartanburg County Coroner, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police Department are investigating on Bobo Drive after a call came in at around 7:46 p.m.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man dead after Greenwood County shooting, coroner says

GREENWOOD, S.C. — The Greenwood County Coroner's Office says a homicide investigation is underway. The coroner says they were called to Taggart Ave. just before 11 p.m. Saturday in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they say they found Venson Leon Edwards Jr., 34, who had been...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood. He sent us video of the attack. The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the...
GREER, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another person was injured in a crash Saturday in Spartanburg. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:35 p.m. on Fairmont Avenue. Troopers said a 2004 Honda was traveling north when it went off the right side of the road, hit a tree […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

