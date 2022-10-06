Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Greenwood County rolls out new initiative to put signs on all docks on Lake Greenwood
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Greenwood County is rolling out an initiative to put signs on all the docks on Lake Greenwood. "The reason that we need to label all the docks for Lake Greenwood is for any kind of emergencies we may have on the lake from boating accidents, drownings, any other kind of lake emergencies we have," said Jamie Parrish, emergency management coordinator for Greenwood County.
thejournalonline.com
Williamston annexes one property, purchases two properties
During their October 3 meeting, Williamston Town Council annexed one property, bought two properties and approved a letter of intent for possible development of the old Water Treatment Plant and Historic Depot. Council also turned down an offer to purchase the Depot. Envision Williamston Executive Director Roberta Hamby announced several...
WYFF4.com
HBCU Shaw University president calls Spartanburg County traffic stop involving school bus 'unjust and unfair'
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The president of a North Carolina historically black university on Monday publicly called out Upstate South Carolina law enforcement officers after a traffic stop involving students and staff on a bus. In a statement, Paulette Dillard, president of Shaw University, a private Baptist historically black...
FOX Carolina
Efforts to preserve historic church in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A piece of Upstate history is listed on the national register and one organization is making efforts to preserve and protect the historic structure,. The Mulberry Methodist Episcopal Church in Cherokee County sits where Union and Cherokee Counties meet. It’s listed on The National...
FOX Carolina
Coroner responding to scene in Spartanburg County
INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a scene on Bobo Drive. Dispatch said the call came in at around 7:46 p.m. Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police are also investigating this scene. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
FOX Carolina
Multiple people hurt after public transit bus hit in Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials responded to a crash that involved an SUV and a public transit bus Monday morning. The Greenville Police Department said a city bus was rear-ended outbound on Pelham at Pelham Commons. The driver in the Ford SUV was cited for driving too fast for conditions.
Locals share spooky story of rain-soaked hitchhiker in Walhalla, SC
WALHALLA, S.C. — If you drive through a specific area along Highway 107 in South Carolina, you may end up seeing a ghost looking for a ride. Locals in Oconee County say it only happens at night and in the rain on a country road that winds through Walhalla.
WYFF4.com
Coroner called to deadly crash on Midway Road in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The coroner has been called to a crash Monday afternoon in Anderson County. The crash was reported just before 2:30 p.m. at Midway Road and Stevens Court, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website. No other information was immediately available. A WYFF News 4...
FOX Carolina
5 dead after shooting at Spartanburg Co. home
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger provides an update after 5 people died from gunshot wounds at a home in Inman. FOX Carolina's Ashley Garrett has the details. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details. Mindful Monday: Paralympian on mental health. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Paralympian is overcoming the...
iheart.com
‘Lowlife scum:’ SC Sheriff's strong words for school shooting hoax
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff has strong words for the “lowlife scum” behind a series of fake active shooter calls placed across South Carolina on Wednesday. Robert Anderson Middle School was one of the numerous schools across the state that was the victim of...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
New Dollar General building under review by Landrum Council
Recently annexed land still awaiting second reading from Council. LANDRUM––Last March, Landrum City Council held a first reading to annex a portion of unincorporated acreage of Spartanburg County into the City of Landrum. Property owner Bill Robinson requested the annexation for the 9.88 acres, and 6.41 acres was...
Drugs, guns, cash seized in South Carolina county’s ‘Operation Rolling Thunder’
Operation Rolling Thunder, a weeklong effort to remove drugs and other items off Spartanburg County highways wrapped up Friday.
FOX Carolina
Investigation underway after 5 dead in Spartanburg County
INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway in Spartanburg County after multiple people were found dead in a house on Sunday night. The Spartanburg County Coroner, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police Department are investigating on Bobo Drive after a call came in at around 7:46 p.m.
Early voting starts soon, state superintendent of education candidates prepare
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–Spartanburg County leaders said Sunday night will the last day to register online to vote in this election. “Today is the eighth of October, and tomorrow is the last day you can register online to vote in this election,” said Kathryn Harvey, Chair of Spartanburg County Democratic Party. “So, that is the […]
WYFF4.com
Man dead after Greenwood County shooting, coroner says
GREENWOOD, S.C. — The Greenwood County Coroner's Office says a homicide investigation is underway. The coroner says they were called to Taggart Ave. just before 11 p.m. Saturday in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they say they found Venson Leon Edwards Jr., 34, who had been...
FOX Carolina
Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood. He sent us video of the attack. The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another person was injured in a crash Saturday in Spartanburg. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:35 p.m. on Fairmont Avenue. Troopers said a 2004 Honda was traveling north when it went off the right side of the road, hit a tree […]
Off-duty firefighter dies after being hit by vehicle in Anderson Co.
An off-duty firefighter died Monday when he was hit by a vehicle along an Anderson County road.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigate toy gun found on school bus in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a senior resource officer at Whitlock Flexible Learning Center investigated a toy gun that was reportedly brought onto a school bus. The deputy said he was called into the Brookwood school director’s office after a bus driver...
Deadly crash in Greenville Co.
South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to a fatal crash near Greer Friday evening.
