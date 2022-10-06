ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Railroad repairs cause detours in southwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A portion of Thomas Road will be closed most of the week for railroad track repairs, according to Fort Wayne’s Traffic Engineering Department. Starting Tuesday, Thomas Road between Illinois and Bass roads is closed to through traffic while crews work on the railroad tracks in the area. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be finished by Saturday, the department said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WGN News

Fort Wayne mayor arrested for drunken driving after crash￼

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city apologized Sunday after an overnight arrest for drunken driving. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and his wife, Cindy, were involved a crash, though no injuries were reported. Hours after his release from the Allen County jail, Henry, 70, read a statement to reporters, apologizing […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Crash report reveals new details in Mayor Henry crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana Officer’s standard crash report denied by the city but obtained by WANE 15 detailed new evidence in the crash that resulted in the arrest of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry Sunday. The report says the driver hit by Henry was traveling...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

South Lafayette Street head-on collision leaves three in hospital

FORT WAYNE Ind. (WFFT) -- Three women are in the hospital after they were involved in a head-on crash on South Lafayette Street and East Paulding Road Saturday. Fort Wayne police say a woman driving an SUV drove the wrong way down South Lafayette Street and collided with a van occupied by two women at 10:43 p.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WSOC Charlotte

‘I accept full responsibility’: Indiana mayor apologizes after drunk driving arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The mayor of the second-largest city in Indiana has offered a public apology after he was arrested for driving under the influence. Tom Henry, who has been mayor of Fort Wayne, Indiana, since 2008, said in a tweet: “I want to apologize to the residents of Fort Wayne and my family for the poor decision I made to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking at a local function. I accept full responsibility for my actions. I’m relieved that no one was hurt in this incident. The Fort Wayne Police Department handled this situation with professionalism and followed all of the correct procedures and protocols.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Three injured in wrong way crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a wrong way crash injured three people Saturday night. Officers were called to the intersection of South Lafayette Street and East Paulding Road at 10:43 p.m. on a report of a crash involving an SUV going north on South Lafayette—the wrong way—when it crashed head-on into a van.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Angola victims ID’d, police involved in shootout on administrative leave

Garry May has lived in the Angola neighborhood of West Felicity Street all his life. Now he says it’s not the same. Sunday morning around 5:15 a.m. he heard at least four shots and looked out his bedroom window to see police cars. At that time, he didn’t know a man had died after shooting at law enforcement officers.
ANGOLA, IN
wfft.com

Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Downtown Fort Wayne shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One man is in a Fort Wayne hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot early Sunday morning. Fort Wayne Police officers say they heard several gunshots being fired while they were on patrol near Hanna Street and Hayden Street. FWPD Dispatch then received a call about a shooting at the East Central Towers Apartments on East Washington Boulevard.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Two found dead in Angola, suspect shot by police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Two men were found dead overnight outside a home, the Angola Police Department says. A suspect in the shooting was found hours later by police, and was shot dead after exchanging gunfire and fleeing from officers. Police were called to the 400...
ANGOLA, IN
wfft.com

Police in Angola kill man in shootout

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police in Angola killed a man during a shootout near West Felicity Street and South Wayne Street Sunday. The Angola Police Department responded to a call about someone firing gunshots at a home on the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street at 1:07 a.m. When officers...
ANGOLA, IN
WOWO News

Man killed by Indiana police after suspected of killing 2

ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — A man suspected of killing two people early Sunday in northern Indiana was fatally shot during a shootout with police, authorities said. The encounter between the man and local and state officers occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Angola. It was nearly five hours after police discovered the bodies of two men outside a local home, Indiana State Police said.
ANGOLA, IN
WANE-TV

PHOTOS: FWPD welcomes new therapy dog to the force

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department welcomed its newest member to the force on Monday– Tinsley. Tinsley will serve as a therapy dog to the department. The dog is named after Officer David Tinsley, who passed away in the line of duty in 2018.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne Police Department adds new furry friend to their team

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is gaining a new addition to its department: a therapy dog named Tinsley. Tinsley is a nine-month-old Blue Heeler Australian Cattle Dog and his purpose in the department is to help officers struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wtvbam.com

Three dead after Sunday morning shooting incidents in Angola

ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – Three persons are dead after three shooting incidents in Angola on Sunday morning. The last two incidents involved three Angola Police officers and a Indiana State Trooper. The Indiana State Police says officers with the Angola Police Department responded to a home in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street for a shots-fired call just after 1:00 a.m.
ANGOLA, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne business catches fire overnight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Heavy smoke filled the air early Friday morning after a fire sparked at a business in northeast Fort Wayne. Dispatched confirmed to WANE 15 that fire crews responded to the area of North Anthony Boulevard and Crescent Avenue. The fire was called out shortly before 5 a.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN

