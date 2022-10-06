Election 2022: Julie Yamamoto and Robert Scoville compete for District 11, House Seat A

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — As the debate continues over the the prohibition of nearly all abortions in Idaho, contractors are busy remodeling a medical clinic in Ontario, which will be the future home of Planned Parenthood. It will be the first time the nonprofit organization — which offers a host of reproductive health care, including abortions — has set up east of the Cascades in Oregon. Spurred by Idaho’s new law, Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette officials realized many people seeking an abortion may be traveling to Oregon, where it remains a protected right.

