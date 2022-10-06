Election 2022: Julie Yamamoto and Robert Scoville compete for District 11, House Seat A

Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
Meet Terry Gilbert, Democratic nominee for state superintendent
BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — Terry Gilbert, a Boise resident and former teacher, is the Democratic nominee for superintendent of public instruction. If elected, he plans to draw upon his experience as a teacher and a teachers’ union leader to keep public money in public schools, support early literacy and vocational programs, and address aging school facilities. He wants to collaborate with teachers, students and parents to forward the idea that “public education is the cornerstone of democracy.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oregon GOP official alleges Democratic nominee Tina Kotek broke state law
A top official with the Oregon Republican Party filed a complaint Friday alleging that Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek broke state law with promises she made to a third-party candidate who then dropped out of the race. Nathalie Paravicini, a naturopathic doctor nominated by both the Oregon Progressive Party...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Legislature won't try to override Gov. Kevin Stitt's vetoes from recent special session
The Oklahoma Legislature will not try to override Gov. Kevin Stitt’s vetoes of three bills approved in special session on Sept. 29, spokesmen for the House and Senate said Monday. The vetoed bills would have appropriated a total of about $24.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Eye on Boise: Idaho governor candidate says he'd pardon marijuana possession offenders
BOISE — Stephen Heidt, the Democratic nominee for governor, didn’t wait long after President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’d pardon all those previously convicted on federal charges of simple possession of marijuana. Thursday afternoon, in a statement noting it was issued at 4:20 p.m., Heidt lauded...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Elections primary focus of Indiana secretary of state debate
The Democratic and Libertarian candidates vying to become Indiana's chief elections officer each have a long list of voting reforms they hope to implement if elected secretary of state Nov. 8. Destiny Wells, the Democratic nominee, and Jeff Maurer, the Libertarian, agreed that maintaining and improving election security must be...
eastidahonews.com
‘Vote them all out’: Idaho Abortion Rights holds Women’s March rally at Capitol in Boise
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Wearing green bandannas and holding pro-abortion rights posters, hundreds of people gathered at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise on Saturday for Idaho Abortion Rights’ “Flip the State” Women’s March rally. Across the country, groups participating in marches that were targeted...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kassebaum endorses Gov. Kelly over Schmidt
Former United States Senator Nancy Kassebaum has endorsed incumbent Laura Kelly over GOP opponent Derek Schmidt in the Kansas Governor’s race. Kelly said it’s an honor to have received the endorsement from Kassebaum. “Senator Kassebaum dedicated her entire career to serving the people of Kansas, and she’s a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Candidates for Illinois governor offer ideas for gun control
(The Center Square) – With the general election less than a month away, gun laws in Illinois are a heated topic for the candidates for Illinois governor. There are several pending lawsuits in state and federal courts challenging a variety of Illinois' gun laws, including the Firearm Owner's Identification Card Act. During the first gubernatorial debate last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker defended the FOID card system and an option to submit fingerprints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina voter registration numbers continue to favor Republicans, unaffiliated
(The Center Square) — All North Carolina political parties gained voter registrations last week, with those registering as unaffiliated and Republicans outpacing Democrats. Voter registrations continued the long-running trend through Oct. 8, with unaffiliated registrations increasing 4,729 during the week, while 1,460 registered as Republicans, 921 as Democrats, 98 as Libertarians, and 48 Green Party registrations.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Countries Vermont imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Vermont imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Vermont. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Tax rebate 2022: Idaho governor says most should have special session checks by Thanksgiving
Idaho residents who have filed their taxes on time can expect their wallets to experience a small feast of their own this Thanksgiving.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho health agency sued by transgender women for discrimination
Two young transgender women are suing state health officials after they say the department of health and welfare discriminated against them because of their gender identity. The two women, only identified in the lawsuit by their initials, are 18 and 21, and both are enrolled in the state’s Medicaid program.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Contractors working on future Planned Parenthood in Ontario
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — As the debate continues over the the prohibition of nearly all abortions in Idaho, contractors are busy remodeling a medical clinic in Ontario, which will be the future home of Planned Parenthood. It will be the first time the nonprofit organization — which offers a host of reproductive health care, including abortions — has set up east of the Cascades in Oregon. Spurred by Idaho’s new law, Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette officials realized many people seeking an abortion may be traveling to Oregon, where it remains a protected right.
One Year Later ‘Boise Is In A Full Fledged Housing Crash,’
A year ago, we published an article detailing the prediction that the Boise housing market would crash. Obviously, the explosive nature of the allegation resulted in a loud reaction from Boise realtors and mortgage specialists, disagreeing with the premise of the article. Were we right to predict the housing market...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana political ads light up social media as primary approaches
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana’s primary congressional election is coming up on November 8th, and politicians have been working hard to create political ads that catch attention and secure votes. Several ads from Louisiana candidates have attracted huge attention online. U.S. Senator John Kennedy’s most recent ad has lit...
Washington Examiner
Tax rebate 2022: Bonus Thanksgiving payments worth $300 to be sent out in Idaho
Idaho residents can expect as much as an extra $300 in their wallets this Thanksgiving as long as they filed their taxes on time, Gov. Brad Little announced recently. The rebate checks, which were approved during the Idaho legislature's special session on Sept. 1, are a part of an approximately $1 billion package to reduce the state’s record budget surplus, cut taxes, and increase education funding. So far, the state has issued 192,000 rebate checks totaling $133 million, Little told the Idaho Capital Sun.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana Voter's Guide to the 2022 November elections
NEW ORLEANS - If you're looking for information you'll need to get ready for the November election, this is a good place to start. To check if you are registered to vote in Louisiana, start here. You can also lookup your early voting location, election dates and request an absentee...
Two vandalism attacks on LGBTQ community in Idaho spark support
BOISE — On Oct. 4, two separate incidents of vandalism were reported to the Boise Police Department. BPD said there’s no information the two are related; however, both incidents targeted members of the LGBTQ community. The first involved a home located in the North End neighborhood of Boise and is thought to have happened around 8 p.m. A Progress Pride flag was burned, and the security camera at the home was covered prior to it happening. The flag represents diversity and inclusion and recognizes marginalized...
The benefits of wind power are clear in Wyoming. A similar Idaho project deserves a fair shake.
As a rancher with cattle on private and public lands in southeast Wyoming, I’d like to caution those in the Magic Valley who may be listening to the loudest and often misinformed voices who are opposed to the Lava Ridge wind project. Energy options, including wind, have greatly benefited where I live and work, in […] The post The benefits of wind power are clear in Wyoming. A similar Idaho project deserves a fair shake. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KPVI Newschannel 6
State-by-state voter registration information
SHREVEPORT, La. - Time is running out if you want to have your say in local, state, and federal races in November. Monday is the deadline to get registered in Arkansas. Monday is also the deadline for in-person registration in Texas. It's Tuesday, Oct. 11 if you register by mail.
Comments / 0