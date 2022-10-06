ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

Fire displaces 2 families, cause under investigation

By Julia Priest
 4 days ago

HAZLETON CITY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire Investigator has been called to the scene of a double-block house fire in Hazelton.

Crews were dispatched to the house on East Chestnut Street between South Poplar and South Cedar late Thursday afternoon.

A number of crews responded to the scene. No one was inside at the time and the house has fire, smoke, and water damage.

According to Deputy Fire Chief, Brian Mandak, two families are displaced, and the Red Cross is providing assistance.

Mandak also tells Eyewitness News two fire firefighters were also injured battling the fire. They have minor burns and are being treated at the hospital.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and is under investigation.

Eyewitness News will update this story as details come in.

