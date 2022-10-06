Read full article on original website
wlrn.org
Families in hurricane-hit mobile home park now face uncertainty: move, rebuild or eviction
WLRN's Kate Payne, on assignment in Southwest Florida with sister station WGCU, spoke to families at the Harmony Shores trailer park who say they are in limbo - remaining in unsafe homes and while unsure if they’ll be able to rebuild. All that Helen Rodriguez has left in the...
'It was pretty much everybody holding on for their lives' during Hurricane Ian, a boat captain says
As Hurricane Ian pounded Southwest Florida a week and a half ago, some sailors were on the water, steering their boats and fighting for their lives. Eric Rakstis, a yacht captain from the East Coast, struggled for hours to save his new 27-foot Watkins sailboat that he had purchased just three days before the Category 4 storm hit.
Reinventing Florida after Hurricane Ian
Florida is a magnet for residential development, thanks to its beautiful beaches and tropical climate. But, in the wake of the massive destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in parts of southwest and central Florida, experts say we have to rethink the way we build in Florida — and if we should even rebuild in certain areas.
A Fort Myers development proposal may be the first gauge of the Gulf Coast's post-Ian approach
Most of Hurricane Ian’s destruction on Florida’s Gulf Coast was caused by water and storm surge — and that’s made many residents more wary of the coastal development plans that have become so common there, including one that officials will vote on next month. For the...
In Palm Beach County, concerns about how the private health data of students is protected online
In a post-Roe v Wade world, the move of student athlete health information online has led to an outcry over reproductive privacy. WLRN' Sherrilyn Cabrera spoke with the Palm Beach Post's Katherine Kokal, who reported on the story. Florida student athletes must report any medical conditions to their schools before...
