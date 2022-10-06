ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

wlrn.org

Reinventing Florida after Hurricane Ian

Florida is a magnet for residential development, thanks to its beautiful beaches and tropical climate. But, in the wake of the massive destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in parts of southwest and central Florida, experts say we have to rethink the way we build in Florida — and if we should even rebuild in certain areas.
