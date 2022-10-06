This summer, the anesthesiology department at the Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey, was in crisis. For months, the outside staffing company overseeing the department had slashed staff to what the 600-bed hospital's leaders considered dangerous levels. In the first six months of 2022, hospital officials recorded 286 adverse events that resulted from chronic understaffing, according to a lawsuit.

