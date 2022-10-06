Read full article on original website
Rep. Lee Zeldin says daughters ‘shaken’ after shooting outside home
Two people were injured in a shooting outside the Long Island, New York, home of U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin on Sunday in an incident the congressman said left his two teenage daughters “shaken.”. “My 16 year old daughters, Mikayla and Arianna, were at our house doing homework, while my...
NYC hospitals to pay $165M to women abused by gynecologist
NEW YORK — Two New York hospitals have agreed to pay more than $165 million to 147 former patients who have accused a former gynecologist of sexual abuse and misconduct. Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian announced the agreement Friday. Last year, the two hospitals reached a settlement to establish a $71 million compensation fund with 79 of Hadden’s former patients.
NYC sets up new tent camp for migrant crisis
After New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency, workers are scrambling to finish a new tent camp for migrants sent to the city from Texas. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez has more details on what the mayor is calling a “humanitarian crisis.”Oct. 10, 2022.
This won't hurt a bit: The anesthesiologist who is putting you under may work for a private-equity firm
This summer, the anesthesiology department at the Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey, was in crisis. For months, the outside staffing company overseeing the department had slashed staff to what the 600-bed hospital's leaders considered dangerous levels. In the first six months of 2022, hospital officials recorded 286 adverse events that resulted from chronic understaffing, according to a lawsuit.
