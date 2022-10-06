Read full article on original website
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Fall Foliage Day at Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
WTNH.com
Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant Celebrates National Pizza Month
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – October is National Pizza Month and CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was happy to celebrate with Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant owner,. In this segment, Lou shows our viewers the huge selection of different kinds of pizza they offer at Abate’s Apizza, and there’s something for all kinds of tastes. Whether it’s for a big party, or just a quick family dinner, you’ll find something to make your taste buds happy.
Haunting at the Ridge debuts at Powder Ridge Mountain Park
MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Halloween attraction that started 30 years ago is making its debut at Powder Ridge Mountain Park in Middlefield. The Haunting at the Ridge is a unique haunted attraction because it starts with a suspenseful 10-minute ski lift to the top of the mountain. Graveyard Productions put on the attraction. It has […]
Eyewitness News
Closing for the Season: Harry’s Place in Colchester gets ready for its seasonal shutdown
COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - In a sure sign of a shift in the seasons, Harry’s Place in Colchester announced that it is ready to shutter for the season. Harry’s said it was holding an ice cream party on Monday, with free ice cream. “Come on down and enjoy...
Friends who found out they are sisters have family reunion in Dominican Republic
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two friends from New Haven that found out they were siblings finally had their family reunion in the Dominican Republic. FOX61's Lauren Zenzie first reported this story almost two years ago. To recap, Julia Tinetti and Cassandra Madison were friends at the former Russian Lady Bar in New Haven and Julia noticed Cassandra's Dominican flag tattoo which acquainted them and they finally realized they were both adopted from the Dominican Republic.
VIDEO: Sleuth of bears spotted together in Westfield
It's a common sight to see two to three bears together in western Massachusetts. However, over the weekend a Westfield resident shared video of five bears walking through the woods together.
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend in October and Halloween is getting closer and closer!. There are many events taking place this weekend, including fairs and festivals, and even a marathon. This weekend will also see several events celebrating Indigenous culture. Click here here to see a list.
fox61.com
Connecticut in the bullseye for historic home heating prices
CONNECTICUT, USA — Get ready to open your wallet even wider. Energy experts are forecasting record home heating prices this winter, with Connecticut in the bullseye for the biggest increase. “I just have to come up with extra money to heat my home,” said Enrique Rivera of New Haven....
WTNH.com
8 Things To Do This Weekend: Pumpkin Passage, Terror at Quassy & the Portland Fair
Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for you!. Enjoy a whole weekend of fun at Mystic Seaport Museum. Riverfest includes live music, boat trips, food and fun!. All weekend, visit the Portland Agricultural Fair with a petting zoo, helicopter rides, wine tasting, tractor pulls...
EXCLUSIVE: Middletown teacher helping hurricane recovery efforts in Florida
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Middletown teacher David Cruickshank arrived in Florida just days after Hurricane Ian passed through, leaving homes and structures damaged or gone. He's a part of the National Disaster Medical System, a federal partnership with the Departments of Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Defense, and Veterans Affairs.
Creations: Madison store employs those with disabilities
MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — “There’s necklaces, bracelets, earrings,” said 22-year-old Danny Laager, as he shows News 8 around a bright store filled with ethically sourced, artisanally made products from all around the U.S. Another employee, Courtney Dinsky showed off an incredible, spinning globe. “It’s powered by the light and you can put it on your […]
hotelnewsresource.com
Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor, Connecticut Opens
Cambria Hotels announced the opening of the Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor. The four-story, 108-room hotel is the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles outside...
Eyewitness News
Dog rescue in Middlebury needs all pups adopted within a month
MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) – Brass City Rescue Alliance announced all their dogs will need to be adopted or in foster care within a month because they will be closing. The dog rescue said they will be closing until further notice because of numerous health issues with the staff. “We...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Stewart McKinney Emergency Shelter for Homeless Men opens in Hartford
(WTNH) – We want to mention a special moment in Hartford that happened a week and a half ago. The new Stewart McKinney Emergency Shelter for Homeless Men opened in Hartford. Owned and operated by the Community Renewal Team. The new shelter is in a former hotel in Hartford’s...
Middlebury Animal Rescue Issues 'Emergency Plea' For All Dogs To Be Adopted Ahead Of Closure
A Connecticut animal rescue nonprofit issued an urgent alert that all of its dogs need to be adopted within a month. Brass City Rescue Alliance, located in the New Haven County town of Middlebury, said in an announcement on Monday, Oct. 10, that it will soon be closing until further notice.
Disabled Air Force veteran in Bridgeport on brink of homelessness
The Bridgeport community is rallying around an Air Force veteran who is on the verge of being homeless.
Yale Daily News
City disputes FOCUS account of homeless encampment clearing
A homeless encampment at a New Haven-area park was abandoned by its residents — not evacuated by police — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker told the News. His account clashes with that given by leaders of the Yale orientation program FOCUS on New Haven, which cleared the encampment under the supervision of city officials over a month ago.
NBC Connecticut
Homemade West Hartford Halloween Display Focuses on Ongoing War in Ukraine
With the ongoing war in Ukraine, one family in West Hartford is sending a powerful message to their neighbors through art and a homemade Halloween display. One house in West Hartford goes over the top for Halloween, but instead of witches, goblins or ghosts, it is a much different scene.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Car and Scooter Collide
2022-10-08@7:59pm–#Bridgeport CT– A scooter rider is injured in a collision with a car at Grand and James Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Register Citizen
Middletown counters downtown drug activity with recovery services, positive activities
MIDDLETOWN — The small park at the corner of Main and Ferry streets downtown recently reopened as part of partnership between police and St. Vincent de Paul Middletown to provide a pleasant space for people to congregate and engage in positive activities off the main road. Several downtown merchants,...
‘I’m shocked and worried’ | Cromwell community reacts to armed online exchange robbery
CROMWELL, Conn. — Two people from Middletown have been arrested and charged for robbing a man in the River Centre Plaza parking lot in Cromwell Sunday. Cromwell Police said the victim met the suspects in the afternoon to sell a pair of shoes. Carmen Rogers, 21, is accused of taking the shoes while 20-year-old Julio Oquendo pointed a gun at the victim. The two were later tracked down to their Middletown home and arrested.
