Hartford, CT

Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant Celebrates National Pizza Month

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – October is National Pizza Month and CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was happy to celebrate with Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant owner,. In this segment, Lou shows our viewers the huge selection of different kinds of pizza they offer at Abate’s Apizza, and there’s something for all kinds of tastes. Whether it’s for a big party, or just a quick family dinner, you’ll find something to make your taste buds happy.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Haunting at the Ridge debuts at Powder Ridge Mountain Park

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Halloween attraction that started 30 years ago is making its debut at Powder Ridge Mountain Park in Middlefield.  The Haunting at the Ridge is a unique haunted attraction because it starts with a suspenseful 10-minute ski lift to the top of the mountain. Graveyard Productions put on the attraction. It has […]
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
Friends who found out they are sisters have family reunion in Dominican Republic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two friends from New Haven that found out they were siblings finally had their family reunion in the Dominican Republic. FOX61's Lauren Zenzie first reported this story almost two years ago. To recap, Julia Tinetti and Cassandra Madison were friends at the former Russian Lady Bar in New Haven and Julia noticed Cassandra's Dominican flag tattoo which acquainted them and they finally realized they were both adopted from the Dominican Republic.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend in October and Halloween is getting closer and closer!. There are many events taking place this weekend, including fairs and festivals, and even a marathon. This weekend will also see several events celebrating Indigenous culture. Click here here to see a list.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut in the bullseye for historic home heating prices

CONNECTICUT, USA — Get ready to open your wallet even wider. Energy experts are forecasting record home heating prices this winter, with Connecticut in the bullseye for the biggest increase. “I just have to come up with extra money to heat my home,” said Enrique Rivera of New Haven....
CONNECTICUT STATE
Creations: Madison store employs those with disabilities

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — “There’s necklaces, bracelets, earrings,” said 22-year-old Danny Laager, as he shows News 8 around a bright store filled with ethically sourced, artisanally made products from all around the U.S. Another employee, Courtney Dinsky showed off an incredible, spinning globe. “It’s powered by the light and you can put it on your […]
MADISON, CT
Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor, Connecticut Opens

Cambria Hotels announced the opening of the Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor. The four-story, 108-room hotel is the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles outside...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Dog rescue in Middlebury needs all pups adopted within a month

MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) – Brass City Rescue Alliance announced all their dogs will need to be adopted or in foster care within a month because they will be closing. The dog rescue said they will be closing until further notice because of numerous health issues with the staff. “We...
MIDDLEBURY, CT
City disputes FOCUS account of homeless encampment clearing

A homeless encampment at a New Haven-area park was abandoned by its residents — not evacuated by police — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker told the News. His account clashes with that given by leaders of the Yale orientation program FOCUS on New Haven, which cleared the encampment under the supervision of city officials over a month ago.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bridgeport News: Car and Scooter Collide

2022-10-08@7:59pm–#Bridgeport CT– A scooter rider is injured in a collision with a car at Grand and James Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
‘I’m shocked and worried’ | Cromwell community reacts to armed online exchange robbery

CROMWELL, Conn. — Two people from Middletown have been arrested and charged for robbing a man in the River Centre Plaza parking lot in Cromwell Sunday. Cromwell Police said the victim met the suspects in the afternoon to sell a pair of shoes. Carmen Rogers, 21, is accused of taking the shoes while 20-year-old Julio Oquendo pointed a gun at the victim. The two were later tracked down to their Middletown home and arrested.
CROMWELL, CT
