ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

Maine homeowner scares off burglar in their bedroom

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are looking for the person who entered two homes in the same neighborhood Sunday morning and stole items. Police say the man entered an unlocked home on Dirigo Street sometime after 3 a.m. Sunday and stole cash, debit cards and car keys from the owner's purse. The man then stole the homeowner's car and drove to the area of Lowell Street.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Police investigate 3rd shooting in 3 days in Lewiston-Auburn area

AUBURN (WGME) -- Police are investigating a shooting near a school in Auburn that left one person hurt. The shooting was by Walton Elementary. It's the third shooting in just three days in the twin cities, leaving two people injured and community members scared. Those who live nearby were awoken...
AUBURN, ME
foxbangor.com

Police investigate shooting at school

AUBURN — Sunday at approximately 2:00 a.m. The Lewiston Police Department responded to reports that a man had been shot in the stomach in the 250 block of Park Street. The victim was transported to Central Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Early information provided to Lewiston investigators was...
WMTW

Police: Man shot outside Auburn elementary school

AUBURN, Maine — Police are investigating a shooting believed to have occurred outside of an elementary school early Sunday morning. Auburn Police say the Lewiston Police Department received a 911 call from a man around 2 a.m. claiming he had been shot. The victim was found along the 250...
AUBURN, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sanford, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Sanford, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
WPFO

Police recovers handgun after Old Port shooting

PORTLAND (WGME) – Police say no one was injured in a shooting that took place in the old port in the early hours of Saturday. According to police, officers on foot noticed a group causing a disturbance on Fore Street near Moulton Street. As officers approached the group, a gun shot was fired, causing people to run from the area.
PORTLAND, ME
whdh.com

UPDATE: Missing Nashua teen found, 2 remain missing

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Gabrielle Etrata was safely located yesterday, Oct. 7 and reunited with her family, according to Nashua Police. As previously reported, Nashua Police requested the public’s help yesterday in locating three missing teenagers, including the 17-year-old. There was no update on Jefferson Vidal-Morel or Nishie Garcia,...
NASHUA, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland police investigating after Old Port shooting

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in the Old Port. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, according to a press release issued by the Portland Police Dept. Officers were walking around when they noticed a disturbance...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Rally held outside police station for Sanford woman found dead in motel

SANFORD (WGME) -- The family of a Sanford woman who was found dead at a motel held a rally near the police department Friday to bring more attention to the case. Neighbors held a vigil Thursday night in honor of 35-year-old Elizabeth “Liz” Lafortune, who was found dead in a room at the Oakwood Inn more than a week ago.
SANFORD, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motel#Violent Crime#Ems
NEWS CENTER Maine

Auburn police investigate Whitney Street shooting

AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police responded to a report of gunshots fired at a building at 72 Whitney St. at about 1:17 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered "multiple shots had been fired at the second floor of the building," according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.
AUBURN, ME
wgan.com

Vehicle, cash and other items stolen from two Portland residences

Police say two homes in Portland were burglarized over the weekend while they were occupied. Portland police say a home on Dirigo Street and another on Brighton Avenue near Stevens Avenue were broken into between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Sunday. Both homes were unlocked and the residents were sleeping inside.
PORTLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WMUR.com

18-year-old dies after falling from cliff in Weare

WEARE, N.H. — An 18-year-old has died after falling from a cliff near Everett Dam, according to Weare police. Police responded to the incident near Clough State Park around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Officials said the 18-year-old was climbing a cliff with friends when he lost his footing and fell....
WEARE, NH
WMTW

Maine man pleads guilty to role in massive marijuana bust

An Auburn man pleaded guilty in Federal Court in Portland on Friday to his role in a major drug bust in 2018. According to court records, on Feb. 27, 2018, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the Auburn home of Brian Bilodeau, 38. During the search, agents seized about 180 pounds of marijuana, four firearms, a money-counting machine, a 2016 Lamborghini Huracan, and a 2014 Nissan GT-R.
AUBURN, ME
WMUR.com

Missing Wolfeboro man found safe

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they have safely located a missing vulnerable adult from Wolfeboro. Police said John Skelton, 65, was reported missing at 9 p.m. Thursday by his family after he was overdue to return from a doctor's appointment. The Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert was...
WOLFEBORO, NH
103.7 WCYY

Barrington, NH, Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They’re Email Buddies

I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
BARRINGTON, NH
WPFO

Whale puts on show for Maine boaters

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine family encountered a whale this weekend in Casco Bay. The Doughty family was out enjoying a day on the water Saturday when they thought they spotted a whale's tail. When they went over near Spring Point Lighthouse in South Portland to investigate, they found...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy