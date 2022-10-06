Read full article on original website
WMTW
Maine homeowner scares off burglar in their bedroom
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are looking for the person who entered two homes in the same neighborhood Sunday morning and stole items. Police say the man entered an unlocked home on Dirigo Street sometime after 3 a.m. Sunday and stole cash, debit cards and car keys from the owner's purse. The man then stole the homeowner's car and drove to the area of Lowell Street.
WPFO
Police investigate 3rd shooting in 3 days in Lewiston-Auburn area
AUBURN (WGME) -- Police are investigating a shooting near a school in Auburn that left one person hurt. The shooting was by Walton Elementary. It's the third shooting in just three days in the twin cities, leaving two people injured and community members scared. Those who live nearby were awoken...
foxbangor.com
Police investigate shooting at school
AUBURN — Sunday at approximately 2:00 a.m. The Lewiston Police Department responded to reports that a man had been shot in the stomach in the 250 block of Park Street. The victim was transported to Central Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Early information provided to Lewiston investigators was...
WMTW
Police: Man shot outside Auburn elementary school
AUBURN, Maine — Police are investigating a shooting believed to have occurred outside of an elementary school early Sunday morning. Auburn Police say the Lewiston Police Department received a 911 call from a man around 2 a.m. claiming he had been shot. The victim was found along the 250...
WPFO
Police recovers handgun after Old Port shooting
PORTLAND (WGME) – Police say no one was injured in a shooting that took place in the old port in the early hours of Saturday. According to police, officers on foot noticed a group causing a disturbance on Fore Street near Moulton Street. As officers approached the group, a gun shot was fired, causing people to run from the area.
whdh.com
UPDATE: Missing Nashua teen found, 2 remain missing
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Gabrielle Etrata was safely located yesterday, Oct. 7 and reunited with her family, according to Nashua Police. As previously reported, Nashua Police requested the public’s help yesterday in locating three missing teenagers, including the 17-year-old. There was no update on Jefferson Vidal-Morel or Nishie Garcia,...
Portland police investigating after Old Port shooting
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in the Old Port. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, according to a press release issued by the Portland Police Dept. Officers were walking around when they noticed a disturbance...
WGME
Rally held outside police station for Sanford woman found dead in motel
SANFORD (WGME) -- The family of a Sanford woman who was found dead at a motel held a rally near the police department Friday to bring more attention to the case. Neighbors held a vigil Thursday night in honor of 35-year-old Elizabeth “Liz” Lafortune, who was found dead in a room at the Oakwood Inn more than a week ago.
Auburn police investigate Whitney Street shooting
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police responded to a report of gunshots fired at a building at 72 Whitney St. at about 1:17 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered "multiple shots had been fired at the second floor of the building," according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.
WGME
Bail set at $5,000 cash for Saco woman accused of taking kids, setting off AMBER alert
PORTLAND (WGME) – A Saco mother accused of taking her own children and setting off an AMBER alert this week is now barred from seeing her kids. Twenty-seven-year-old Alexandra Vincent of Saco appeared before a judge Friday in Biddeford. She's accused of taking her two children from a home...
wgan.com
Vehicle, cash and other items stolen from two Portland residences
Police say two homes in Portland were burglarized over the weekend while they were occupied. Portland police say a home on Dirigo Street and another on Brighton Avenue near Stevens Avenue were broken into between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Sunday. Both homes were unlocked and the residents were sleeping inside.
laconiadailysun.com
Two teen girls reported missing after leaving Winni Regional High on Thursday
TILTON — Haelie Paquette and Bailee Habbershaw, both 16 and students at Winnisquam Regional High School, are missing. The two were last seen Thursday leaving school at 1 p.m. Melissa Paquette, Haelie's mother, shared a description of the pair in a Facebook post over the weekend.
WMUR.com
18-year-old dies after falling from cliff in Weare
WEARE, N.H. — An 18-year-old has died after falling from a cliff near Everett Dam, according to Weare police. Police responded to the incident near Clough State Park around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Officials said the 18-year-old was climbing a cliff with friends when he lost his footing and fell....
WMUR.com
New Hampshire unsolved missing person case: Salem man still missing 23 years later
SALEM, N.H. — Thursday marked 23 years since a Salem man was last seen at his home. Authorities are still trying to figure out what happened to him. Joseph Morawski, who was 72 years old at the time, was reported missing on Oct. 6, 1999. Morawski was last seen...
WMTW
Maine man pleads guilty to role in massive marijuana bust
An Auburn man pleaded guilty in Federal Court in Portland on Friday to his role in a major drug bust in 2018. According to court records, on Feb. 27, 2018, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the Auburn home of Brian Bilodeau, 38. During the search, agents seized about 180 pounds of marijuana, four firearms, a money-counting machine, a 2016 Lamborghini Huracan, and a 2014 Nissan GT-R.
WMUR.com
Missing Wolfeboro man found safe
WOLFEBORO, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they have safely located a missing vulnerable adult from Wolfeboro. Police said John Skelton, 65, was reported missing at 9 p.m. Thursday by his family after he was overdue to return from a doctor's appointment. The Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert was...
Maine Mother Arrested Tuesday Afternoon After Attempting to Flee The State With Her Children
In an update to a story that involved a Maine AMBER alert on Tuesday, a Maine mother is in custody two states away after fleeing Maine with her two young children. WMTW News 8, is reporting this morning that officials with Maine's Department of Health And Human Services were on their way to the home of Alexandra Vincent in order to remove her two children from her home.
Barrington, NH, Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They’re Email Buddies
I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
WMTW
'My father was taken by this beast': Maine firefighter rides bike to raise money, hope
WEST PARIS, Maine — A firefighter from West Paris rode a bike in full turnout gear to help raise money for theMaine Cancer Foundation and provide some hope. Robert Stine stayed on his bike for the entire 12-hour Jibe Cycling Studio Spinathon, even putting on his turnout gear for the last ride.
WPFO
Whale puts on show for Maine boaters
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine family encountered a whale this weekend in Casco Bay. The Doughty family was out enjoying a day on the water Saturday when they thought they spotted a whale's tail. When they went over near Spring Point Lighthouse in South Portland to investigate, they found...
