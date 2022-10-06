Chatham County Election Officials urge voters to get registered ahead of November elections

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The last day to register to vote in Chatham County is approaching fast and election officials want to make sure you’re ready to cast your ballot.

“With something as important as this gubernatorial and midterm election you want to make sure you get your ballot in and get it counted,” said Colin McRae, Chatham County Board of Registrars Chairman.

Chatham County Election leaders are urging you to get registered and consider voting ahead of Nov. 8.

“This ballot has, it runs the gambit from large, nationwide, federal legislative bodies all the way down to local races, so I can’t stress enough how important it is to get out and vote in this election,” McRae said.

With a big gubernatorial race underway, officials say people will likely turn up early and in large numbers this year.

“Early voting will be a large, if not the predominating method of voting for this election,” says McRae, “We’ve seen the percentages flip-flop between election day and before election day. So now, we expect it to be much more than 50% of the ballots will be cast before election day.”

Early voting begins on Oct. 17 and goes until Nov. 4 — during that time, the Main Election Office, the Savannah Civic Center, Mosquito Control, Islands Library and the Southwest Library will be open during regular operating hours.

In response to demand, officials say they’ll also be offering weekend voting opportunities.

“You have an opportunity through your voice and your vote to determine who’s going to represent you and who you think best represents your values, your principles and seeing those brought up to the state capitol or the US capitol,” says McRae.

Oct. 11 is the last day to register to vote in Chatham county and the deadline to register for an absentee ballot is Oct. 28.