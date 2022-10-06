ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

While temperatures are dropping, gas prices are increasing

By Haven Hughes
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=075Nxt_0iPAIH4500

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced Wednesday they will be cutting production on two million barrels of crude oil, per day. For Arkansans, this change will be noticeable as they fill up their gas tank.

According to the American Automobile Association, the state of Arkansas’s average gallon of gas cost three dollars and thirty-one cents. A ten-cent increase since last week, and a forty-four increase since this time last year.

AAA: Arkansas gas prices climb, OPEC+ production cuts impacting cost

According to AAA, Arkansans are paying the 8th lowest gas price average in the country unlike drivers in California who are paying the highest at $6.42 on average for a gallon.

A California resident that was passing through Arkansas said, “it’s like a breath of fresh air”.

Arkansas residents are concerned over the rising gas prices and wish they would just stay the same.

Jeremy Green said his day-to-day will be different if gas prices rise significantly. “It’s back now to only mandatory driving,” he said.

For right now, it’s not known how much or how long the gas price increase will be impactful to the state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
magnoliareporter.com

It's officially dry in South Arkansas

Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, and Union counties in Southwest Arkansas are all considered to be in "abnormally dry" status according to the weekly United States Drought Monitor survey. Portions of Hempstead, Nevada, and Ouachita counties are in "abnormally dry" status with a portion in "moderate drought" status. The majority of Calhoun...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Arkansas Industry
Local
Arkansas Traffic
Local
Arkansas Business
State
Arkansas State
foodsafetynews.com

FSIS and Arkansas sign cooperative agreement for meat inspection program

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service and Arkansas have finalized a cooperative agreement under which state inspectors rather than federal inspectors may inspect meat products produced for shipment within the state. Under the agreement, the state inspection program must enforce requirements “at least equal to” those implemented under...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Avian influenza confirmed in Arkansas commercial poultry flock; producers urged to take precautions

LITTLE ROCK, AR – Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County that showed increased mortality over the course of several days. Following an investigation by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Livestock and Poultry Division (LPD) in collaboration with U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Veterinary Services field operations personnel, the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry from this farm have tested positive for highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI).
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Gas Prices#Gas Tank#Automobile#Arkansans#Nexstar Media Inc
Kait 8

If passed, what revenues from Issue 4 could go to

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Marijuana is on the minds of many Arkansans as we inch closer to the November elections where citizens will have the chance to legalize the drug for recreational use, but many are starting to wonder where the money from drug might go. The amendment says if...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Officials warn of fire danger in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the last several weeks, we've spoken about wildfire danger, and since then it has only gotten worse. Most counties across the state of Arkansas are under a burn ban, and that has had fire departments on high alert for any flare-ups that could happen.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
magnoliareporter.com

HIMARS "The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas"

Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System has been named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas" in a contest organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas and Arkansas Business magazine. The HIMARS system, manufactured in Camden, won over 15 other nominated products through...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Homeowners with COVID-related hardships can get assistance

The Arkansas Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) now includes two new options to assist homeowners who are delinquent on their mortgage payments due to COVID-19-related hardships. Monthly Payment Assistance -- Assists homeowners with stabilizing their household finances to fully recover from the financial difficulties caused by COVID-19 and is dependent on eligibility.
ARKANSAS STATE
advancemonticellonian.com

Issue 4 generates more than $460 Million in tax revenue for Arkansas over five years

Responsible Growth Arkansas (RGA) commissioned economists at the Arkansas Economic Development Institute (AEDI) to conduct an economic analysis of the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment (AAUCA) - a proposed constitutional amendment. The AEDI’s report details the research findings, which covers a five-year forecast period from 2023 to 2027. “The...
ARKANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas

If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas agriculture connected to $2.8B USDA Climate-Smart Commodities initiative

HUMNOKE, Ark. — Arkansas has connections to several projects being funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s $2.8 billion Climate-Smart Commodities program aimed at reducing greenhouse gases, improving carbon storage and developing new revenue streams for small and underserved farmers. USDA on Sept. 14 unveiled the 70 projects...
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy