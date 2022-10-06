Read full article on original website
Military Minute: USS Gerald R. Ford
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – More than 5,000 crew members of USS Gerald R. Ford bid farewell to their family and friends. The Ford’s commanding officer says the crew will conduct aircraft operations and air defense exercises, alongside a coalition of allied forces in the Atlantic area of operations.
Elevator at condemned Newport News apartment passes inspection
Officials say an elevator at the condemned apartment complex in Newport News has passed inspection.
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, Virginia, is a historic city with a lot to offer. However, like any other city, it has its fair share of problems, with high crime being one of the most significant issues.
EXCLUSIVE: Middletown teacher helping hurricane recovery efforts in Florida
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Middletown teacher David Cruickshank arrived in Florida just days after Hurricane Ian passed through, leaving homes and structures damaged or gone. He's a part of the National Disaster Medical System, a federal partnership with the Departments of Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Defense, and Veterans Affairs.
Body found at condemned SeaView Lofts in Newport News
NORFOLK, Va. — Newport News Police officers discovered a body inside the condemned Sea View Lofts apartment building in Newport News. After investigating, officers confirmed the man died of natural causes. Police and fire crews spent hours at the apartment tower Monday. A Newport News police department spokesperson said...
Blumenthal backs Windham Hospital staff fighting for better pay, better health insurance
ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Unionized employees at Windham Hospital are continuing their fight for a new contract, now with some help from Sen. Richard Blumenthal. "It seems like a standstill at this point for our unit," said Heather Howlett, a clinical assistant and the representative of the union for non-nurse employees.
International Sand Sculpting Championship back in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A wizard, an astronaut and a mermaid were all at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend, and they’re all made entirely out of sand. The Neptune Festival’s International Sand-Sculpting Championship is back at the beach. More than 30 master sand sculptor’s from all...
Family opens up about flight instructor killed in plane crash
Viktoria Ljungman was killed in an October 6 crash at Williamsburg International Airport in Newport News Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.
Virginia photographer has been waiting nearly two years for answers from VEC
The pandemic may be moderating but the VEC is still struggling to process thousands of appeals of claims they denied. One Prince George man said that he has become an unfortunate member of this group
Student pilot from Maryland injured in deadly Virginia plane crash
A flight instructor is dead after a student pilot from Maryland crashed a small plane Thursday afternoon in Newport News, Virginia.
Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history
HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
Robberies in New London County believed to be connected: State Police
GROTON, Conn. — Police believe a series of robberies in New London County on Friday night are connected. In a matter of hours, a convenience store, a marketplace, a smoke shop, and three gas stations got hit. FOX61 spoke with a clerk at Pump N' Munch Convenience Store in...
Five shootings in four cities overnight in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads saw several acts of gun violence Saturday, including two shootings in Suffolk, one person killed in Norfolk, another shooting in Newport News and someone walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in Portsmouth. The five shootings in four different cities come after multiple...
Family approaching 11 months without running water, statewide contractor backlog plaguing hundreds
A family living without running water for more than ten months is likely going to make it to Month 11.
Bradley International Airport ranked 2nd best in the US: Magazine
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn — Bradley International Airport was recognized as the second-best airport in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority. The airport is ranked second best as part of the Condé Nast Traveler's 2022 Readers' Choice Awards. The award was given after "more than 240,000" readers provided responses that rated their travel experiences across the globe.
Bristol teacher named Connecticut Teacher of the Year
BRISTOL, Conn. — A science teacher at Bristol Eastern High School in Bristol has been selected as Connecticut’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Carolyn Kielma was named Thursday morning by Gov. Ned Lamont in a surprise visit to the school along with Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker. “Connecticut...
‘I’m shocked and worried’ | Cromwell community reacts to armed online exchange robbery
CROMWELL, Conn. — Two people from Middletown have been arrested and charged for robbing a man in the River Centre Plaza parking lot in Cromwell Sunday. Cromwell Police said the victim met the suspects in the afternoon to sell a pair of shoes. Carmen Rogers, 21, is accused of taking the shoes while 20-year-old Julio Oquendo pointed a gun at the victim. The two were later tracked down to their Middletown home and arrested.
Thousands run in 2022 Hartford Marathon. Here's who crossed the finish line first.
HARTFORD, Conn. — Thousands of runners from around Connecticut and across the Eastern Seaboard came to Hartford for the annual Eversource Hartford Marathon. The races included a 5K, a half marathon, which is 13.1 miles, and the marathon, a whopping 26.2 miles. The top three winners in the men's...
Victims of deadly plane crash at Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport identified
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 3:08 p.m.
Community mourns loss of flight instructor
News 3 is learning more about a Viktoria Ljungman, the Hampton University graduate with a bright future who died in a plane crash Thursday.
