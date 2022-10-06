ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Military Minute: USS Gerald R. Ford

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – More than 5,000 crew members of USS Gerald R. Ford bid farewell to their family and friends. The Ford’s commanding officer says the crew will conduct aircraft operations and air defense exercises, alongside a coalition of allied forces in the Atlantic area of operations.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport News, VA
Business
City
Groton, CT
City
Newport News, VA
Groton, CT
Business
Local
Virginia Business
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
State
Virginia State
13News Now

Body found at condemned SeaView Lofts in Newport News

NORFOLK, Va. — Newport News Police officers discovered a body inside the condemned Sea View Lofts apartment building in Newport News. After investigating, officers confirmed the man died of natural causes. Police and fire crews spent hours at the apartment tower Monday. A Newport News police department spokesperson said...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Linus Business#U S Navy Contract#Design Efforts#The U S Navy
WTNH

Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history

HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Google
13News Now

Five shootings in four cities overnight in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads saw several acts of gun violence Saturday, including two shootings in Suffolk, one person killed in Norfolk, another shooting in Newport News and someone walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in Portsmouth. The five shootings in four different cities come after multiple...
NORFOLK, VA
FOX 61

Bradley International Airport ranked 2nd best in the US: Magazine

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn — Bradley International Airport was recognized as the second-best airport in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority. The airport is ranked second best as part of the Condé Nast Traveler's 2022 Readers' Choice Awards. The award was given after "more than 240,000" readers provided responses that rated their travel experiences across the globe.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
FOX 61

Bristol teacher named Connecticut Teacher of the Year

BRISTOL, Conn. — A science teacher at Bristol Eastern High School in Bristol has been selected as Connecticut’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Carolyn Kielma was named Thursday morning by Gov. Ned Lamont in a surprise visit to the school along with Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker. “Connecticut...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

‘I’m shocked and worried’ | Cromwell community reacts to armed online exchange robbery

CROMWELL, Conn. — Two people from Middletown have been arrested and charged for robbing a man in the River Centre Plaza parking lot in Cromwell Sunday. Cromwell Police said the victim met the suspects in the afternoon to sell a pair of shoes. Carmen Rogers, 21, is accused of taking the shoes while 20-year-old Julio Oquendo pointed a gun at the victim. The two were later tracked down to their Middletown home and arrested.
CROMWELL, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy