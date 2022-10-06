ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI agent reveals 'Zombie Killer' axes recommended in Oath Keeper plans for Capitol riot

By Jack Birle
" Z ombie Killer" tomahawks were among the weapons recommended to bring to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot , according to an FBI agent testifying at the Oath Keepers trial Thursday.

FBI Special Agent Michael Palian presented an email from Tom Caldwell to a person with the title "Ranger Smith." The message outlined plans for Jan. 6.

OATH KEEPERS TRIAL: OPENING DAY BRINGS VASTLY DIFFERENT VIEWS IN HIGH-PROFILE JAN. 6 CASE

Caldwell said "each team member shall be equipped with a striking weapon” and that "when the battle is joined, apply the striking weapon wherever it will do the most good, including to the head and face area."


One of the weapons listed was the Zombie Killer tomahawk. Other recommended weapons included knives and multitools, per Reuters .

The evidence was presented during a trial of members of the Oath Keepers group facing charges including seditious conspiracy, a rarely used civil war0era charge that holds a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The members of the Oath Keepers on trial include Caldwell, Stewart Rhodes, Kenneth Harrelson, Kelly Meggs, and Jessica Watkins.

