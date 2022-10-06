Read full article on original website
Related
localmemphis.com
Man killed at Kroger gas station on Riverdale | MPD searching for the suspect
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed at the Kroger gas station located in the 4770 Block of Riverdale Sunday, Oct. 9 around noon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Now MPD is searching for the suspect's vehicle. According to MPD, surveillance video captured the alleged suspect leaving...
localmemphis.com
MPD: 'Justifiable use of deadly force' used in self-defense on man who previously did repair work
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who had done repair work on a home in Memphis returned to that residence and then was shot, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said they responded to the scene at nearly 10 p.m. after a shooting call and pronounced one man dead on the scene. MPD said they detained one individual.
localmemphis.com
Man killed and two others wounded near Parkway Village night club, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Close to 2 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 4800 block of American Way on Sunday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). One man was located — a victim of the shooting who was pronounced dead on the scene, MPD said. Two other shooting victims were also transported to Regional One in non-critical condition, according to MPD.
localmemphis.com
Man arrested after woman shot, killed in West Memphis, AR
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police reported that, shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday, they responded to a shooting on the 1600 block of Scottwood Street in West Memphis, Arkansas. A woman was found in the driver's seat of a grey Kia Optima, according to West Memphis Police....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localmemphis.com
Opinion | Thank goodness Shelby County's digital divide is about to get better | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Should high-speed internet really be considered a utility?. There are those who say the new federal program we told you about to help make broadband more affordable is just another unnecessary government handout. I would argue not only is high-speed internet a utility, but it's also actually more important than most utilities.
localmemphis.com
Bobby Alston reflects on 200 wins at MUS
Entering this football season only six coaches in Shelby County history had won 200 career games. This year, a seventh was added — Memphis University School’s Bobby Alston. And while success on the field is nice, his former players say Alston’s impact goes beyond wins and losses.
localmemphis.com
'This one stings' | Memphis looks forward after Houston meltdown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis came close to a statement win against rival Houston Friday night at home in primetime, but their win was snuffed out by a monumental collapse. The game started out as a dream. The Tigers were up two scores with 1:17 remaining in the fourth quarter. Statistically, they had a 99.9% chance to win, according to ESPN. Then, it all changed.
Comments / 0