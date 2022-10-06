ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

localmemphis.com

Man killed and two others wounded near Parkway Village night club, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Close to 2 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 4800 block of American Way on Sunday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). One man was located — a victim of the shooting who was pronounced dead on the scene, MPD said. Two other shooting victims were also transported to Regional One in non-critical condition, according to MPD.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Man arrested after woman shot, killed in West Memphis, AR

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police reported that, shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday, they responded to a shooting on the 1600 block of Scottwood Street in West Memphis, Arkansas. A woman was found in the driver's seat of a grey Kia Optima, according to West Memphis Police....
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
localmemphis.com

Opinion | Thank goodness Shelby County's digital divide is about to get better | Richard Ransom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Should high-speed internet really be considered a utility?. There are those who say the new federal program we told you about to help make broadband more affordable is just another unnecessary government handout. I would argue not only is high-speed internet a utility, but it's also actually more important than most utilities.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Bobby Alston reflects on 200 wins at MUS

Entering this football season only six coaches in Shelby County history had won 200 career games. This year, a seventh was added — Memphis University School’s Bobby Alston. And while success on the field is nice, his former players say Alston’s impact goes beyond wins and losses.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

'This one stings' | Memphis looks forward after Houston meltdown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis came close to a statement win against rival Houston Friday night at home in primetime, but their win was snuffed out by a monumental collapse. The game started out as a dream. The Tigers were up two scores with 1:17 remaining in the fourth quarter. Statistically, they had a 99.9% chance to win, according to ESPN. Then, it all changed.
MEMPHIS, TN

