Birmingham, AL

Jury to soon begin deliberations in trial against accused Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney kidnapper Patrick Stallworth

By David Lamb
CBS 42
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — On Thursday, both the state and defense rested their case, leaving the fate of a man accused of kidnapping and murdering a 3-year-old girl to a jury.

Patrick Stallworth is accused with his girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown, of kidnapping and killing Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney during a party at Tom Brown Village in Avondale in 2019. During the trial, Stallworth and his lawyers argued that Brown forced him to kidnap McKinney and that she was the one to actually kill her.

Two dramatic pieces of evidence were presented to the jury Thursday. Jeannie Miller, a detective with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, testified about a series of text messages that Stallworth allegedly sent to his aunt, Alesia Price, while in the custody of the JCSO.

Testimony: Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney was smothered to death

One message read “l’m really sorry I did this. It was an accident.”

Later in the day, Phyllis Cox also took the stand. Cox, a former nurse at the Pickens County Jail where Stallworth had been held leading up to the trial, testified she overheard a conversation between Stallworth and one of her co-workers, Toni Crowell, in which Stallworth allegedly said, “I may have raped her, but I didn’t kill her. She did that.” However, Crowell was later called to testify, where she claimed she didn’t recall Stallworth saying that.

The state questioned Crowell’s reliability, alleging that Stallworth and her had a romantic relationship. During the trial, prosecutors played a phone call for the jury in which Stallworth told her he loved her.

Stallworth is also facing capital murder and kidnapping charges in Jefferson County criminal court. Brown has yet to stand trial in either federal or state court.

Comments / 3

Ophelia Woodley
4d ago

ASAP, no question about the situation because everybody including himself and girlfriend know that they're both guilty of the crime, that's my opinion looking back to 2019 !

#Kidnapping#Tom Brown#Violent Crime#Jcso
CBS 42

Man killed in early morning Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead early Sunday morning. According to BPD, officers arrived to a residence in the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley around 1:30 a.m. on calls of a person shot. Officers arrived and observed Kenneth Maddox Jr., 35, of Birmingham […]
