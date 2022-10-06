– Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. talks about the pay-per-view vibe surrounding the October 12, 2022 edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program coming up this week in Toronto, Ontario, Canada during an appearance on the Sirius XM program, “Canada Talks.” Check out an archive of the interview with the former AEW Women’s Champion by following the link embedded in the tweet featured below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 10/12 for live AEW Dynamite on TBS results coverage from Toronto, ONT.

