PWMania
Bray Wyatt and JoJo React to WWE Return at Extreme Rules
After being away from the company for more than a year, Bray Wyatt made his comeback to WWE at Extreme Rules. The following are reactions from Wyatt’s return from Wyatt and his fiancé Jojo:. Alex Bliss also reacted to Wyatt’s return to the company. Click here to check...
PWMania
Mandy Rose’s Absence From This Week’s WWE NXT Due to Tragic Event
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was scheduled to take part in a six-woman tag team match on NXT this past Tuesday night. However, the match was axed. Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mandy had been removed from the match in the storyline because her older brother Richard Saccomanno had passed away at the age of 40.
PWMania
Alex Bliss Reacts to Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return, Update on Wyatt
Alexa Bliss has provided her reaction to the shocking return of Bray Wyatt to WWE, which took place at the end of Extreme Rules. Although Bray Wyatt appeared alongside a brand-new cast of characters (at least those with human embodiments), Bliss is the first one that comes to fans’ minds.
PWMania
WWE Teases Character Change for Liv Morgan
At Extreme Rules, Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. It was necessary to get past Rousey’s badass character in order to elevate her back into a top-tier talent on the level of someone like Brock Lesnar, and the feud between Rousey and Morgan served that purpose.
PWMania
Karrion Kross Calls Roman Reigns the Modern Day Bruno Sammartino
WWE Undisputed Universal Champion “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns has been acknowledged by Karrion Kross. After attacking Drew McIntyre, Kross had a stare-down with Reigns when he returned to the WWE a few months ago. Reigns has been the Universal Champion since August 2020 and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion since WrestleMania 38.
PWMania
Final Card for Tonight’s GCW Fight Club – Tag 1: Moxley vs. Gage
Tonight in Atlantic City, New Jersey, GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Fight Club – Tag 1 event. The show will air on FITE at 6 p.m. EDT. Tickets can also be purchased through Eventbrite. The following is the is card:. * Allie Katch vs. Sawyer Wreck. * Los...
PWMania
Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results from 10/8/22
This past Saturday night, Impact Wrestling held its most recent television tapings in Albany, New York. Matches and segments will air on Impact in the coming weeks. Here are full results, courtesy of Ashley Colton and PWInsider:. Gia Miller, Tommy Dreamer & Rich Swann did wrestling trivia as they were...
PWMania
Breaking Down WWE Extreme Rules 2022
Extreme Rules 2022 is now in the books with a phenomenal return, some incredible storytelling, and more fantastic action from The Brawling Brutes and Imperium. It wasn’t the show it maybe could have been and hyped up to be. But was still a very good show overall. Brawling Brutes...
PWMania
Four Impact Wrestling Stars Have Left the Company
According to a report from PWInsider, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, and Vince from Honor No More have all left Impact Wrestling. They are now considered free agents as their contracts have expired. On a Fightful podcast last month, Kanellis discussed the status of her contract:. “I’m on a...
PWMania
Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return Featured a Tribute to Brodie Lee
Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules was a special night for Bray Wyatt as it marked his return to the company. He was also able to do a tribute to his good friend Jon Huber, who went by the name of Brodie Lee in AEW and Luke Harper in WWE. White...
PWMania
Spoilers: Early Creative Plans for Tonight’s WWE RAW
Here are some early creative notes for tonight’s post-Extreme Rules edition of the WWE RAW season premiere, courtesy of Fightful Select. * Early plans for the DX 25th Anniversary celebration include a rubber chicken prank for the Gorilla Position backstage, as well as the standard glow-sticks, DX t-shirts, and other related items.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – October 10, 2022
WWE RAW Results – October 10, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with X Pac, Shawn Michaels & Road Dogg are getting ready to head to the ring. They ask Triple H if he’s ready and Triple H tells them they can’t be as rambunctious as they normally are due to WWE sponsors. X Pac, Michaels & Road Dogg then curse a bunch & make d*ck jokes and Triple H tells them he’s serious before they walk off.
PWMania
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (10/3/22) – Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn – 7,294 sold. AEW Dynamite (10/6/22) – Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. – 3,043 sold. WWE SmackDown (10/7/22) – DCU Center in Worcester, MA – 5,830 sold. AEW Rampage (10/7/22) –...
PWMania
NJPW New Japan Strong (Autumn Action Episode 1) Results – October 8, 2022
NJPW New Japan Strong (Autumn Action Episode 1) Results – October 8, 2022. QT Marshall’s wristlock gets countered early, so he throws Shota Umino down by the hair prompting Umino to take QT into the ropes. There’s a cheapshot as the referee tries to separate them but Shota’s able to shake it off and take QT back into the corner. Forearms by the ropes earn Shota a big boot in return, before Shota’s ‘rana and running uppercut took QT to the outside.
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Toronto Trailer, Britt Baker On Sirius XM, Shane “Swerve” Strickland’s Note
– Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. talks about the pay-per-view vibe surrounding the October 12, 2022 edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program coming up this week in Toronto, Ontario, Canada during an appearance on the Sirius XM program, “Canada Talks.” Check out an archive of the interview with the former AEW Women’s Champion by following the link embedded in the tweet featured below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 10/12 for live AEW Dynamite on TBS results coverage from Toronto, ONT.
PWMania
GCW Fight Club Night One Results – October 8, 2022
GCW Fight Club Night One Results – October 8, 2022. The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Fight Club Night Two event that took place on Saturday night in Atlantic City, New Jersey:. Scramble Match. Lio Rush defeated Jimmy Lloyd, Shane Mercer, B-Boy, Blake Christian...
PWMania
NJPW to Hold Wrestle Kingdom 17 In Honor Of Antonio Inoki
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced today that this year their biggest event Wrestle Kingdom 17 will be held in honor and memory of the late Antonio Inoki. NJPW also indicated that more details on how he will be honored are to follow. Antonio Inoki founded NJPW back in 1972 and held...
PWMania
Kurt Angle Recalls Hilarious Segment That Got Bob Backlund Kicked Off WWE TV
During the most recent episode of his podcast, Kurt Angle discussed his relationship with Bob Backlund and offered his opinions on the matter. Backlund made his comeback to WWE in the early part of the year 2000, and during that year’s Royal Rumble, he formed a temporary alliance with Angle. Backlund asked to do over the promo segment in a less famous version of the “it’s live pal” moment, but he was unaware that they were broadcasting live at the time.
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Opens Up About NXT and His Booking Philosophy, DX Reunion
Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels recently spoke with The Ringer Wrestling Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. Here are the highlights:. About his job in NXT:. “For me, certainly, I usually am more comfortable behind the scenes and doing my job. But...
PWMania
Jay White Challenges Eddie Kingston to Match at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street
Jay White challenged Eddie Kingston to a match at Rumble on 44th Street later this month on Saturday’s NJPW Strong. Wheeler Yuta and Homicide were defeated by White and Karl Anderson. After the match, White took the microphone and stated that Kingston lacked “the balls” to face him in the ring. He mentioned that he might be able to learn firsthand what it’s like to breathe with the Switchblade.
