Annual Italian Heritage Festival and Battle Of The Bands Kicks Off
The Italian American COMMUNITY IN BINGHAMTON CELEBRATES ITS Annual Heritage Day. RESIDENTS AND FESTIVAL GOERS WERE MET WITH HOMEMADE ITALIAN DISHES FROM SAINT MARY'S CHURCH AND OTHER VENDORS, AS WELL AS A PARADE AND LIVE MUSIC FROM HIGH SCHOOL MARCHING BANDS AND A COVER BAND. MARCHING BAND AWARDS WERE GIVEN...
P.A.C.S Axe Throwing Set To Host First Tournament This Weekend, Sign Up Now!
AS WINTER APPROACHES AND THE WEATHER HALTS OUR OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES, P.A.C.S AXE THROWING HAS A SOLUTION. AN INDOOR AXE THROWING FACILITY LOCATED IN OWEGO GIVES PEOPLE A CHANCE TO TRY A NEW INDOOR ACTIVITY. The sport welcomes anyone age 12 and up with opportunities to play as teams or just...
100 Years Ago: October 10, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, a group of businessmen in Binghamton and Johnson City announced today that they have formed a development company, and purchased Taughannock Falls near Ithaca. Binghamton residents will have an opportunity to see themselves at the...
New Program for Veterans Interested in Agriculture
Cornell Cooperative Extension has partnered with the Broome County Veterans Service Agency to support veterans who are interested in agriculture as a lifestyle or enterprise. Veterans will learn how to grow certain crops and explore local farmer's markets. Trainings will take place over the next few weeks. Oct. 19, 9...
Broome County No Longer in a Drought Watch
Good news from the state's Department of Environmental Conservation. Most of the state, including counties in the Southern Tier are no longer included in a drought watch. Instead, they are back to the normal stage. Despite the change, New Yorkers are still encouraged to reduce unnecessary water usage, fix leaky...
Binghamton Women's Soccer Unbeaten Streak Comes to End with Loss to UNH
The Binghamton University Women's Soccer team hadn't lost the last seven games on their schedule. On Sunday afternoon they hosted the University of New Hampshire, as they looked to extend their streak -- however an own goal by the Binghamton defense would prove to be the game winning goal, as they lost 2-1 to the Wildcats.
Delhi Blows Deposit-Hancock Away With Shutout Road Win
The Delhi Bulldogs remain undefeated after taking care of business at Deposit with a 54-0 win over the Eagles. Both teams are in Section IV Class D.
Whitney Point Drops Homecoming Game to Lansing
The Whitney Point Eagles hosted Lansing for their Homecoming game on Saturday night. Both teams fought hard on defense, but the Bobcats offense prevailed, as the Eagles lost 32-6 at home, dropping to 2-3 this season. Check out the highlights above!
