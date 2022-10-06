ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

thelakemurraynews.net

Chamber Crawl comes to Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2022 | GATES: 1:00 PM | CONCERT: 2:00 PM | @SWAMP CABBAGE BREWING CO. Chamber Crawl brings small ensembles to your favorite neighborhood watering holes, and we’re heading to downtown Columbia for a beautiful afternoon at Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company (921 Brookwood Dr, Columbia, SC 29201)!
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Toys for Tots registration to open October 15th

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The season for giving is quickly approaching and News 2 is once again partnering with the U.S. Marines to collect and distribute toys to local children in need for the 36th year. With help from the community, News 2 and the Marines have collected millions of toys for children who live right […]
CHARITIES
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
coladaily.com

Gervais Street Bridge Dinner brings residents together for a good cause

The Gervais Street Bridge Dinner welcomed many individuals to a circus-themed extravaganza. More than 1,400 guests socialized and put on their best outfits to attend the special event Sunday evening. Attendees began to arrive around 3 p.m. and enjoyed drinks and hors d'oeuvres. Circus acts put on a show at...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJCL

Tiny homes being built for 25 veterans in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Above video shows building progress. A $3 million dollar effort is underway to provide permanent shelter to homeless veterans. The first phase, a community of 25 tiny homes, is in its finishing stages in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It is all thanks to a group...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Circle K#Health And Safety#S C State Fair
kiss951.com

2 South Carolina Restaurants Make List for Best Chicken Sandwich in the World

Are you a fan of a chicken sandwich? For the longest, I never understand the hype over a chicken sandwich honestly. Then I had a really good one and now I completely understand. I actually started learning different chicken sandwich recipes and cooking them at home for myself and when I have people over. From grilled chicken to fried chicken and more, the chicken sandwich is a go-to.
CHARLESTON, SC
travelawaits.com

7 Fabulous Fall Festivals To Experience In The Carolinas

When fall dresses the Carolinas in fiery shades of red, orange, and gold, leaf peepers and vacationers unfettered by children’s school schedules descend upon North and South Carolina to make the most of the spectacular scenery and cooler temperatures. But all that fresh air and natural eye candy can work up a powerful appetite. Carolina food festivals to the rescue.
GREENVILLE, SC
thelakemurraynews.net

Vote Yes on Penny Tax

The proposed Penny Tax that we will be voting on in November will be the best way to get our Lexington County roads repaired. I am recommending that everybody VOTE YES FOR. ROADS on November 8th. This 1% tax cannot last but a certain amount of time. It cannot be extended unless Lexington County citizens vote to extend it. South Carolina counties that have voted for this kind of tax have voted to renew it. It will not be added to the Gas Tax.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
PhillyBite

South Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- There's no denying South Carolinians have a long-standing love affair with all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. There are countless varieties of options available at South Carolina's many buffet restaurants, but there are some that stand out above the rest. Here are some recommendations for the best buffets in the state. Best...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia extending popular Food Truck Fridays through October

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia plans to extend their initiative Food Truck Fridays through October. The popular event brings food vendors and food trucks with different types of cuisines to the public. The trucks will be open from 11 am- 3pm at 2300 Bull Street. Please find...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Report: Woman arrested for transporting suitcases full of weed through South Carolina airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A California woman was arrested Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport after she allegedly transported two suitcases full of weed from California. According to the report, law enforcement received a tip that someone may be carrying “a large quantity of narcotics” on an American Airlines connecting flight from Charlotte, after an […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

How does IRS extension impact South Carolina tax rebate eligibility?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Victims of Hurricane Ian in South Carolina now have until February to file various individual and business tax returns, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) announced Monday. Individuals who requested an extension to file their state 2021 Individual Income Tax return, originally set to expire on Oct. 17, now have until […]
INCOME TAX
holycitysinner.com

SC Public Radio Uncovers Local Legends and Investigates Reported Hauntings in New “South of Spooky” Podcast

South Carolina ETV and SC Public Radio announced that episodes of the new podcast “South of Spooky,” will be available for streaming starting on October 7th. The weekly podcast is a lighthearted exploration of history and culture through the lens of local legends and their impact on communities across our region. “South of Spooky” will be available for streaming on the SC Public Radio website, YouTube channel and major podcast apps.
POLITICS
thelakemurraynews.net

Lexington County Coalition Supports the Capital Project Sales Tax Referendum

VOTE YES FOR ROADS is an initiative of several Lexington County Chambers of Commerce, civic organizations, businesses, and community leaders, who believe now is the time to improve Lexington County roads. The group’s mission is to encourage voters to VOTE YES to the penny sales tax referendum that will be on the ballot in Lexington County on November 8th.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

