FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
holycitysinner.com
9th Annual South Carolina Reggae Jerk & Wine Festival Being Held on October 15th
On Sunday, August 27th, the community is invited to celebrate all things Jamaica at the South Carolina Reggae Jerk & Wine Festival at Brittlebank Park from 1 pm to 7 pm. Dr. Allan Cunningham, Jamaica Diapora Representative for the South East United States, who will be on his inaugural visit to Charleston.
thelakemurraynews.net
Chamber Crawl comes to Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2022 | GATES: 1:00 PM | CONCERT: 2:00 PM | @SWAMP CABBAGE BREWING CO. Chamber Crawl brings small ensembles to your favorite neighborhood watering holes, and we’re heading to downtown Columbia for a beautiful afternoon at Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company (921 Brookwood Dr, Columbia, SC 29201)!
Toys for Tots registration to open October 15th
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The season for giving is quickly approaching and News 2 is once again partnering with the U.S. Marines to collect and distribute toys to local children in need for the 36th year. With help from the community, News 2 and the Marines have collected millions of toys for children who live right […]
Camden Art Crawl, Carolina Downhome Blues Festival bring shoppers out to city's businesses
CAMDEN, S.C. — Blues music, art, and food trucks filled downtown Camden on Saturday as the city hosted two events that are helping local shops in the area. Kayci Brazzler's shop, Blue Skies and Sunshine, was located right in front of the Camden Art Crawl which featured 90 vendors showcasing and selling their art.
coladaily.com
South Carolina State Fair returns Wednesday, here’s what you need to know
The 153rd South Carolina State Fair returns Wednesday, bringing a full lineup of traditional favorites and a variety of new rides, foods and entertainment. General Fair Manager Nancy Smith recently sat down with 93.1 The Lake morning host Brent Johnson and shared more details about this year's fair. Your browser...
coladaily.com
Gervais Street Bridge Dinner brings residents together for a good cause
The Gervais Street Bridge Dinner welcomed many individuals to a circus-themed extravaganza. More than 1,400 guests socialized and put on their best outfits to attend the special event Sunday evening. Attendees began to arrive around 3 p.m. and enjoyed drinks and hors d'oeuvres. Circus acts put on a show at...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In South Carolina
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in South Carolina.
WJCL
Tiny homes being built for 25 veterans in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Above video shows building progress. A $3 million dollar effort is underway to provide permanent shelter to homeless veterans. The first phase, a community of 25 tiny homes, is in its finishing stages in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It is all thanks to a group...
South Carolina Woman Gets 'Surprise Of My Life' With $1 Million Lottery Win
A ticket she purchased on her way to work turned out to be the lucky winner.
kiss951.com
2 South Carolina Restaurants Make List for Best Chicken Sandwich in the World
Are you a fan of a chicken sandwich? For the longest, I never understand the hype over a chicken sandwich honestly. Then I had a really good one and now I completely understand. I actually started learning different chicken sandwich recipes and cooking them at home for myself and when I have people over. From grilled chicken to fried chicken and more, the chicken sandwich is a go-to.
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Fall Festivals To Experience In The Carolinas
When fall dresses the Carolinas in fiery shades of red, orange, and gold, leaf peepers and vacationers unfettered by children’s school schedules descend upon North and South Carolina to make the most of the spectacular scenery and cooler temperatures. But all that fresh air and natural eye candy can work up a powerful appetite. Carolina food festivals to the rescue.
thelakemurraynews.net
Vote Yes on Penny Tax
The proposed Penny Tax that we will be voting on in November will be the best way to get our Lexington County roads repaired. I am recommending that everybody VOTE YES FOR. ROADS on November 8th. This 1% tax cannot last but a certain amount of time. It cannot be extended unless Lexington County citizens vote to extend it. South Carolina counties that have voted for this kind of tax have voted to renew it. It will not be added to the Gas Tax.
New thrift store turning second-hand goods into community support
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A new thrift store in Mount Pleasant is providing a little more than second-hand goods. The God’s Goods Thrift Store opened last month with the purpose to help raise money for other needs in the Lowcountry. “We are an all-volunteer staff. There are no paid individuals in the store,” said […]
PhillyBite
South Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- There's no denying South Carolinians have a long-standing love affair with all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. There are countless varieties of options available at South Carolina's many buffet restaurants, but there are some that stand out above the rest. Here are some recommendations for the best buffets in the state. Best...
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of South Carolina residents
Stimulus payments worth $3,000 are coming for millions of South Carolina residents because residents are already facing lots of financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia extending popular Food Truck Fridays through October
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia plans to extend their initiative Food Truck Fridays through October. The popular event brings food vendors and food trucks with different types of cuisines to the public. The trucks will be open from 11 am- 3pm at 2300 Bull Street. Please find...
Report: Woman arrested for transporting suitcases full of weed through South Carolina airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A California woman was arrested Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport after she allegedly transported two suitcases full of weed from California. According to the report, law enforcement received a tip that someone may be carrying “a large quantity of narcotics” on an American Airlines connecting flight from Charlotte, after an […]
How does IRS extension impact South Carolina tax rebate eligibility?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Victims of Hurricane Ian in South Carolina now have until February to file various individual and business tax returns, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) announced Monday. Individuals who requested an extension to file their state 2021 Individual Income Tax return, originally set to expire on Oct. 17, now have until […]
holycitysinner.com
SC Public Radio Uncovers Local Legends and Investigates Reported Hauntings in New “South of Spooky” Podcast
South Carolina ETV and SC Public Radio announced that episodes of the new podcast “South of Spooky,” will be available for streaming starting on October 7th. The weekly podcast is a lighthearted exploration of history and culture through the lens of local legends and their impact on communities across our region. “South of Spooky” will be available for streaming on the SC Public Radio website, YouTube channel and major podcast apps.
thelakemurraynews.net
Lexington County Coalition Supports the Capital Project Sales Tax Referendum
VOTE YES FOR ROADS is an initiative of several Lexington County Chambers of Commerce, civic organizations, businesses, and community leaders, who believe now is the time to improve Lexington County roads. The group’s mission is to encourage voters to VOTE YES to the penny sales tax referendum that will be on the ballot in Lexington County on November 8th.
