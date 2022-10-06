ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVU students, staff ‘walk out’ for reproductive rights

By Sam Kirk, Chris Marrs
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia University students took part in a national “Walk and Rally Out” Thursday supporting reproductive justice.

Graduate students, faculty members, campus workers, community leaders and undergraduate students gathered in front of Woodburn Hall on campus joining other universities across the country in a unified rally supporting reproductive justice.

Students were given a chance to sign petitions and more importantly, were encouraged to vote.

“This is an issue that affects everybody,” said WVU Graduate Student, Ellie Aerts. “It doesn’t just affect women, it doesn’t just affect people with uteruses, it really affects every single person and if we bring enough people together then perhaps we can change some things, for the better.”

Aerts said the idea for the rally was started by a National Graduate Student Coalition.

