Chester County, PA

Chester County turkey farm among Pennsylvania facilities where some workers are charged with animal abuse

By Michael Tanenbaum
phillyvoice.com
 4 days ago
WETM 18 News

More than 200 animals seized from PA farm for animal cruelty

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police recently seized more than 200 animals from a Summit Township farm after reports of animal cruelty. On Saturday, Oct. 8, PSP Troopers began investigating animal cruelty allegations after reportedly receiving video of the living conditions of numerous animals at Liz and George Farm on the 7000 block of Edinboro […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Dynamite truck explodes at PA quarry

2:05 update According to Schuylkill County Firewire, OSHA & Mine Safety and Health Administration are restricting access to those who don't need to be there. -- Joliett, Pa. — A dynamite truck has exploded at a quarry in Schuylkill County that has left at least five injured, according to various reports. The explosion took place at the Summit Quarry in Joilett this morning, leading to the injury of at least five people as confirmed by Schuykill County emergency dispatch. One person was reportedly flown by helicopter for medical care. The condition of the individuals injured in the explosion and the cause of the explosion are unknown at this time. NCPA will update this story as more information becomes available.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Rockview state police probing two scams with a loss of $9,700

BELLEFONTE, PA – Rockview state police on Sunday released information on two recent scams in the Bald Eagle valley area of Centre County. The loss was $8,000, police said, when an elderly Port Matilda area woman was scammed out of $8,000. The victim, age 84, lived at Wagner Lane, Huston Township. She told police she had been contacted by phone last Thursday morning, the caller posing as the woman’s nephew and seeking bail money. She then got a call by another unknown individual posing as her nephew’s attorney. He instructed the woman to hand the cash to a privately coordinated courier who would be stopping by her house later Thursday to pick up the money.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Liquor Law Violation Complaints Jumped Last Month

ALLENTOWN PA – The number of complaints about liquor law violations at restaurants and bars that serve alcoholic beverages in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties nearly doubled during September 2022 when compared to August, according to the latest report from the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Man charged with stabbing employee at J&K Salvage in York County

YORK, Pa. — Police have charged a man with aggravated assault and other offenses related to a stabbing at a York County business Sunday morning. Dale Wallace Martin Jr., 29, no fixed address, is accused of stabbing an employee at J&K Salvage on Kings Mill Road in Spring Garden Township, according to the township's police department.
YORK COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Crime Stoppers Post Reward in Collegeville Theft

COLLEGEVILLE PA – A reward is being offered by the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization for information on a suspect sought in the alleged theft from a Collegeville store of cosmetic makeup valued in the thousands of dollars, the group announced Thursday (Oct. 6, 2022). The Upper Providence Township Police...
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
#Peta#Animal Cruelty#Turkey Meat#Pennsylvania State Police#New Oxford#West Sadsbury
abc27.com

State Police find missing Pennsylvania teen safe

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Berks County were searching for a missing teenager who may be at special risk of harm or injury. Police were looking for a 15-year-old girl. She is described as a White female, 5 foot 3 inches tall and 130 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania takes part in wide-ranging efforts to protect older adults from scammers

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Justice Department announced the results of its efforts over the past year to protect older adults from fraud and exploitation. During the past year, the Department and its law enforcement partners tackled matters that ranged from mass-marketing scams that impacted thousands of victims to bad actors scamming their neighbors. According to a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Firefighters Dispatched Sunday to Walnut Ridge

SANATOGA PA – Volunteers from the Sanatoga and Ringing Hill fire companies were called Sunday (Oct. 9, 2022) at 4:40 p.m. by Montgomery County emergency dispatchers to what began as grill fire in a unit of the 900 block of Walnut Ridge Estates, Buchert Road. It turned into something more.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

I-81 north reopens after accident in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 north, about one mile north of Exit 52B: US 11/TO I-76 Turnpike – Middlesex, closed all lanes on Monday, Oct. 10. It is unclear at this time how many cars were involved or if there...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

3 Firefighters Hospitalized After Battling Delco Blaze

Three firefighters were injured while battling a blaze in Delaware County early Sunday morning, authorities said. The Chester Bureau of Fire responded to the area of Central Avenue in Chester around 12:04 a.m. for a reported building fire including two houses that were “fully involved” on the 1200 block of Baker Street.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Chambersburg police investigating weekend robbery

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Chambersburg are investigating a robbery that took place on Saturday morning. According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 8 at around 10:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Cumberland Ave. for a robbery. The victim reported to police that while walking...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman with mental disability comes forward with claims of assault

Canton, Pa. — A Philadelphia man is accused of touching a person with intellectual disabilities at a home in Bradford County. Moshe Philippe Narboni allegedly touched the accuser on her vagina at the Martha Lloyd Community Facility in Canton on the night of July 11. The woman came forward with accusations that Narboni had touched her the next day during an interview with State Police in Towanda, according to an affidavit. ...
CANTON, PA

