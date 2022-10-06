Chester County turkey farm among Pennsylvania facilities where some workers are charged with animal abuse

Read full article on original website
More than 200 animals seized from PA farm for animal cruelty
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police recently seized more than 200 animals from a Summit Township farm after reports of animal cruelty. On Saturday, Oct. 8, PSP Troopers began investigating animal cruelty allegations after reportedly receiving video of the living conditions of numerous animals at Liz and George Farm on the 7000 block of Edinboro […]
WGAL
Lancaster County pharmacist accused of giving customers extra pills, submitting fraudulent claims
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County pharmacist was charged last week after investigators say he gave customers extra pills and submitted fraudulent pharmacy claims. Richard Boahene, 40, is the owner of Qwik-Med Pharmacy in Columbia. A criminal complaint alleges he gave extra pills and changed the doctor's prescription.
Dynamite truck explosion at Pennsylvania quarry sends 5 to hospital
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was...
Dynamite truck explodes at PA quarry
2:05 update According to Schuylkill County Firewire, OSHA & Mine Safety and Health Administration are restricting access to those who don't need to be there. -- Joliett, Pa. — A dynamite truck has exploded at a quarry in Schuylkill County that has left at least five injured, according to various reports. The explosion took place at the Summit Quarry in Joilett this morning, leading to the injury of at least five people as confirmed by Schuykill County emergency dispatch. One person was reportedly flown by helicopter for medical care. The condition of the individuals injured in the explosion and the cause of the explosion are unknown at this time. NCPA will update this story as more information becomes available.
therecord-online.com
Rockview state police probing two scams with a loss of $9,700
BELLEFONTE, PA – Rockview state police on Sunday released information on two recent scams in the Bald Eagle valley area of Centre County. The loss was $8,000, police said, when an elderly Port Matilda area woman was scammed out of $8,000. The victim, age 84, lived at Wagner Lane, Huston Township. She told police she had been contacted by phone last Thursday morning, the caller posing as the woman’s nephew and seeking bail money. She then got a call by another unknown individual posing as her nephew’s attorney. He instructed the woman to hand the cash to a privately coordinated courier who would be stopping by her house later Thursday to pick up the money.
sanatogapost.com
Liquor Law Violation Complaints Jumped Last Month
ALLENTOWN PA – The number of complaints about liquor law violations at restaurants and bars that serve alcoholic beverages in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties nearly doubled during September 2022 when compared to August, according to the latest report from the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.
Man charged with stabbing employee at J&K Salvage in York County
YORK, Pa. — Police have charged a man with aggravated assault and other offenses related to a stabbing at a York County business Sunday morning. Dale Wallace Martin Jr., 29, no fixed address, is accused of stabbing an employee at J&K Salvage on Kings Mill Road in Spring Garden Township, according to the township's police department.
sanatogapost.com
Crime Stoppers Post Reward in Collegeville Theft
COLLEGEVILLE PA – A reward is being offered by the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization for information on a suspect sought in the alleged theft from a Collegeville store of cosmetic makeup valued in the thousands of dollars, the group announced Thursday (Oct. 6, 2022). The Upper Providence Township Police...
abc27.com
State Police find missing Pennsylvania teen safe
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Berks County were searching for a missing teenager who may be at special risk of harm or injury. Police were looking for a 15-year-old girl. She is described as a White female, 5 foot 3 inches tall and 130 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
phillyvoice.com
Opioid crisis in Philly has worsened since the pandemic, Kensington nonprofit says
More than 10 million used syringes were collected by a Kensington-based nonprofit over a recent 12-month stretch – the latest evidence that the opioid crisis has grown substantially since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Prevention Point has offered drug users clean syringes in exchanged for used ones since its founding...
Turkeys Kicked, Stomped, Beaten At 7 Farms Across Pennsylvania: PSP
A dozen men were involved in animal abuse at seven farms across Pennsylvania, state police allege. The men worked at Plainville Farms to capture and crate turkeys that were destined for food processing plants, police stated in a release on Thursday, Oct. 6. The investigation launched in August 2021 following...
Flames destroy auto shop in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a business Monday afternoon in Schuylkill County. Officials say the fire broke out around 1 p.m. at an auto repair shop in Delano Township, near Mahanoy City. Officials say the shop was open at the time but no one was injured. The cause...
Longtime Pennsylvania state Rep. Tony DeLuca dies at 85
State Rep. Anthony M. “Tony” DeLuca, the senior member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, died Sunday. DeLuca, 85, died at home. He had been diagnosed with lymphoma, according to a news release from his office. For 39 years DeLuca, a Democrat, represented the 32nd Legislative District, comprised...
Pennsylvania takes part in wide-ranging efforts to protect older adults from scammers
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Justice Department announced the results of its efforts over the past year to protect older adults from fraud and exploitation. During the past year, the Department and its law enforcement partners tackled matters that ranged from mass-marketing scams that impacted thousands of victims to bad actors scamming their neighbors. According to a […]
sanatogapost.com
Firefighters Dispatched Sunday to Walnut Ridge
SANATOGA PA – Volunteers from the Sanatoga and Ringing Hill fire companies were called Sunday (Oct. 9, 2022) at 4:40 p.m. by Montgomery County emergency dispatchers to what began as grill fire in a unit of the 900 block of Walnut Ridge Estates, Buchert Road. It turned into something more.
abc27.com
I-81 north reopens after accident in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 north, about one mile north of Exit 52B: US 11/TO I-76 Turnpike – Middlesex, closed all lanes on Monday, Oct. 10. It is unclear at this time how many cars were involved or if there...
NBC Philadelphia
3 Firefighters Hospitalized After Battling Delco Blaze
Three firefighters were injured while battling a blaze in Delaware County early Sunday morning, authorities said. The Chester Bureau of Fire responded to the area of Central Avenue in Chester around 12:04 a.m. for a reported building fire including two houses that were “fully involved” on the 1200 block of Baker Street.
fox29.com
Warning to Delaware County delivery drivers to turn off and lock vehicles when delivering
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. - A warning for Delaware County delivery drivers from Clifton Heights Police, as they see an uptick in stolen vehicles left running while drivers make deliveries. Officials with the Clifton Heights Police Department said they are aware of teens calling in fake orders to restaurants for delivery.
abc27.com
Chambersburg police investigating weekend robbery
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Chambersburg are investigating a robbery that took place on Saturday morning. According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 8 at around 10:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Cumberland Ave. for a robbery. The victim reported to police that while walking...
Woman with mental disability comes forward with claims of assault
Canton, Pa. — A Philadelphia man is accused of touching a person with intellectual disabilities at a home in Bradford County. Moshe Philippe Narboni allegedly touched the accuser on her vagina at the Martha Lloyd Community Facility in Canton on the night of July 11. The woman came forward with accusations that Narboni had touched her the next day during an interview with State Police in Towanda, according to an affidavit. ...
