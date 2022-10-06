Chester County turkey farm among Pennsylvania facilities where some workers are charged with animal abuse

2:05 update According to Schuylkill County Firewire, OSHA & Mine Safety and Health Administration are restricting access to those who don't need to be there. -- Joliett, Pa. — A dynamite truck has exploded at a quarry in Schuylkill County that has left at least five injured, according to various reports. The explosion took place at the Summit Quarry in Joilett this morning, leading to the injury of at least five people as confirmed by Schuykill County emergency dispatch. One person was reportedly flown by helicopter for medical care. The condition of the individuals injured in the explosion and the cause of the explosion are unknown at this time. NCPA will update this story as more information becomes available.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO