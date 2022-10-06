ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Moore promotes new college savings plan

By Sam Gorski
 4 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore has been touring the state to promote his Jumpstart savings program, calling it, “not your typical higher education savings plan.”

On Thursday Moore made two stops in the region including the Pierpont Technical Center in Fairmont.  The program allows students in a technical, vocational or community college program to save money to assist in purchasing equipment or start a business once they graduate.  The program also allows significant tax breaks for those who enroll.

National Park Service is investing $2.4M in West Virginia parks

“It is different than a 529.  You know I used to get this question all the time… ‘you went to trade school Riley.  What happened?’  We need to get away from stigma like that,” Moore said. “Trade school, vocational school, we need more people going into that.  These are great jobs and also, you have the ability to come out with no debt, and this program is just going to further bolster that because it’s going to allow people to save for those critical items that they need to be successful in their career path.”

You can find more information on the Jumpstart Savings Program here .

WVU Medicine hosts its annual night of recognition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The WVU Medicine Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center recognized three patients and those who treated them during the various stages of their care at the 11th Night of Recognition at the Morgantown Event Center Thursday night. Each patient’s story was told, and those who participated in their care were presented with […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
